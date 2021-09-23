Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 4

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Teaching young people the importance of self-focus is critical. After a 4-5 weekend of picks, I called another meeting of the interns and demanded answers for their poor performances. When we do well, it's because I picked the damn games myself. When we do poorly, I blame the interns. That's leadership. "Everyone else had a bad weekend, too," the interns said, in unison. When I was a young lad, if I failed a test, the very worst thing I could say to Mike and Judy McCready was, "Everyone else did badly also." I could point out that the smart kids made grades in the 50s or 60s, but that excuse fell on deaf ears. Mike and Judy didn't want to hear it. I now know how they felt. The remainder of that meeting went quite poorly. The interns were punished. Let's just leave it at that and not ask for details. There were plenty of tears and cries about returning to Norway or Sweden or wherever they're from. I even canceled the vodka delivery. I expect better performances, no matter how poorly my competition fares. That message was delivered and it was delivered with clarity. This is about our process, not anyone else's. On to the damn picks...

Neal’s Picks are presented by Service Specialists. With offices in Ridgeland, Canton, Jackson and Oxford, Service Specialists has been connecting candidates and employers since 1967 as the oldest staffing company in Mississippi. Whether you are a new college grad or a seasoned professional, whether you’re in engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or more, you should contact Service Specialists. If you're a recent grad without much experience, reach out to Service Specialists. They are always looking for candidates that have potential, want to learn and get their foot in the door with growth opportunities. Look, Mississippi is a small state. Service Specialists always knows about jobs that never get advertised. Prospective employers looking for strong candidates should call too. If you’re looking to hire quality talent for your company, Service Specialists has names and resumes ready for your perusal. If you are thinking about looking for a new job or you’re looking to relocate to Mississippi but you have confidentiality concerns, call Service Specialists. There are no referral fees for those searching for a job, either. You have nothing to lose. So call Service Specialists at 662-832-5138 or go to https://www.servicespecialistltd.com.

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 10-2 overall, 4-5 ATS Chase Parham: 11-1 overall, 2-7 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 11-1 overall, 4-5 ATS Zach Berry: 11-1 overall, 3-6 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 36-8 overall, 19-15 ATS Chase Parham: 36-8 overall, 14-20 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 37-7 overall, 18-16 overall Zach Berry: 34-10 overall, 13-21 ATS



All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All rankings listed Associated Press Top 25

Shane: "So, you paid what for the linebacker corps?" Kirby: "Laugh now, big boy." Shane: "Shane, I'm going to hint at this after the game." Kirby: "Go for it. Have you seen what's happened in Baton Rouge. Plus, I'm not an idiot. I'm not going to tweet about it and end up Liberty or Oral Roberts or something." Shane: "Good point." Kirby: "Damn right. Enjoy your ass-kicking." (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 2 Georgia -34 at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's so many points, but I'm not losing a game on freaking Vanderbilt. There are rules against that. Neal's Pick: Georgia 49, Vanderbilt 10 Chase Parham: I mean... 34 is a lot, but Vanderbilt is a lot of awful and Georgia gets to play defense. Can you imagine the internal annoyance if you take Vandy and lose? Parham's Pick: Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 6 Jeffrey Wright: Vanderbilt is allowing 6.08 yards per rush this season. Additionally, Georgia is 8-2 against the SEC East on the road during the previous five seasons. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 48, VANDERBILT 6 Zach Berry: Crack open a Natural Light and turn up the Corey Smith. Zach's Pick: Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 7

Thought bubble: "What did Kiffin tweet? How can I try to match that and fail awkwardly?" (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri -2.5 at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: It's a weird spot here for Mizzou, but Boston College is down a quarterback and the Tigers are just solid enough to make this happen. Missouri does give me weird vibes. Neal's Pick: Missouri 30, Boston College 24 Chase Parham: The quarterback situation at Boston College changed my pick. The boys from Chestnut Hill are pretty decent, but Mizzou can outscore an one-dimensional offense. The Tigers are fine. Keeping with our podcast parlance, Missouri is Chili's. Parham's Pick: Missouri 34, Boston College 24 Jeffrey Wright: Whoa! This line stinks. However, Missouri can score, and BC gave up 28 to UMASS last week. I’ll trust my eyes and believe that Missouri is good enough to beat the Golden Eagles with their backup quarterback. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 31, BOSTON COLLEGE 24 Zach Berry: I was a real believer in the Drinkwitz Method. Now, not so much. Zach's Pick: Boston College 33, Missouri 24

