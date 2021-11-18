Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 12

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Yes, we had a rough week. Rough weeks lead to rumors in this field. At my weekly press conference, I was asked if the persistent rumors about my leaving for another picks headquarters were true. I was furious, bamboozled, befuddled. I was downright flabbergasted, even. No, I'm not leaving. I'm happy here at Neal's Picks. I love what we've built. I love my interns and I'll continue searching for the very best interns. In fact, I have a bevy of the very best interns signed up for next year, so I'd have to be a really stupid human being to just go over there, wherever there is, and then turn right around and compete against those same interns. If I were that stupid, no one at Neal's Picks would want me here anymore because I'd be too stupid. I love the cleaning crew here. I love the security team. I've got a great pool girl who maintains the fountain pool over there on the west side of the palace grounds. I've got a great team of chefs and groundskeepers. I love it here. I love the views. And the people around Neal's Picks have been so supportive. I mean, they've even supported our charity. Few things are more important to me than the Neal's Picks Toys for Tots Charity Fun Run For The Cure and To Feed the World and To Make It a Better Place, and the people here have been so good to it. And to me. So, is that enough? I mean, I get it. I understand why the media has to ask me these inane questions. They've got a job to do even if I don't think they do it well. So this isn't directed at any one person, and there's no chance -- no chance in hell -- that I planted that question for this week's press conference. I'm too busy studying games and lines to do that. But I hope this puts all of that to bed. I've got a job to do and I love what we're building. I thought we were further along, and that's what made this past Saturday so disappointing, but it also made me and our team here at Neal's Picks that much more determined. This is a process and we're just getting started. On to the picks...

This is a really good mascot. It's amazing how one school can do a bulldog mascot so well and another can do it so plainly. (Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)

Charleston Southern (No line) at No. 1 Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: Georgia has generally been good to me. Not linebacker-from-Horn Lake good, but good. Neal's Pick: Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 6 Chase Parham: The only thing that sucks here is I can't take UGA to cover a line. That's usually the free space in my suckitude. Parham's Pick: Georgia 52, Charleston Southern 0 Jeffrey Wright: What a beautiful tribute to tradition. While I’ll never actually miss SoCon Saturday, it’s nice to know someone is honoring it. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 63, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 3 Brian Rippee: Rippee's Pick: What is a Kirby Smart halftime speech like in a game like this? If it has the same intensity as the one that was leaked this week, I'll have what he's having. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 50, Charleston Southern 3

Oklahoma was so soft Saturday that Baylor played without helmets. Amazing. Have fun in the SEC. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa State +4 at No. 12 Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: Iowa State is the better team. Screw the rest of it. I will say, however, that I bet LSU is watching this game closely. Neal's Pick: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma 30 Chase Parham: Beats me, but Matt Campbell did one of those winning isn't the most important thing talks this week. Sorry, Matt, yes it is when you're getting the check you're getting the check you may be about to get somewhere else. Graduation rates won't save your job. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 27 Jeffrey Wright: I know this game is a trap, but I do not know which side is the trap. I think there’s something wrong at OU internally. However, what is the issue? That’s the $12.5 million dollar question. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA 34, IOWA STATE 31 Brian Rippee: I don't understand Iowa State. I think they're good, but then last week happened? I assume Oklahoma gets back on track this week unless this ends up being the first inkling of Lincoln Riley having one foot out the door. Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma 38, Iowa State 30

They can't even show what an O looks like. Yeah, yeah, that's what she said. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 7 Michigan State +19 at No. 5 Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: Oh, screw it. I'm laying points. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 24 Chase Parham: It's a trap and I know it's a damn trap, but it's just too many points. Also, congrats to Mel Tucker. Michigan State is going to regret that, but congrats to you, sir. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 38, Michigan State 20 Jeffrey Wright: Trusting Michigan State to stop the pass sounds absolutely awful. I’m not about that life. WRIGHT’S PICK: OHIO STATE 45, MICHIGAN STATE 24 Brian Rippee: This line stinks to high heaven. It's a trap and I don't care. I have never once been accused of being smart. Too many points. Rippee's Pick: Ohio State 31, Michigan State 20

