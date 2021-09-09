Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 2

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- The meeting was short and sweet. The message was succinct. Catch a problem early, nip it in the bud. Don't let it fester and grow and become something bigger than it ever was. We at Neal's Picks are two-time defending champions and we should bow to no one in this competition. So I gathered the interns around the vodka cooler and had a quick chat. We don't react to the opposition, I told them. They react to us. Heavy is the head that holds the crown. Hold your head high, look ahead and advance with courage and confidence. Some of the interns were confused. Sometimes the accent, I suppose, can get confusing when you just moved here from Scandinavian countries, eager to become the latest in the long line of successful Neal's Picks interns. And goodness knows, this heat is something one doesn't experience in Sweden or Norway. No one wanted to accept the blame for the late amended pick in Week 1 of the competition. I suspect it was Annika or Freyja or Dahlia. It might have even been Jensine. I don't know. And it doesn't matter, other than the fact that had the late change not been made, we would be in our rightful place right now -- on top of the Neal's Picks standings -- and not sharing that spot with a commoner. Whoever the culprit was had likely had one martini too many or had spent too much time in the sun, lounging by the Neal's Picks Pool and Fountain Complex. They saw everyone taking Florida and laying the picks and lost that special something that makes us great. The original pick was Florida Atlantic plus the points. Then an intern had a weak moment. The change was recorded without my knowledge, and that's on me. So we had a meeting. I reminded them why they were here -- to learn to win. There were tears. Feelings were bruised. But lessons were learned. Those fancy olives, the ones stuffed with bleu cheese soaked in vodka, were taken away. We earn those here at Neal's Picks. Nothing is given. Neal's Picks is about a lot of things, but it damn sure isn't about socialism. Or democracy, really. It's a benevolent authoritarian monarchy. Feel free to call me "Your Highness" or "King Neal" or "King Nick." Whatever. I expect better. Everyone here knows that now. We are the champions because of our commitment to excellence and our sheer determination to exert our will on our lesser opponents. That is as clear as the crystal that holds our vodka. On to the picks...

Neal’s Picks are presented by Service Specialists. With offices in Ridgeland, Canton, Jackson and Oxford, Service Specialists has been connecting candidates and employers since 1967 as the oldest staffing company in Mississippi. Whether you are a new college grad or a seasoned professional, whether you’re in engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or more, you should contact Service Specialists. If you're a recent grad without much experience, reach out to Service Specialists. They are always looking for candidates that have potential, want to learn and get their foot in the door with growth opportunities. Look, Mississippi is a small state. Service Specialists always knows about jobs that never get advertised. Perspective employers looking for strong candidates should call too. If you’re looking to hire quality talent for your company, Service Specialists has names and resumes ready for your perusal. If you are thinking about looking for a new job or you’re looking to relocate to Mississippi but you have confidentiality concerns, call Service Specialists. There are no referral fees for those searching for a job, either. You have nothing to lose. So call Service Specialists at 662-832-5138 or go to https://www.servicespecialistltd.com.

Standings

Neal McCready: 13-3 overall, 9-5 ATS Chase Parham: 13-3 overall, 7-7 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 14-2 overall, 9-5 ATS Zach Berry: 13-3 overall, 7-7 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

"Look, Bo, just tell me what you see. You don't have to say 'War Eagle' every time we cross paths. It's creepy." -- Brian Harsin (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama State (No line) at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Not a bad deal for Alabama State. Drive 45 minutes down I-85, get your ass kicked, collect your check and get home in time to party Saturday night. Not a bad deal at all. Neal's Pick: Auburn 56, Alabama State 7 Chase Parham: I'm really intrigued by the Tigers and Nittany Lions next week. I don't know what to take from Auburn these first two weeks, but that was a relatively impressive performance in week one without any sleepiness that can happen in openers. Parham's Pick: Auburn 48, Alabama State 6 Jeffrey Wright: Shout out to Auburn for a no-doubt cover last week. I have to imagine that most starters aren’t going to play more than a half this week given the Penn State matchup next week. Wright’s pick: Auburn 45, Alabama State 10 Zach Berry: This shouldn't be difficult. Zach's Pick: Auburn 60, Alabama State 0