Just a cool picture. That's all. No real commentary, though I notice no masks in a town that, I suspect, is mask-insane. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 12 Notre Dame +5.5 vs. No. 18 Wisconsin, 11 a.m., Soldier Field, Chicago, FOX Neal McCready: Wisconsin is built to win a slugfest, meaning they're going to slog their way through a low-scoring affair. Notre Dame is fine. That's all. It's fine. Neal's Pick: Wisconsin 20, Notre Dame 17 Chase Parham: The points are bothering me. I think Wisconsin is the better team. I can't get the opener out of my mind when we thought maybe FSU was decent but instead Notre Dame is remarkably average. I'm taking the points, but I'm terrified here. Parham's Pick: Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 20 Jeffrey Wright: First things first, I’m obviously not taking the Irish on Ryder Cup weekend, especially on the shores of Lake Michigan. Secondly, Notre Dame cannot stop the run, and Wisconsin is built to stop a passing game that doesn’t have elite WRs. WRIGHT’S PICK: WISCONSIN 24, NOTRE DAME 16 Zach Berry: I am actually very excited for this one. Notre Dame is much better than they've shown so far and Wisconsin is perfectly fine with just beating you senseless and scoring five points. Low total? Neutral site? Give me the points. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 26, Wisconsin 23

SEC tears (or something like that) (Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

LSU -2.5 at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Mississippi State is coming off a screwing and they're a dangerous home dog. LSU is typically awful as an 11 a.m. visitor. I could be way off here, as nothing would surprise me, but... Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 24, LSU 23 Chase Parham: I've picked Mississippi State two weeks in a row, and I looked like a genius and then a moron, though the officials played some role in the latter. LSU's trainwreck scenario is too perfect, and we can't have nice things. Parham's Pick: LSU 30, State 27 Jeffrey Wright: I honestly have no idea. My numbers show that Mississippi State should be about a 1-point favorite, so I’ll take the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 28, LSU 24 Zach Berry: I literally have no clue with this one. LSU has the better athletes but MSU's defense ain't bad. The Tigers are 7-3 straight up in its last 10 games against the Bulldogs and something tells me LSU pulls away late. Take the under. Zach's Pick: LSU 27, Mississippi State 23

Dad brag moment: When my Caroline didn't make Arkansas' Pom Squad, she was heartbroken. However, she turned her focus to other efforts. Recently, she was one of 50 students at Arkansas named to the Freshman Leadership Forum. It's a very prestigious honor at the UA. I was super proud of and for her. Sometimes, I think, things happen for a reason. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 7 Texas A&M -5.5 vs. No. 16 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, CBS Neal McCready: I don't trust Calzada at all, but I think the Aggies' defense will give Jefferson fits. The Hogs handled the line of scrimmage against Texas. They won't do the same against Texas A&M. Throw in a couple of OL injuries for the Razorbacks and I just don't see it. I hope I'm wrong, for yes, I will cheer for my girls to have a fun day at Jerry World, but I think Arkansas gets exposed a bit here. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17 Chase Parham: The concern here for Arkansas beyond the injuries is that A&M is pretty stiff against the run and if the Hogs can't do that, then it may have zero offense at all. I so want to take the points, but my hunch is the Aggies look a little better this week. Parham's Pick: TAMU 24, Arkansas 13 Jeffrey Wright: I would very much like to know the status of Dalton Wagner and Ricky Stromberg. This game just feels like a rock fight because I don’t think either team is going to trust its quarterback, so I’ll take the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 17, ARKANSAS 14 Zach Berry: The Hogs have been lights out against the spread lately. I expect them to play keep away and run the football as long as possible. I also expect Texas A&M to do that. Not sure how much Jimbo Fisher trusts Zach Calzada at this point, but maybe one or two waggle routes to Jalen Wydermyer does Arkansas in. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 26