This is my favor to Chase Parham this week. He enjoys Texas losses, so we're giving him a chance to relive one and predict another. I'm a nice guy. (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas +2 at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I think Texas is the better team, and I'm getting points. If I lose, I win, as I get to see Texas lose. Neal's Pick: Texas 27, West Virginia 24 Chase Parham: At some point Texas has to stop sucking. I mean I want them to keep sucking because of how fun it is, but law of averages and all... Parham's Pick: Texas 24, West Virginia 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll be the idiot here. I think everyone is going to be on West Virginia here, so I’m going to take Texas knowing full well that I am asking for it. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS 28, WEST VIRGINIA 27 Brian Rippee: Texas is better than West Virginia but I refuse to trust the Longhorns on the road. Plus, Texas AD Chis Del Conte cited a lack of depth in response to a loss to Kansas. That is some bullet proof logic. Rippee's Pick: West Virginia 35, Texas 30

Jimbo, you're not yourself when you're hungry. Have a Snickers. At this point, you've got nothing to lose. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Prairie View A&M (No line) at No. 16 Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: Pass the Kool-Aid. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 7 Chase Parham: I taught Neal Wednesday about the A&M uniformed folks grabbing their testicles to show support for the Aggies. It was a highlight of the week. Parham's Pick: TAMU 41, Prairie View 10 Jeffrey Wright: What I would pay to hear the inner monologues of Prairie View’s team during this trip. “Is this what white people would be like without norms?” WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 51, PRAIRIE VIEW 6 Brian Rippee: Does Prairie View run tempo? Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 35, Prairie View A&M 3.



I feel sorry for Ken Seals. You should, too. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)

New Mexico State +36 at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'll lay them. Why not? The Aggies are awful. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 45, New Mexico State 7 Chase Parham: I like Eli Johnson. I really wish he'd have landed on a team with a pulse. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 55, New Mexico State 10 Jeffrey Wright: Vanderbilt is only 10 points ahead of New Mexico State in most power ratings. I’m just not sure Kentucky can cover this number with Louisville looming, a game that will set up a two-year extension for Stoops. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 45, NEW MEXICO STATE 13 Brian Rippee: This is some preposterous scheduling by New Mexico State but I suppose the checks cash. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 49, New Mexico State 10

No snark here. Will Rogers has made Mississippi State a formidable opponent. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee State (No line) at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: Easy spot for the Bulldogs here. They'll be done by 2 p.m., ready to get prepped for Ole Miss next Thursday. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 49, Tennessee State 7 Chase Parham: The Egg Bowl will have a bit of a 2014-2015 vibe to it next week, except for Kiffin and Leach won't Freeze and Mullen it up. Parham's Pick: MSU 45, Tennessee State 9 Jeffrey Wright: This is Neal picking for Jeffrey here. This game is so meaningless that I forgot to include it on the email. I'm not bothering Jeffrey to get a score here. Instead, I'll just pick my favorite score for him. Wright's Pick: Mississippi State 49, Tennessee State 10 Brian Rippee: Next week should be an entertaining football game between two relevant teams. Both will be pretty well-rested for it being a short week. Rippee's Pick: Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 7

