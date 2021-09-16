Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 3

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's always difficult to get into a rhythm in the early weeks. Like the old saying goes, "No one wins Neal's Picks in September, but you can damn sure lose Neal's Picks in September." They've been saying that for years now, so as I told the interns Sunday as we gathered for the annual Sept. 12 Tequila Tasting Testing Party, we just have to stay at this until we figure out a strategy. I meant picks. They thought I meant tequila, so it's been a stressful week at the Palatial Headquarters. Thank goodness for GameChanger Patch Co. (Enter promo code RebelGrove20 for 20 percent off your purchase.) So we enter Week 3 with a lead, albeit the one-game variety. Last week, people complained about Big Ten games and high school games (Go Bearcats, by the way. #FirmlyFounded), so this week, we'll just stick with the Southeastern Conference slate. God forbid any of these clowns have to think a little bit. Wouldn't want anyone to pop a blood vessel or something. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 13-3 overall, 6-5 ATS Chase Parham: 12-4 overall, 5-6 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 12-4 overall, 5-6 ATS Zach Berry: 10-6 overall, 3-8 ATS For the Season: Neal McCready: 26-6 overall, 15-10 ATS Chase Parham: 25-7 overall, 12-13 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 26-6 overall, 14-11 ATS Zach Berry:23-9 overall, 10-15 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All rankings via Associated Press

Betting lines via DraftKings

Wait until you guys hear their new album. Search for New Cult On The Block wherever you listen to music. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

New Mexico +27.5 at No. 7 Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's a lot of points, sure. But the Aggies' defense is solid and hell, New Mexico State scored 25 points against the Lobos. I regret this as I type it, but I'm laying them. I've got to think Jimbo knows his offense needs some confidence. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 45, New Mexico 10 Chase Parham: Neal told me this week of picks sucks, and this is a prime example. This isn't about matchups. It's completely luck with whether Texas A&M beats New Mexico by four touchdowns. This is stupid. Yes, I'm bitter, and it's only week three. It's not a pro mindset. Parham's Pick: TAMU 38, New Mexico 6 Jeffrey Wright: New Mexico is allowing nearly five-yards per carry against Houston (Baptist) and New Mexico State. I think Jimbo might build some confidence ahead of the Arkansas game. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 41, NEW MEXICO STATE 7 Zach Berry: Don't overthink this one. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 48, New Mexico 6

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates after targeting is called on Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. One has to respect the sheer pettiness of the moment. The unabashed ridicule is actually appreciated by us at Neal's Picks. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Chattanooga (No line) at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: Big games await the Wildcats. Big games. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 41, Chattanooga 7 Chase Parham: Austin Peay dispatched of Chattanooga a couple weeks ago. This won't be a problem. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 40, Chattanooga 13 Jeffrey Wright: There has to be a country song about leaving Chattanooga for Kentucky. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 45, CHATTANOOGA 10 Zach Berry: "John Calipari got him another five-star!" Zach's Pick: Kentucky 36, Chattanooga 17

Eliah Drinkwitz stares at the scoreboard, attempting to change the numbers with the intensity of his glare. Spoiler alert: He failed. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Southeast Missouri (No line) at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: I've got my doubts about Mizzou, but the Tigers will be fine here. Neal's Pick: Missouri 44, SEMO 10 Chase Parham: Missouri needs a rival. Maybe it can get a trophy for this game. Then Eli Drinkwitz can tweet it at Kiffin looking for affirmation. Parham's Pick: Missouri 49, SEMO 10 Jeffrey Wright: Why do we even have to pick these games? Can we just let Neal post a photo caption and move on? WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 45, SEMO 10 Zach Berry: Big bounceback week for M-I-Z here. Zach's Pick: Missouri 55, SEMO 17

"Did someone say donuts? I'd like a donut." -- Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the Vols' loss to Pitt. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: Conference play won't be pretty for the Vols. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 42, Tennessee Tech 10 Chase Parham: Tennessee is going to lose a lot of games, but this will go better than the last time I saw an SEC team host Tennessee Tech. Too soon? Parham's Pick: Tennessee 38, Tennessee Tech 17 Jeffrey Wright: Bounce back game? WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 45, TENNESSEE TECH 10 Zach Berry: Did y'all know Alcoa (Tenn.) are in the middle of a 3A six-peat? Zach's Pick: Tennessee 44, Tennessee Tech 20

I want to say something snarky. I want to criticize. But I have to be honest. Those white on whites are fantastic and Mullen's shoes are exceptional. Credit where it's due. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

No. 1 Alabama -15 at No. 11 Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I'm not convinced Florida can stop Alabama. I don't even think this is particularly close. The Tide rolls. Neal's Pick: Alabama 48, Florida 17 Chase Parham: Don't overthink it. Don't overthink it. Don't overthink it. Don't overthink it. Don't overthink it. Don't overthink it. Don't overthink it. Parham's Pick: Alabama 41, Florida 16 Jeffrey Wright: Please. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 38, FLORIDA 17 Zach Berry: Until proven otherwise, lay 'em. Zach's Pick: Alabama 41, Florida 20

