Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 13

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's rivalry week. Everyone says that means you can throw out the record books. So let's do it. Let's throw out the record books. Let's put the whole damn year in the trash and pretend it didn't happen. Let's start fresh now. That 3-8 week? Didn't happen. Picking Florida to beat Missouri? I don't remember that anymore. Picking South Alabama to cover in Knoxville? Amnesia, baby! Taking LSU to cover 28.5 against Harvard on the Bayou was a bad look, but this week, there are no receipts. It's a new beginning, a new world. Hell, yes. Who says no? Who doesn't want to just throw the past away and stare into a perfectly serene present, knowing a win on that day erases all of the negativity of previous Saturdays? God, it feels good to be this fresh, this clean, this perfect. This must be how it feels for a minister in Lynchburg, Va., awakening to a sunrise on the mountain just after hours after he spent the night watching his wife... Whoa! Wait, never mind. Fresh starts. New beginnings. I went too far. I'm not sure one could totally throw that "record book" out. Happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy your turkey. Even if, in the past, your turkeys have always been a bit dry, a tad overcooked, today's turkey can be perfect. And if it is, well, today is all that matters. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 11-4 overall, 5-7 ATS Chase Parham: 12-3 overall, 5-7 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 12-3 overall, 5-7 ATS Brian Rippee: 14-1 overall, 8-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 99-39 overall, 60-64 ATS Chase Parham: 100-38 overall, 59-65 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 102-36 overall, 68-56 ATS Brian Rippee: 102-36 overall, 59-65 ATS

All odds via DraftKings

All times Central Standard Time

Thursday's game

No. 8 Ole Miss +1 at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Oh, hell, I'm really torn here. I think Ole Miss is the better team, but I think State is playing better of late. That said, I think Matt Corral is going to will his team to a win Thursday night or damn near die trying. I think this game has a chance to be an absolute classic. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 30, Mississippi State 28 Chase Parham: I don't have a great reason for this at all, but I just think Mississippi State wins this football game. I think Matt Corral does everything imaginable to get it done, and I think he runs more like earlier in the season. But I think red zone may be an issue, and the Bulldogs will stress Ole Miss at the second level defensively. It's possible the Ole Miss defense rises up again and I end up with egg on my face. I hope I'm wrong. Corral deserves this one. Parham's Pick: MSU 34, Ole Miss 31 Jeffrey Wright: As a handicapper, I do not know how you could have strong conviction in this game either way. I guess that’s why the line is essentially a pick. As a home favorite, MSU is just 1-5 ATS against Ole Miss and just 3-3 Straight up. The formula is pretty simple in this game. Don’t turn it over. The Bulldogs are +5 in turnover margin in their seven wins while they’re -5 in losses. Ole Miss leads the SEC in turnover margin and ranks No. 3 nationally. They also lead the conference in turnover margin during conference play. I think the way to beat Ole Miss is to run at them, and Mississippi State doesn’t want to do that. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 28, MISSISSIPPI STATE 24 Brian Rippee: I have had trouble getting a feel for this game all week. It's a strange matchup no matter which side you are viewing it from. Ole Miss is healthier on offense than it has been in some time and the defense has played better football over the second half of the season. Mississippi State is playing as well as anyone in the league right now. With all of that in mind, Ole Miss hasn't lost a game in which the opponent torched its secondary all night and while the Bulldogs have run it more in the last few weeks, it's still not enough to hurt Ole Miss. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 35, Mississippi State 24



Friday's game

Treylon Burks is going to be a star in the NFL. That's all. No snark. Just respect on this one. (Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri +14 at No. 25 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I've gotten Arkansas wrong the last couple of weeks. No more. I'm taking the Hogs and laying the points, common sense be damned. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 41, Missouri 24 Chase Parham: Consider me fully in the trap. It's just too many damn points, though Arkansas is clearly the better team. The Tigers have been better of late. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 38, Missouri 28 Jeffrey Wright: Color me skeptical, but I think Vegas is begging you to take the points here. The SEC West is 9-2 against the SEC East in the Non-Georgia division. Woo Pig. WRIGHT’S PICK: ARKANSAS 38, MISSOURI 21 Brian Rippee: This one feels like a trap, but I become more impressed with K.J. Jefferson every time I watch him and I think Arkansas's run defense is more than equipped to prevent Tyler Badie from running wild on them. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 38, Missouri 20



