Ole Miss bolsters offensive line, adds Terez Davis

OXFORD — Ole Miss added an offensive lineman with significant Big Ten experience Saturday, landing a commitment from former Maryland standout Terez Davis.

Davis entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week and visited Ole Miss days later.

The 6-foot-4, 289-pound Davis played in 10 games as a true freshman last season, starting two at left tackle. He allowed just one quarterback sack and two quarterback pressures in his 292 snaps with the Terrapins.

He joins an offensive line still being rebuilt from last season. The Rebels added UAB guard Delano Townsend and Arkansas guard/center Patrick Kutas from the transfer portal in the December/January window.

Davis is from Hyattsville, Maryland. He was a three-star prospect out of DeMatha High School following the 2023 prep season.

Virginia Tech was also very much in pursuit and had hoped Davis would visit Blacksburg when he left Oxford.

Attempts to reach Davis Saturday afternoon were not immediately successful.

Davis is the second portal commitment to pledge to Ole Miss Saturday, joining former South Alabama cornerback Rickey Fletcher.