This my Sunday shirt. It matches my Sunday teeth. (Saul Young/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Pittsburgh -3 at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Look, maybe I'm crazy here, but I don't think Tennessee is much better than it was a year ago. They looked pitiful at times against Bowling Green, and I think Pitt handles this with ease. Neal's Pick: Pittsburgh 31, Tennessee 24 Chase Parham: I've been crowing about Pitt winning this game for two weeks now. So, let's go all-in on looking smart, even though I think it's close to a toss up. Tennessee isn't good, but the Vols cobbling something together here wouldn't shock me. Parham's Pick: Pitt 27, Tennessee 20 Jeffrey Wright: Pitt ended the UCF regular season win streak against Heupel back in 2019. However, the Knights still put 34 points on the board. Additionally, the Knights scored 45 against the Panthers in 2018. My numbers say this game is essentially a pick’em. I’ll take the points. Wright’s pick: Pittsburgh 24, Tennessee 23 Zach Berry: It won't be comfortable, but H2P. Zach's Pick: Pittsburgh 24, Tennessee 23

Good news, Shane. You do play Vanderbilt this season. That SEC win is gonna happen. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina +2 at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I don't know. I just have a hard time believing South Carolina has that much less talent than East Carolina. So I'll just take the points here. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 27, East Carolina 24 Chase Parham: Shane Beamer and the boys are going to be 2-0. Life is going to come at the Gamecocks fast, but it won't be this week. Parham's Pick: South Carolina 31, ECU 27 Jeffrey Wright: Is South Carolina good? No, they are not, but are they better than East Carolina? Yes, they are. Wright’s pick: South Carolina 34, East Carolina 24 Zach Berry: Another squirrely one, but the Gamecocks have the better front seven. Zach's Pick: South Carolina 26, East Carolina 20

No snark on this one. As far as uniform looks go, this is a damn good suit. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Florida -29 at South Florida, Noon, ABC Neal McCready: I'm inclined to lay the points, though I worry about Florida looking ahead to Alabama -- in dread, mind you. Still, USF sucks. Neal's Pick: Florida 42, USF 10 Chase Parham: Dan Mullen knows the line, and he will bee very focused on not going 0-2 against the spread. Also, USF is absolutely terrible, so the Gators should be able to pick the outcome. Alabama awaits, but the Bulls aren't an issue. Parham's Pick: Florida 41, USF 10 Jeffrey Wright: South Florida is awful. Also, I know they didn’t cover last week, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Mullen was calling deep shots on the final possession. Wright’s pick: Florida 38, South Florida 6 Zach Berry: Emory Jones should pad his stats for two and a half quarters. Zach's Pick: Florida 44, USF 13

Look at our old friend, Boom! He shows up in Georgia and the Bulldogs' defense becomes an immovable object.

UAB +26 at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Georgia is due a bit of a letdown here after an emotional win over Clemson, and I think Bill Clark has done a nice job at UAB, but does defense take a day off? The Bulldogs are salty there and the offense is going to want to get rolling a bit before SEC play begins next week. I'm laying them. Neal's Pick: Georgia 37, UAB 10 Chase Parham: JT Daniels is dealing with an oblique injury this week, and people around Georgia believe he will play, but is he even more limited than usual? That defense, though. I hate this line. I want to throw it away and ignore this one. A mop-up score falls just inside the number. Parham's Pick: Georgia 34, UAB 10 Jeffrey Wright: Do I think Georgia can score 27 points. Yes, I think they can run the ball at will. Wright’s pick: Georgia 45, UAB 7 Zach Berry: This will be cute for a little bit, but the Blazers still find a way to sneak in the backdoor. Zach's Pick: Georgia 33, UAB 13

The Aggies' defense is salty. The offense? Not so much. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas A&M -17 vs. Colorado, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, 2:30 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Maybe I'm reading it wrong, but this feels like easy money. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 37, Colorado 13 Chase Parham: Texas A&M throwing a bunch of interceptions again could complicate this, but if the Aggies are who we think they are, this is an easy cover. Colorado is fine, but I can't pick both Colorado schools this week. And I'm damn sure picking the other one. Parham's Pick: TAMU 34, Colorado 13 Jeffrey Wright: My new theory is that teams that were pleasant surprises last year are frauds this year. Colorado fits the bill. Also, yes, this is my first game to completely ignore the elements and lay three scores with a favorite. For me, this is heaven. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 38, Colorado 17 Zach Berry: Hopefully they allow Ralphie VI to touch NFL turf. That'll be the highlight for Buffs fans. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 37, Colorado 17

