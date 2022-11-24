NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Ah, Thanksgiving. A day when we sit around, eat dry turkey and sweet potatoes loaded with sugar and butter and watch the Detroit Lions. A day spent with family, at least until people get sick of each other and find excuses to start Christmas shopping. A day spent watching the Dallas Cowboys while eating pie and taking a nap. A day spent wondering when Lane Kiffin will make a decision and force me to do a six-hour, drunken call-in show while evaluating the likelihood -- or lack thereof -- of Matt Rhule taking the Ole Miss job, all while covering the Egg Bowl and asking multi-millionaires about their future plans. What a holiday. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 7-6 overall, 5-6 ATS Chase Parham: 9-4 overall, 7-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-5 overall, 4-7 ATS Brian Rippee: 9-4 overall, 6-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 96-35 overall, 58-58 ATS Chase Parham: 97-34 overall, 61-55 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 96-35 overall, 58-58 ATS Brian Rippee: 100-31 overall, 45-71 ATS

Thursday's game

Mississippi State +3 at No. 20 Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I mean no disrespect when I say this but I was there Saturday night and know what I saw. It's only gotten worse. What to expect from a team who, on the eve of their rivalry game, are told by their coach he's staying unless something changes? Beats me. That's kind of a new one. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 28, Mississippi State 24 Chase Parham: I'd love to know what's going to happen in the next 18 hours as I write this. If Wednesday was any indication, the subplots will be plentiful and all over the place. Does Ole Miss show up flat because of all the coaching noise or rally around each other and play well? This guess is different than it would have been a day ago. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 34, State 30 Jeffrey Wright: I think the weather will be bad, and Ole Miss will run it on State better than State will throw it on Ole Miss. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 24, MISSISSIPPI STATE 20 Brian Rippee: I have no clue. What turn does the Lane Kiffin saga take in the hours before the game? This feels impossible to forecast, and it has nothing to do with anything on the field. If the story continues to trend in the direction it turned last night, I guess I will take Ole Miss? Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 24

Friday's games

No. 19 Tulane +2 at No. 21 Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: The Bearcats are so physical. Tulane has the better quarterback. This should be a whale of a football game. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 27, Tulane 23 Chase Parham: My Green Wave can still make a Cotton Bowl. Let's get on with it. Also, Cincy is dealing with a quarterback injury issue. Parham's Pick: Tulane 24, Cincinnati 21 Jeffrey Wright: I just don’t bet against Cincinnati at home except when I do. WRIGHT’S PICK: CINCINNATI 24, TULANE 20 Brian Rippee: I enjoy watching both of these teams play football. I will go with the better quarterback and a team with a seemingly cleaner bill of health. Rippee's Pick: Tulane 28, Cincinnati 23

Arkansas -3.5 at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Missouri is very good against the run. That said, the Tigers aren't explosive enough to take advantage of the Hogs' porous defense. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 30, Missouri 24 Chase Parham: KJ Jefferson seemed pretty heathy last week, and Arkansas just has more firepower. I will say Missouri is better than I've acted like this season. The nerd has done a nice job, though the Auburn and Georgia games have to be kicking him. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 38, Missouri 28 Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: I don't trust Arkansas on the road in this spot, even with a healthy K.J. Jefferson. Missouri's defense is good and I think this one gets weird. Rippee's Pick: Missouri 21, Arkansas 17

Florida +9.5 at No. 16 Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Mike Norvell has done a solid job this year, and if he gets a chance to roll up the Gators, he will. Neal's Pick: Florida State 31, Florida 21 Chase Parham: We've decided Jimbo left a crap roster, and Mike Norvell has finally started to fix things. I'll go with that. This is a lot of points, even to a team that lost to Vanderbilt. Parham's Pick: FSU 28, Florida 20 Jeffrey Wright: The ACC stinks. Give me the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA STATE 28, FLORIDA 24 Brian Rippee: I think Billy Napier eventually gets things rolling at Florida, but man, losing to Vanderbilt is a rough look. On the other hand, Florida State has taken a step in a positive direction this year. Rippee's Pick: Florida State 35, Florida 17

Saturday's games

Georgia Tech +35 at No. 1 Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Georgia is good. Maybe best-team-in-the-country good. But they're not last-year's-Georgia good and they don't seem to go for the kill as often. Too many points here. Neal's Pick: Georgia 41, Georgia Tech 7 Chase Parham: My God that's a lot of points. Georgia Tech showed a pulse after Ole Miss left town for a while. I don't know how the Jackets score, but I also don't know how the Bulldogs can be at all motivated. Parham's Pick: Georgia 49, Tech 19 Jeffrey Wright: Does Georgia care? WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 42, GEORGIA TECH 10 Brian Rippee: This is a ton of points. I will ride with Brent Key here for no other reason than that. How long ago does that Ole Miss-Georgia Tech game feel now? Rippee's Pick: Georgia 35, Georgia Tech 10