Saturday's games

I wonder how much cryptocurrency is included in the UGA Player Procurement Plan. Don't you? (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Georgia -35 at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: Don't overthink it. Neal's Pick: Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7 Chase Parham: The line is stupid, but Geoff Collins has really struggled in Atlanta. The field for this one is also one where I have a Rebels win circled early next season. Georgia will suffocate the Jackets. Parham's Pick: Georgia 48, Tech 6 Jeffrey Wright: Sure. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 45, GEORGIA TECH 6 Brian Rippee: I was so bored at my desk at work the other day, I read an entire Athletic column on why Geoff Collins hasn't worked out so far in Atlanta. Truthfully, I had forgotten he coached there. So consider me well-researched and locked into this matchup. Rippee's Pick Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 7



It's Big-Game Week for Jim Harbaugh again. You know what that means, right? Ls. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 2 Ohio State -7.5 at No. 6 Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: Ohio State is a damn good team. Michigan is playing a big game. This is easy. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 41, Michigan 14 Chase Parham: Ohio State seems to be hitting its stride, while Michigan has had a hell of a season but doesn't seem ready for this step up in class. The Buckeyes are the class of the conference, and I'm going to be quite hard-headed about this one. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 41, Michigan 27 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll be the sucker. Ohio State has failed to cover the number against every defense they’ve faced ranked inside the Top-25 in SP+ Defense. Michigan can get after the passer, and Shroud’s passer rating falls nearly 40 points when pressured. I know I’m going to regret this bet after the first possession, but I think Ohio State is priced too highly. WRIGHT’S PICK: OHIO STATE 27, MICHIGAN 21 Brian Rippee: Ohio State looks scary on offense right now and C.J. Stroud may have won the Heisman with his performance last week. But I think the Buckeyes are a tad overvalued here after what they did to the Michigan State's league-worst passing defense. Michigan's secondary is much better. If not now, then when for Jim Harbaugh in this rivalry. Here's a crazy one for you. Rippee's Pick Michigan 21, Ohio State 17



At least he's free for Thanksgiving with Leo and Steve now. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Florida State +2 at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Two bad teams. Only one cares. I get points with that one. Either way, I'm happy. Neal's Pick: Florida State 31, Florida 30 Chase Parham: Mike Norvell should just take the gift and be glad he can sort of fool the Seminoles into thinking his tenure is going to work longterm. FSU had definitely played for him, but the ceiling isAun't very high. Parham's Pick: FSU 24, Florida 20 Jeffrey Wright: What side is the trap? I think Florida has quit while Florida State continues to play hard. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA STATE 28, FLORIDA 24 Brian Rippee: Florida State went to Boston College last week at 4-6, needing a win to keep their bowl hopes alive. The Seminoles built up a 26-3 lead, and though it was an adventure late in the game, they won and are playing hard. That makes this one easy. Rippee's Pick: Florida State 28, Florida 20



Nick Saban reminds the field judge that the league office is taking notes from right over there. Maybe he caught it, maybe he didn't, but it was close enough, right? (Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 3 Alabama -19.5 at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: If you want to throw the records out, go for it. I'll throw the records in. Neal's Pick: Alabama 45, Auburn 13 Chase Parham: I was at least intrigued with this one before Bo Nix got hurt. Now it's just a tune-up for Alabama before Georgia steps into the arena. That one won't go well, but this one is just fine for the Tide. Parham's Pick: Alabama 38, Auburn 17 Jeffrey Wright: Anyone remember T.J.'s last start against Alabama? He completed 50-percent of his passes on 5.0 yards per attempt. So, while he didn’t throw it down the field, he also wasn’t accurate when doing so. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 38, AUBURN 17 Brian Rippee: This game looked a hell of a lot more interesting on November 1st than it does now. Alabama's defense will torment T.J. Finley and Alabama's speed at receiver will torch Auburn's secondary. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 42, Auburn 10