On the 20th anniversary of 9-11, I'm cheering for all service academies. God bless America. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Air Force -6.5 at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Yes, on the 20th anniversary of the worst day on American soil in my lifetime, we'll do our small part and pick a game between two of our wonderful service academies. The Falcons will score more points, but I'd stand and applaud both teams for the entire game. Neal's Pick: Air Force 31, Navy 17 Chase Parham: Give me the points. And a wonderful game between these two teams. Parham's Pick: Navy 20, Air Force 13 Jeffrey Wright: I’m concerned that Navy is dreadful this year, but Air Force in Annapolis is more dreadful. Wright’s pick: Navy 20, Air Force 17 Zach Berry: Shades of Chance Harridge and Darnell Stephens are rushing back. Zach's Pick: Air Force 27, Navy 20

Oh, look, everyone. Alabama got another trophy. Isn't that nice? (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Mercer (No line) at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: The people who scheduled this beating should be the ones who absorb it, not the poor kids in Mercer uniforms. Neal's Pick: Alabama 52, Mercer 7 Chase Parham: I saw. a picture of Mercer practicing last week, and I've been worried about them ever since then. Parham's Pick: Alabama 55, Mercer 3 Jeffrey Wright: When asked about his thoughts of Mercer, Nick Saban said, “They’re a different kind of offense,”. I appreciate that he doesn’t hide from how good his team is now. Wright’s pick: Alabama 52, Mercer 7 Zach Berry: Zzzz zzz zz. Zach's Pick: Alabama 69, Mercer 0

Certain structures don't have to be identified, such as the White House, the Capitol, the Empire State Building and Ruston High School. (Picasso)

Ruston High School (No line, but if there were...) vs. Oxford High School, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La., 3 p.m., AllTheTVs Neal McCready: You know, at one point in my life, I thought Carson would kick footballs in addition to kicking soccer balls. Had he, and had he been kicking footballs in this game, there might be a conflict. Sure, two of my kids are OHS grads and yes, another is on the OHS soccer team. But once one is a Bearcat, one is always a Bearcat. It's created quite the conflict in our abode this week, and I'm sure everyone is tired of my singing of the RHS alma mater, but my blood runs Ruston (not Rutgers) red. Neal's Pick: Ruston 31, Oxford 27 Chase Parham: Ruston is coming off a loss to Neville, and I trust Chris Cutcliffe to figure it out. High school games. In week two. I'm only shocked there's not an imaginary line. Parham's Pick: Oxford 24, Ruston 17 Jeffrey Wright: Is it even cool for the kids to get to play in Independence Stadium? Wright’s pick: Oxford 31, Ruston 20 Zach Berry: What a game this is gonna be. So good I can't even fathom deciding a winner. Zach's Pick: Oxford 24, Ruston 22

These young people will one day rule the world. That's how we Iowans roll. (No, I've never been, but I'm going, and when I do, I plan to feel "home.") (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Iowa +4.5 at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Ah, a return to the heartland of America, where the food tastes better, the drinks are cooler, the people are kinder and the cool breezes blow across the wheated plains. Ah, Iowa. The better team is getting points, by the way. Go Hawks! Neal's Pick: Iowa 23, Iowa State 21 Chase Parham: I stare at Iowa paraphernalia every day in the studio. Maybe it's beginning to seep into my psyche. Parham's Pick: Iowa 27, Iowa State 23 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t believe in Iowa State, and it feels like this is a good Iowa year. Also, Iowa State fits the bill of “I don’t believe you”. Wright’s pick: Iowa 24, Iowa State 21 Zach Berry: Iowa has won six of the last seven meetings here, but I like the Cyclones to win. Zach's Pick: Iowa State 26, Iowa 24