The trophy must weigh hundreds of pounds. That must be part of TrophyMaking 101 class. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 21 Arkansas +20.5 at No. 2 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: This feels like a rough spot for Arkansas. The Hogs used a lot of emotional capital in the past two weeks to get wins over Mississippi State and LSU. A rivalry game with Missouri awaits next Friday, so a trip to T-town feels like drudgery as much as anything. My guess is the line is just about right. Neal's Pick: Alabama 38, Arkansas 17 Chase Parham: There feels like an inevitably to this one for the Hogs. Arkansas needs next week to get to eight wins, and this one isn't gettable. I don't think Sam Pittman's team no-shows, but I don't think it's some hair-on-fire effort either. Parham's Pick: Alabama 45, Arkansas 17 Jeffrey Wright: I’m just going to trust the process here. Sam Pittman is 9-4 ATS as an underdog. I also think it’s a decent matchup for Arkansas as I think they can compete at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 38, ARKANSAS 20 Brian Rippee: This one doesn't feel like enough points, and Arkansas has played back-to-back pretty emotional games, but I sort of like the Razorbacks to keep pace for a bit here. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 37, Arkansas 20

Yes, I know this isn't SMU. Who cares? I know my audience and I know this picture (from a SMU game, mind you) will make your Thursday better. You're welcome.

SMU +12 at No. 3 Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I put this in for Jeffrey, who has been pointing at this game as a potential stumbling block for Cincinnati for a while. He's not wrong, but I think the Bearcats will be fine. I'm starting to cheer for an unbeaten Cincy to get screwed and not make the playoff, thus adding fuel to the cause for those wanting to expand it to 12 teams. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 34, SMU 21 Chase Parham: I have a soft spot for SMU here (and apparently elitist American Athletic Conference teams) so I'm pulling for Gerald Turner, Sonny Dykes and the boys, but Cincinnati will win. However, I don't think the Bearcats cover. Parham's Pick: Cincy 34, SMU 24 Jeffrey Wright: Cincinnati hasn’t covered in over a month, and that result is not from a lack of trying. This team is not built to blow people out. Also, while Sonny Dykes is just 9-15 ATS on the road at SMU, he’s 6-3 as a road underdog. WRIGHT’S PICK: CINCINNATI 34, SMU 24 Brian Rippee: Cincinnati hasn't looked great in the weeks that style points supposedly matter in this moronic system this sport uses to determine a champion. I think the Bearcats win here but don't cover. Rippee's Pick: Cincinnati 38, SMU 31

It's a nice sweatshirt, I suppose, but there are a ton of empty seats in the background. Just saying.

Florida -8 at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's really tempting to pile on Florida here, and yes, the Gators' defense is bad enough to lose this game in CoMo, but Florida should be able to score at will on Mizzou's defense. I hope I'm wrong, for I'm enjoying the Florida fanbase meltdown, but I think the Gators get this one with a degree of ease. Neal's Pick: Florida 42, Missouri 31 Chase Parham: The narrative is that Florida had a quarterback with a record breaking day and outscored an opponent by more than 30 in the second half. Mullen told me so. Parham's Pick: Florida 37, Missouri 27 Jeffrey Wright: Is Missouri hot? Maybe, but this feels like the perfect spot where Florida is undervalued. Also, let’s not forget that Florida held Samford to just 10 points in the second half. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 38, MISSOURI 28 Brian Rippee: Florida is better than Missouri and I am not going to let the last two weeks goad me into a dumb pick. Rippee's Pick: Florida 45, Missouri 28



Enjoy retirement, Spirit. You were awesome. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Auburn -7 at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Get well, Bo Nix. It's a weird spot for Auburn, playing with a new quarterback on the road against a team fighting for bowl eligibility in front of what should be a raucous crowd. Auburn got lit up by Mississippi State last week, but the Gamecocks don't possess that firepower. Neal's Pick: Auburn 31, South Carolina 23 Chase Parham: I was really disappointed in South Carolina last week, screwing up the opportunity against Missouri. It wasn't ideal. The Gamecocks continue to play hard and are much better at home. Let's roll and see what happens. Parham's Pick: Auburn 23, Carolina 20 Jeffrey Wright: I just think everyone wants to fade Auburn here while I want to take them because I don’t think losing Bo Nix means that much to the line. Also, TJ Finley owns South Carolina. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 28, SOUTH CAROLINA 17 Brian Rippee: South Carolina missed a golden opportunity last week at Missouri. The Gamecocks are catching Auburn with a new quarterback. Maybe it's wishful thinking because I like Shane Beamer, but I think they punch their bowl ticket this week. Rippee's Pick: South Carolina 23, Auburn 20.