I'm not convinced Arkansas is particularly good, but Trelon Smith (22) and the Hogs can run the ball. Also, Texas-Arkansas was an under appreciated uniform game. Two good suits. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia Southern +23.5 at No. 20 Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: The Eagles lost by 32 at FAU. This is a sandwich game for the Hogs, coming off an emotional win over Texas and in front of a trip to Jerry World to face the Aggies, but still... Neal's Pick: Arkansas 37, Georgia Southern 13 Chase Parham: I hate this. Hate. Actual hate. Arkansas will be looking ahead. GATA Parham's Pick: Arkansas 27, Georgia Southern 10 Jeffrey Wright: I think there might be problems in Statesboro. Georgia Southern is 1-1 but has failed to cover the number by 22.5 and 25 points in each game. Also, Sam Pittman is now 9-3 ATS, and I forsook him last week. That’s on me. WRIGHT’S PICK: ARKANSAS 38, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 10 Zach Berry: Letdown City. Zach's Pick: Arkansas 33, Georgia Southern 20

That button is fighting for its life. It's one more peanut away from becoming a missile. How'd he even get those pants on? (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Mississippi State -3 at Memphis, 3 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I could see how Memphis wins this but I'm not willing to bet on it. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 27, Memphis 21 Chase Parham: The Bulldogs were good to me last week. The offense remains bad, but let's ride. I'd rather be wrong this way than take Memphis and be pissed when State out-athletes the Tigers. Parham's Pick: MSU 38, Memphis 30 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t think Memphis is going to be able to control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball. Also, MacIntyre has had to blitz in order to get pressure this season, and that formula is not ideal against Leach. Wright’s pick: MISSISSIPPI STATE 31, MEMPHIS 20 Zach Berry: I gotta make a move somewhere. Here goes nothing. Zach's Pick: Memphis 33, Mississippi State 29

Kirby got further on the field after beating UAB than Brad from Iuka did on his wedding night. (Athens Banner-Herald-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

South Carolina +30.5 at No. 2 Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I've got to think Kirby Smart is going to do all he can to embarrass South Carolina for Will Muschamp's sake. Plus, can the Gamecocks score on this UGA defense? Neal's Pick: Georgia 40, South Carolina 7 Chase Parham: It is soooo many points. Just so many points. It's sitting there and begging for me to take South Carolina and the more than four touchdowns. But Georgia hasn't allowed a touchdown all season defensively. And Zeb Noland isn't the guy to change that. Parham's Pick: Georgia 49, Carolina 16 Jeffrey Wright: I’m going with the Will Muschamp revenge factor here. Also, South Carolina is allowing nearly five yards per carry. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 41, SOUTH CAROLINA 6 Zach Berry: This one is ALWAYS weird. Maybe not as weird with Will Muschamp on the other side now, but it will still be weird. But, Zeb Noland isn't doing anything remotely close to positive against that defense. Zach's Pick: Georgia 52, South Carolina 16

This guy navigated a gang rape involving his football team that should've shuttered the program. And you think he's going to get distracted by rumors at USC? Come on. (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 22 Auburn +6.5 at No. 10 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I'll take the better team, the more athletic team and the points, thank you very much. Neal's Pick: Auburn 27, Penn State 24 Chase Parham: I don't think Auburn as good as people are making them out to be. They clobbered the cupcakes, but they were still cupcakes. This line is too big of a bite, though. Parham's Pick: Penn State 27, Auburn 24 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve just decided that I want the points in this game. Penn State is just 8-8 in White Out Games, and only 9-7 against the spread. They’re actually a better home team in non-White Out games. I think Auburn’s secondary is good enough to challenge Penn State’s receivers and limit explosive plays. I think this game is likely in the twenties, so I would rather have the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: PENN STATE 24, AUBURN 21 Zach Berry: Bo Nix is still Auburn's quarterback so, yeah. Zach's Pick: Penn State 27, Auburn 23

If LSU's administration had any say in it, this cheerleader would just crash to the ground. I mean, what's another Title IX violation? Women in Baton Rouge serve at the pleasure of the football program (or something like that). (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Central Michigan +20.5 at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm anxiously looking forward to next week in the SEC West. LSU has to travel to Starkville, and I think there's a real chance it doesn't go well. This is a lot of points. Neal's Pick: LSU 31, Central Michigan 14 Chase Parham: Central Michigan burned me earlier this season. I'll not let Jim McElwain do that twice in three weeks. Parham's Pick: LSU 38, Central Michigan 20 Jeffrey Wright: If you filter out garbage time, LSU is averaging just 4.63 yards per play on offense, ranking 13th in the SEC. They are closer to Vanderbilt, who ranks 14th, in the category than they are South Carolina, who ranks 12th. There’s no way that LSU should be favored by 20 points or more against any FBS team outside of the bottom 25. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 34, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 24 Zach Berry: The honeymoon is over and resort security are looking to remove the patron who has overstayed his welcome. Zach's Pick: LSU 34, Central Michigan 16

Ole Miss fans are really hoping Tywone Malone is doing this a lot soon. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

Tulane +14 at No. 17 Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I've got a ton of respect for Tulane and Willie Fritz. I have a tremendous amount of empathy for the Green Wave in the wake of Hurricane Ida. I also think this line is a trap. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 24 Chase Parham: The trap is set, and I'm walking into it. Michael Pratt can move the ball some, and the backdoor cover has me scared to death. Ole Miss is going to control the game, but a lilttle second-half sloppiness could make this interesting for Vegas. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 42, Tulane 30 Jeffrey Wright: Kiffin covers at home. I think Tulane got a bump by how poorly Oklahoma played in Week 1. Also, in the past five years, Tulane has only covered once on the road against a power five opponent. WRIGHT PICKS: OLE MISS 45, TULANE 24 Zach Berry: This is a trap and Lane Kiffin is going to use this week to jumpstart preparation for Alabama into the bye week. Lay 'em. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 52, Tulane 23

My God, Colorado State must just absolutely suck. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)