I thought we weren't singing "The Eyes of Texas" anymore. It's sexist or racist or mean or something, right? (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas -6 at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'll cheer for the Hogs, because I love my aforementioned daughters, but I didn't like what I saw from Arkansas' offense last week against Rice. Texas, on the other hand, looked like a well-coached team. I hope I'm wrong here, but I bet I'm not. Neal's Pick: Texas 34, Arkansas 23 Chase Parham: Congrats, Horns. I needed you to crush Cinderella's slipper last week and you pulled it off. The Salt Lick for everyone. Last week you beat a team without a Power Five pedigree. This week you'll beat a team without a quarterback. Parham's Pick: Texas 27, Arkansas 17 Jeffrey Wright: didn’t want it to be this way, Sam, not one week after you joined the Society of Coaches that Cover. However, I want you to know that this isn’t about you. It’s about K.J. Jefferson. You did everything right. He does nothing right. Wright’s pick: Texas 34, Arkansas 24 Zach Berry: This one shouldn't be remotely close, but it somehow will be. Zach's Pick: Texas 34, Arkansas 24

Submitted without comment (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

North Carolina State -2.5 at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Dave Doeren almost got to coach in an Egg Bowl or two, but at least he'll have a win in Starkville before he retires. Neal's Pick: N.C. State 30, Mississippi State 24 Chase Parham: I don't know. Maybe this is why I'm losing, but after days of discussing Dave Doeren's inevitable win in this game, I have an odd feeling. I'm probably wrong, but I think State finds a rabbit for a week. Parham's Pick: MSU 27, NC State 24 Jeffrey Wright: Whooo boy. If this game were in Raleigh, you lay them. Doeren and the boys are cover machines at home. However, they haven’t covered as a road favorite against a power-five team since Obama was still the president. I also think I just want to fade the ACC. Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 27, NC State 24 Zach Berry: If the Wolfpack come out of the tunnel with the horny Mr. Wuf on the side of the helmet, it's going to be a long night for Mike Leach. Zach's Pick: NC State 29, Mississippi State 24

Kentucky has a real quarterback this year. Will Levis is going to make us at Neal's Picks rich this fall. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri +5 at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm riding the Big Blue Wave until it knocks me off. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 27, Missouri 20 Chase Parham: Missouri's defense continues to be a liability, and Kentucky might be two-dimensional. I just don't like this matchup for the Tigers. I think Kentucky can challenge for East runner-up. Parham's Pick: UK 34, Missouri 28 Jeffrey Wright: This feels like a square pick, but I think Kentucky is pretty good. Kentucky had the ball with a chance to tie the game last year, even with Terry Wilson and Joey Gatewood at quarterback. Wright’s pick: Kentucky 31, Missouri 24 Zach Berry: M-I-Z! Zach's Pick: Missouri 30, Kentucky 27

It's my dear friend, Henry Parrish Jr. Look at that focus. Look at that determination. Look at that courage. When he's nominated for the NFL Hall of Fame and I'm long gone from this here world, please remind him who believed in him first. Where can I get a Parrish jersey, by the way? (USA Today Sports)

Austin Peay (No line) at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: Lane Kiffin finally gets the full Ole Miss experience, likely including a crowd hauling it for the exits when the game is over at the half. I don't blame them. It's up to Ole Miss to come up with the in-game accoutrements to get the fans to stay for blowout wins over PayGame State. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 48, Austin Peay 13 Chase Parham: A little hangover wouldn't shock me, and I'm not just talking about students after a night home opener. Stay healthy and get out of there. Bigger things await. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 49, Austin Peay 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’m not sure what was more impressive, the Rebels’ on-field performance on Monday night or the Ole Miss Video Productions promo trying to sell tickets to Saturday’s game. Wright’s pick: Ole Miss 56, Austin Peay 17 Zach Berry: The first of two tune-ups before the biggest game in college football in the month of October. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 52, Austin Peay 17

Sissy blue and gold -- a winning combination. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

McNeese (No line) at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: The Tigers may roar, but I bet the fans boo. Neal's Pick: LSU 47, McNeese 10 Chase Parham: Ed Orgeron better enjoy beating up on his son's team because there aren't too much automatic Ws on that schedule this year. Parham's Pick: LSU 45, McNeese State 9 Jeffrey Wright: Can’t wait to read about all of the adjustments that Orgeron is going to make to get this thing back on track over the next two weeks. It starts with an inside job against his son. Wright’s pick: LSU 52, McNeese State 10 Zach Berry: Ed Orgeron's son, Cody, wears the sissy blue at McNeese State. I wonder if he will talk shit to him, too. Zach's Pick: LSU 45, McNeese State 16

They won't win football games, but by God, Vanderbilt's Glee Club is just amazing. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)