Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 13
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Ah, Thanksgiving.
A day when we sit around, eat dry turkey and sweet potatoes loaded with sugar and butter and watch the Detroit Lions.
A day spent with family, at least until people get sick of each other and find excuses to start Christmas shopping. A day spent watching the Dallas Cowboys while eating pie and taking a nap.
A day spent wondering when Lane Kiffin will make a decision and force me to do a six-hour, drunken call-in show while evaluating the likelihood -- or lack thereof -- of Matt Rhule taking the Ole Miss job, all while covering the Egg Bowl and asking multi-millionaires about their future plans.
What a holiday.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 7-6 overall, 5-6 ATS
Chase Parham: 9-4 overall, 7-4 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 8-5 overall, 4-7 ATS
Brian Rippee: 9-4 overall, 6-5 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 96-35 overall, 58-58 ATS
Chase Parham: 97-34 overall, 61-55 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 96-35 overall, 58-58 ATS
Brian Rippee: 100-31 overall, 45-71 ATS
All times listed Central Standard Time
All rankings listed via Associated Press
All betting lines listed via DraftKings (as of Monday)
Thursday's game
Mississippi State +3 at No. 20 Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I mean no disrespect when I say this but I was there Saturday night and know what I saw. It's only gotten worse. What to expect from a team who, on the eve of their rivalry game, are told by their coach he's staying unless something changes? Beats me. That's kind of a new one. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 28, Mississippi State 24
Chase Parham: I'd love to know what's going to happen in the next 18 hours as I write this. If Wednesday was any indication, the subplots will be plentiful and all over the place. Does Ole Miss show up flat because of all the coaching noise or rally around each other and play well? This guess is different than it would have been a day ago. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 34, State 30
Jeffrey Wright: I think the weather will be bad, and Ole Miss will run it on State better than State will throw it on Ole Miss. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 24, MISSISSIPPI STATE 20
Brian Rippee: I have no clue. What turn does the Lane Kiffin saga take in the hours before the game? This feels impossible to forecast, and it has nothing to do with anything on the field. If the story continues to trend in the direction it turned last night, I guess I will take Ole Miss? Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 24
Friday's games
No. 19 Tulane +2 at No. 21 Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ABC
Neal McCready: The Bearcats are so physical. Tulane has the better quarterback. This should be a whale of a football game. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 27, Tulane 23
Chase Parham: My Green Wave can still make a Cotton Bowl. Let's get on with it. Also, Cincy is dealing with a quarterback injury issue. Parham's Pick: Tulane 24, Cincinnati 21
Jeffrey Wright: I just don’t bet against Cincinnati at home except when I do. WRIGHT’S PICK: CINCINNATI 24, TULANE 20
Brian Rippee: I enjoy watching both of these teams play football. I will go with the better quarterback and a team with a seemingly cleaner bill of health. Rippee's Pick: Tulane 28, Cincinnati 23
Arkansas -3.5 at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: Missouri is very good against the run. That said, the Tigers aren't explosive enough to take advantage of the Hogs' porous defense. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 30, Missouri 24
Chase Parham: KJ Jefferson seemed pretty heathy last week, and Arkansas just has more firepower. I will say Missouri is better than I've acted like this season. The nerd has done a nice job, though the Auburn and Georgia games have to be kicking him. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 38, Missouri 28
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: I don't trust Arkansas on the road in this spot, even with a healthy K.J. Jefferson. Missouri's defense is good and I think this one gets weird. Rippee's Pick: Missouri 21, Arkansas 17
Florida +9.5 at No. 16 Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: Mike Norvell has done a solid job this year, and if he gets a chance to roll up the Gators, he will. Neal's Pick: Florida State 31, Florida 21
Chase Parham: We've decided Jimbo left a crap roster, and Mike Norvell has finally started to fix things. I'll go with that. This is a lot of points, even to a team that lost to Vanderbilt. Parham's Pick: FSU 28, Florida 20
Jeffrey Wright: The ACC stinks. Give me the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA STATE 28, FLORIDA 24
Brian Rippee: I think Billy Napier eventually gets things rolling at Florida, but man, losing to Vanderbilt is a rough look. On the other hand, Florida State has taken a step in a positive direction this year. Rippee's Pick: Florida State 35, Florida 17
Saturday's games
Georgia Tech +35 at No. 1 Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Georgia is good. Maybe best-team-in-the-country good. But they're not last-year's-Georgia good and they don't seem to go for the kill as often. Too many points here. Neal's Pick: Georgia 41, Georgia Tech 7
Chase Parham: My God that's a lot of points. Georgia Tech showed a pulse after Ole Miss left town for a while. I don't know how the Jackets score, but I also don't know how the Bulldogs can be at all motivated. Parham's Pick: Georgia 49, Tech 19
Jeffrey Wright: Does Georgia care? WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 42, GEORGIA TECH 10
Brian Rippee: This is a ton of points. I will ride with Brent Key here for no other reason than that. How long ago does that Ole Miss-Georgia Tech game feel now? Rippee's Pick: Georgia 35, Georgia Tech 10
No. 3 Michigan +7.5 at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Neal McCready: For some reason, I think Ohio State is going to roll. Just a gut feeling. So take Michigan and get that Christmas money. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 30, Michigan 20