No. 3 Michigan +7.5 at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: For some reason, I think Ohio State is going to roll. Just a gut feeling. So take Michigan and get that Christmas money. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 30, Michigan 20 Chase Parham: Both teams are banged up at running back. The loser has a shot at still making the playoff, and the winner is guaranteed a spot. It just seems like too many points. Parham's Pick: Michigan 34, Ohio State 33 Jeffrey Wright: Too many people that think Michigan will win, myself included, and I suck this year. I’ll fade myself. WRIGHT’S PICK: OHIO STATE 34, MICHIGAN 24 Brian Rippee: Michigan keeps it close with defense, though I don't think they can score enough to win the game. Rippee's Pick: Ohio State 24, Michigan 21

South Carolina +14.5 at No. 7 Clemson, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: Vegas is begging you to take the Gamecocks and the points. However, I suspect South Carolina is hung over and the Cocks always get flattened in Clemson. Neal's Pick: Clemson 34, South Carolina 17 Chase Parham: I think this is the spot that a lot of people will overvalue Carolina. Clemson has an offense problem and isn't good, but the Gamecocks will struggle to immediately get back up. Listless could happen here. Parham's Pick: Clemson 24, Carolina 9 Jeffrey Wright: This is just a principle play. Fade South Carolina after a big win. WRIGHT’S PICK: CLEMSON 31, SOUTH CAROLINA 14 Brian Rippee: This is probably a sucker play, but I don't think Clemson is very good. I will ride the hot hand that will surely let me down. Rippee's Pick: Clemson 24, South Carolina 20

Louisville +3.5 at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I've overvalued Kentucky all year. Why stop now? Neal's Pick: Kentucky 24, Louisville 20 Chase Parham: Louisville has had a decent year. Kentucky forgot how to score and doesn't use its two best players effectively. Mark Stoops still getting big paid though. Parham's Pick: Louisville 27, Kentucky 24 Jeffrey Wright: Kentucky is just the play in this series. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 24, LOUISVILLE 17 Brian Rippee: Mark Stoops has hit his ceiling at Kentucky, which made the news of him signing an extension a little surprise. I am tired of watching this Kentucky team and am also tired of reading Will Levis mock draft takes. Rippee's Pick: Louisville 20, Kentucky 17

Auburn +22 at No. 8 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: After the past couple of weeks, I'd like to issue an apology to the Alabama fan base. You're nuts. There's no denying that. But you're not as nutty as some others. Neal's Pick: Alabama 38, Auburn 17 Chase Parham: Cadillac has a chance to put a game into Auburn lore. I don't think the Tigers are good enough to make it happen, but it is the only thing that makes the game interesting. I hope the coach thing is decided by then. I'm so tired of it. Parham's Pick: 40, Auburn 21 Jeffrey Wright: All good things must come to an end. Cadillac’s covering the number is next. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 38, AUBURN 10 Brian Rippee: Let Cadillac have his moment! I have heard that is important, for some reason. Do not go against the cult's wishes. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 38, Auburn 20

No. 10 Oregon -3.5 at No. 22 Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I love the Oregon State play here. Of course, I loved Western Kentucky last week and you saw where that got me. Neal's Pick: Oregon State 38, Oregon 35 Chase Parham: Do they still call this the Civil War? Oregon State is an underrated program currently. Oregon is the better program. Parham's Pick: Oregon 41, Oregon State 34 Jeffrey Wright: Oregon should have lost last week. Oregon State makes so little sense that it makes all of the sense. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON 31, OREGON STATE 28 Brian Rippee: A Beaver is a vastly underrated mascot and Oregon State is sneaky good. Rippee's Pick: Oregon State 37, Oregon 33

No. 6 LSU -10 at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: The Aggies quit weeks ago. The good news is if Kiffin stays, we can just talk about Texas A&M's future rather than Auburn's this time next year. Yes, I'm tired and jaded. Neal's Pick: LSU 41, Texas A&M 23 Chase Parham: Texas A&M is going 1-7 in the SEC. Say it out loud. It feels good. Seriously, say it again. Parham's Pick: LSU 30, TAMU 13 Jeffrey Wright: Well, you can’t honestly bet on A&M. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 34, TEXAS A&M 20 Brian Rippee: The season mercifully comes to an end for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, setting up a fascinating offseason for college football's most underwhelming program. Rippee's Pick: LSU 28, Texas A&M 6

No. 9 Tennessee -15 at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Here's my cheerleader pick of the week, which is weird to say about Vanderbilt, for no one spends a lot of time looking at their cheerleader pics. I'd so love a Commodore win. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 30, Vanderbilt 21 Chase Parham: I feel terrible for Hendon Hooker. It's just awful, and Tennessee will have a hard time being completely invested in this one. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, can get to six wins. That is too much of a task, but it can be competitive. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 20 Jeffrey Wright: This feels like a buy-low point on Tennessee. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 42, VANDERBILT 24 Brian Rippee:The only way to bow out of this horrendous, embarrassing performance in Neal's Picks this season is to do so in style. Vandy. Bowl Eligible. Book it. Rippee's Pick: Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee 28