This is one handsome man. (Matt Bush/USA Today Sports)

Vanderbilt +31 at Tennessee, 2:45 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I think Ole Miss got Vanderbilt's best shot. I think the 'Dores will play hard, but I do think they're running into a buzzsaw. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 48, Vanderbilt 14 Chase Parham: Tennessee has no issue running things up. Consider that the situation here. Ole Miss went through the motions. The Vols won't do that since it's the last week of the regular season. UT wants a good taste prior to bowl season. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 51, Vandy 16 Jeffrey Wright: Bet on Josh Huepel to cover this year when he’s not playing anyone with a pulse. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 52, VANDERBILT 17 Brian Rippee: The Commodores emptied the tank last week and Josh Heupel will not be merciful. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 52, Vandebilt 14



We wuz robbed. Wuz is a passable spelling of "was" at ULM. Use either version -- or anything close to either -- and you get a degree. If you can use both in a sentence, you get a Master's. Watch this: You see, what it wuz was we had a couple of chances to win but we wuz too tired from studyin' all day to finish it off there at Tiger Stadium." (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 14 Texas A&M -6.5 at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I think LSU is going to play very, very hard. Then I think LSU's administration is going to hope Jimbo Fisher stays in Baton Rouge. He won't. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 27, LSU 20 Chase Parham: I just don't see how LSU cares here. I know the Tigers have been spirited at times this season, but I just don't see it. TAMU is better and can do more when it's just trying to win and move on. However, TAMU is still all it ever was -- a team with inexplicable losses. Parham's Pick: TAMU 30, LSU 20 Jeffrey Wright: Can a road environment truly be hostile when you’re trying to court the opponent’s coach? Also, what if the stadium is half full (big glass-half-full guy)? WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 24, LSU 14 Brian Rippee: It would be both awkward and hysterical if a "we want Jimbo" chant broke out during this game, even if it is wishful thinking. Texas A&M is much better and will run it well on an LSU team that continues to surprise me with its effort each week. Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 27, LSU 14



Lincoln Riley is headed to the SEC, but I've got questions. Such as: Where? When? (BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 10 Oklahoma +3.5 at No. 7 Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I really want to see Bedlam in person. It just looks fun. For some reason, I think this is Oklahoma State's year. The teams headed to the SEC are taking everyone's best shot. That'll be the case in Stillwater. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma State 34, Oklahoma 30 Chase Parham: Oklahoma has low-key kind of sucked this year, but its schedule hasn't been able to take advantage of it. The Cowboys are a legitimately good team. Parham's Pick: OSU 27, Oklahoma 23 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll take the bait here. I think Oklahoma has been consistently overvalued all season while the Pokes have been a profit machine. They have good kids in Stillwater. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA STATE 27, OKLAHOMA 20 Brian Rippee: I think Oklahoma State is better. Even in a win and cover last week, Oklahoma made it look unpleasant. Gundy gets one in the Bedlam series this year. Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma State 35, Oklahoma 24



Kentucky is a win away from a possible trip to Disney World. Look at those smiles! Just the thought of New Year's with Mickey and the gang has everyone grinning. (cott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kentucky +2.5 at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I want Kentucky to win this game. But I want a lot of things. Wanting something doesn't make it so. Neal's Pick: Louisville 31, Kentucky 28 Chase Parham: For some reason I'm pulling for Louisville here. What's wrong with me? Do I have a fever? Speaking of Kentucky, I hope Jon Sumrall gets the Troy job if he wants it. Parham's Pick: Louisville 34, Kentucky 30 Jeffrey Wright: What am I missing here? Louisville has two wins against teams with a winning record, UCF during Week 3 (they got a pick-six to win) and Boston College (who was playing their backup quarterback). Give me the Cats. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 24, LOUISVILLE 21 Brian Rippee: I think Louisville is better than I figured it would be after watching them Labor Day night but look at the Cardinals' schedule and who they have beaten. I'll take the SEC team that has a pulse on defense. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 28, Louisville 24

Has anyone ever been this happy to get six wins a trip to Birmingham? Don't answer that, Hugh Freeze. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)