Did you know Vanderbilt had a quarterback named Mike Wright? I didn't either. It's ok. No one cares. (David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Vanderbilt +36.5 at No. 10 Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Ole Miss could win this game by 60 if it wanted. However, there's zero incentive on the Rebels' part to do that to Clark Lea and Co. Lane Kiffin knows what's at stake on Thanksgiving and he needs a healthy team. I look for a fast start from Ole Miss, followed by a gradual deceleration and a sloppy finish. That means this number is just too high. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 39, Vanderbilt 14 Chase Parham: Ole Miss is going to win this game comfortably, but the goal isn't margin of victory. Just win the thing, get Lane his $150,000, stay healthy or get more healthy and then prepare for MSU. That one may have the Sugar Bowl riding on it. Ole Miss hasn't won a league game by a margin higher than this since 2008, but this Vandy team is awful. However, Ole Miss is too banged up to care about a total. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Vanderbilt 13 Jeffrey Wright: I think Ole Miss knows how important that next Thursday night is. I just don’t think they will risk much in this game and will do everything possible to get to Starkville healthy. Also, I would imagine that this week has been spent preparing for Mississippi State and not Vanderbilt. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 45, VANDERBILT 14 Brian Rippee: Ole Miss is going to win a snoozer, but I am not sure how long the starters are left in the game given what the Rebels have ahead a week from now. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Vanderbilt 10

I think we can all agree this is a good boy. (Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)

South Alabama +27 at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: Tennessee has given Alabama and Georgia strong games recently, but the Vols don't have anywhere near enough firepower to beat good teams. Yes, Tennessee is playing for bowl eligibility and all of that, but this feels like a letdown spot of sorts. Kane Wommack's team will be excited to play in Knoxville, making this number a bit too high. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 42, South Alabama 20 Chase Parham: I need Kane to keep this one just inside the number. I will say Josh Heupel has done a hell of a job this season. It's not coach of the year stuff, but it's been really good. I've had to easy off making fun of UT. Well, this UT. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 49, South Alabama 23 Jeffrey Wright: I think Josh Huepel is out to cover every line that he can. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 41, SOUTH ALABAMA 10 Brian Rippee: This game features two coaches that have done one hell of a job in their first years in charge of their respective programs. I think Tennessee has a little bit of a hangover after playing a physical Georgia team last week. Plus, South Alabama's defense is really good. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 41, South Alabama 17

Two years ago, Ed Orgeron won every trophy. This year, he's lost them all -- and then some. At least the two he's lost recently are ugly trophies. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

ULM +28.5 at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Why can't this game be played on the mighty Mississippi? Why can't we just put the footballs down and have a good old-fashioned academic Quiz Bowl of sorts? Everyone knows which one of these institutions is producing young men who are changing the world, winning Nobel Peace Prizes, Pulitzers, curing cancer and much, much more. The SEC will fix this game, though. Greg Sankey and Co. are too stubborn to admit the wrong Louisiana school is in the SEC. If it were fair, ULM would win by 55 or so. Alas, Neal's Pick: LSU 45, ULM 14 Chase Parham: LSU has been impressive as far as not quitting, and it'll win easily here, but the points seem a touch too much for a team with a lame duck coach and a bigger game in a week. Parham's Pick: LSU 41, ULM 17 Jeffrey Wright: I want to pick ULM, but I can’t. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 41, UL-MONROE 10 Brian Rippee: Ed Orgeron is apparently set on blaming everyone possible for this team's struggles and the downfall of the LSU program. Does he somehow find a way to blame what ULM offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez did with pianist John Rhys Plumlee against him in 2019 as part of his demise? Rippee's Pick: LSU 41, ULM 17

He's getting fired soon. Maybe he can come work for Neal's Picks. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)