Chase Parham: Both teams are banged up at running back. The loser has a shot at still making the playoff, and the winner is guaranteed a spot. It just seems like too many points. Parham's Pick: Michigan 34, Ohio State 33
Jeffrey Wright: Too many people that think Michigan will win, myself included, and I suck this year. I’ll fade myself. WRIGHT’S PICK: OHIO STATE 34, MICHIGAN 24
Brian Rippee: Michigan keeps it close with defense, though I don't think they can score enough to win the game. Rippee's Pick: Ohio State 24, Michigan 21
South Carolina +14.5 at No. 7 Clemson, 11 a.m., ABC
Neal McCready: Vegas is begging you to take the Gamecocks and the points. However, I suspect South Carolina is hung over and the Cocks always get flattened in Clemson. Neal's Pick: Clemson 34, South Carolina 17
Chase Parham: I think this is the spot that a lot of people will overvalue Carolina. Clemson has an offense problem and isn't good, but the Gamecocks will struggle to immediately get back up. Listless could happen here. Parham's Pick: Clemson 24, Carolina 9
Jeffrey Wright: This is just a principle play. Fade South Carolina after a big win. WRIGHT’S PICK: CLEMSON 31, SOUTH CAROLINA 14
Brian Rippee: This is probably a sucker play, but I don't think Clemson is very good. I will ride the hot hand that will surely let me down. Rippee's Pick: Clemson 24, South Carolina 20
Louisville +3.5 at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: I've overvalued Kentucky all year. Why stop now? Neal's Pick: Kentucky 24, Louisville 20
Chase Parham: Louisville has had a decent year. Kentucky forgot how to score and doesn't use its two best players effectively. Mark Stoops still getting big paid though. Parham's Pick: Louisville 27, Kentucky 24
Jeffrey Wright: Kentucky is just the play in this series. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 24, LOUISVILLE 17
Brian Rippee: Mark Stoops has hit his ceiling at Kentucky, which made the news of him signing an extension a little surprise. I am tired of watching this Kentucky team and am also tired of reading Will Levis mock draft takes. Rippee's Pick: Louisville 20, Kentucky 17
Auburn +22 at No. 8 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: After the past couple of weeks, I'd like to issue an apology to the Alabama fan base. You're nuts. There's no denying that. But you're not as nutty as some others. Neal's Pick: Alabama 38, Auburn 17
Chase Parham: Cadillac has a chance to put a game into Auburn lore. I don't think the Tigers are good enough to make it happen, but it is the only thing that makes the game interesting. I hope the coach thing is decided by then. I'm so tired of it. Parham's Pick: 40, Auburn 21
Jeffrey Wright: All good things must come to an end. Cadillac’s covering the number is next. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 38, AUBURN 10
Brian Rippee: Let Cadillac have his moment! I have heard that is important, for some reason. Do not go against the cult's wishes. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 38, Auburn 20
No. 10 Oregon -3.5 at No. 22 Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: I love the Oregon State play here. Of course, I loved Western Kentucky last week and you saw where that got me. Neal's Pick: Oregon State 38, Oregon 35
Chase Parham: Do they still call this the Civil War? Oregon State is an underrated program currently. Oregon is the better program. Parham's Pick: Oregon 41, Oregon State 34
Jeffrey Wright: Oregon should have lost last week. Oregon State makes so little sense that it makes all of the sense. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON 31, OREGON STATE 28
Brian Rippee: A Beaver is a vastly underrated mascot and Oregon State is sneaky good. Rippee's Pick: Oregon State 37, Oregon 33
No. 6 LSU -10 at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: The Aggies quit weeks ago. The good news is if Kiffin stays, we can just talk about Texas A&M's future rather than Auburn's this time next year. Yes, I'm tired and jaded. Neal's Pick: LSU 41, Texas A&M 23
Chase Parham: Texas A&M is going 1-7 in the SEC. Say it out loud. It feels good. Seriously, say it again. Parham's Pick: LSU 30, TAMU 13
Jeffrey Wright: Well, you can’t honestly bet on A&M. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 34, TEXAS A&M 20
Brian Rippee: The season mercifully comes to an end for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, setting up a fascinating offseason for college football's most underwhelming program. Rippee's Pick: LSU 28, Texas A&M 6
No. 9 Tennessee -15 at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: Here's my cheerleader pick of the week, which is weird to say about Vanderbilt, for no one spends a lot of time looking at their cheerleader pics. I'd so love a Commodore win. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 30, Vanderbilt 21
Chase Parham: I feel terrible for Hendon Hooker. It's just awful, and Tennessee will have a hard time being completely invested in this one. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, can get to six wins. That is too much of a task, but it can be competitive. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 20
Jeffrey Wright: This feels like a buy-low point on Tennessee. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 42, VANDERBILT 24
Brian Rippee:The only way to bow out of this horrendous, embarrassing performance in Neal's Picks this season is to do so in style. Vandy. Bowl Eligible. Book it. Rippee's Pick: Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee 28
No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 5 USC, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: The playoff always works its way out. Always. Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 31, USC 30
Chase Parham: I just have a feeling it's close... Parham's Pick: USC 27, Notre Dame 23
Jeffrey Wright: I’m still not sure USC can stop the run. WRIGHT’S PICK: USC 31, NOTRE DAME 28
Brian Rippee: USC is looking to backend its way into the playoff. I don't see it, but I do think they win going away here. Rippee's Pick: USC 41, Notre Dame 30