It's an incredible mascot. Aubie looks sad here. I have no idea how they perfected the pretend tiger is beyond me, but Auburn did. It's a phenomenal mascot. (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia State +27 at No. 23 Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Whatever. Neal's Pick: Auburn 51, Georgia State 10 Chase Parham: Well we don't know if Auburn can beat bad teams, but they beat the hell out of not-so-good teams. Parham's Pick: Auburn 45, Georgia State 13 Jeffrey Wright: Auburn lights up bad defenses. Georgia State has a bad defense. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 45, GEORGIA STATE 14 Zach Berry: This is the first ever meeting between these two, how about that? Zach's Pick: Auburn 44, Georgia State 14

So, once you've pulled the mask down to yell at the top of your lungs, is there really any point to pull it back up? Mask photos crack me up. There's only so much hill for the virtue-signalers to stand on at this point. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Tennessee +20 at No. 11 Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I actually think Florida "won" last weekend against Alabama. I think the Gators are about to become super interesting. Tennessee, meanwhile, just isn't very good. It's a lot of points, but I'm feeling the Gators. Neal's Picks: Florida 38, Tennessee 17 Chase Parham: Florida has a letdown of sorts following last week, and Tennessee is far from good, but it'll be a bit of a Super Bowl. The Gators aren't going to be truly tested, but it's too many points. I'm good with the Vols this week. Parham's Pick: Florida 38, Tennessee 20 Jeffrey Wright: Tennessee has been pretty good against the run so far this year. However, the Vols have yet to play a rushing attack that ranks above No. 96 nationally in yards per carry. The more interesting aspect of this game is whether Tennessee will be able to score. Currently, the Gators are nearly bottom half of the country in every defensive metric I consider. I’ll take the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 38, TENNESSEE 21 Zach Berry: Will Anthony Richardson play? Is Emory Jones good? One thing is for sure, we know Tennessee isn't. But, there should be a bit of a hangover here. I'd take Tennessee and the points in the first half (+10.5). Zach's Pick: Florida 36, Tennessee 20

I've studied this photo longer than I should. In most cases, I would advocate the full shave at this point. Just cut it all off, I'd say. But for Mark here, I don't think that would work. It's a weight/baldness scale theory I have. Bald guys have it tough. Every pound is magnified the more bald one is. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Kentucky -5.5 at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Look, I'm bullish on the Wildcats. Simple as that. I'm prepared to be burned. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 31, South Carolina 23 Chase Parham: Kentucky isn't good, but South Carolina is bad. Kentucky is above average. That's enough in this one. The little bit of added offense will be the difference. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 31, South Carolina 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’m not scared by last week’s clunker. I’m trusting my eyes. Kentucky is good, and South Carolina is not. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 28, SOUTH CAROLINA 20 Zach Berry: Luke Doty is starting. And thank god, because I was about to start questioning Mike Bobo's intelligence. But, it won't matter. Kentucky is good? Zach's Pick: Kentucky 33, South Carolina 23

OK, if you took away all the Florida insignias and dressed this guy in all gray and said, "This guy is at an Alabama-Florida game. Who do you think he's cheering for?" you would have absolutely guessed Alabama, right? (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Southern Mississippi +45 at No. 1 Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I can't lay 45 points. I just can't. Neal's Pick: Alabama 51, Southern Miss 7 Chase Parham: It's too many points out of principle. Will Hall has a hell of a rebuilding job in front of him, but Alabama has Ole Miss next week, and Nick will want to yell a little bit. Parham's Pick: Alabama 49, USM 6 Jeffrey Wright: In the previous five years, Alabama is 1-5 ATS when favored by 38 points or more. Additionally, Alabama is just 4-13 ATS when favored by 42.5 or more. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 51, SOUTHERN MISS 10 Zach Berry: Alabama first half is undefeated as far as I'm concerned. Do that one (-28). This should be a snoozer. Zach's Pick: Alabama 40, Southern Miss 13

I'm just going to bet West Virginia would be a really, really fun place for a guy to go to college. (Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)