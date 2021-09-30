Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 5

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Parity will be the salvation of college football, they said. When it's unpredictable, it's best, they said. Those were lies. The lines are traps. The games are insane. No one knows what's coming next. You, college football fan, may love that. We at Neal's Picks find it quite disconcerting. So here we are, ready to enter into October, just barely treading water, still in first place but with no real compass showing us the way to a third straight title. This week, we're trying to decipher just who Arkansas and Ole Miss are. Further, we're trying to figure out Texas A&M and LSU. Kentucky is unbeaten but looking fallible. Florida has a loss but loss almost elite. These are confusing times. But that's why we win championships and make the big bucks. We are charged to figure these things out. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 6-4 overall, 4-6 ATS Chase Parham: 7-3 overall, 4-6 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 6-4 overall, 4-6 ATS Zach Berry: 9-1 overall, 6-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 42-12 overall, 23-21 ATS Chase Parham: 43-11 overall, 18-26 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 43-11 overall, 22-22 ATS Zach Berry: 43-11 overall, 19-25 ATS

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All rankings listed are Associated Press Top 25 rankings

Friday's game

Taulia Tagovailoa threatens to spoil my lifelong favorite team's national title hopes on a random-ass Friday night in early October, and I'm here to tell you of my stress. This is a trap for my Hawkeyes. I'm deeply concerned. I'll accept your Ts and Ps now. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 5 Iowa -3 at Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1 Neal McCready: Iowa is 17-1 straight up as a road favorite since 2015. That’s the best winning percentage in that role in CFB among teams who have been road favorites more than six times. I bet you didn't know that. You know why? Because no one gives us any damned respect. So I'll light up my Big Green Egg and grill some steaks from my friends at LB's Meat Market, pour a nice bourbon and not even worry for a minute that Maryland will spoil my Friday night. I'll watch with confidence because that's what we Hawkeyes do. Neal's Pick: Iowa 27, Maryland 20 Chase Parham: Oh, yes, that traditional Big Ten matchup of Iowa and Maryland. I mean we can't miss that one. No wonder if made Neal's Picks this week. I mean where's the Tulane game? I guess it's "Neal's" Picks for a reason. Yeah, Iowa is going to win after that clunker against Colorado State. Parham's Pick: Iowa 27, Maryland 17 Jeffrey Wright: Quietly Taulia has had a really nice start to the year. I’m skeptical that Iowa can shut down an offense with pace as they have done so far. Maryland is one of the most explosive offenses we’ve seen thus far, and they have a top-10 success rate on offense. I just think it’s a better matchup for Maryland than for Iowa. Side Note -- This game is why you should not care at all about rankings. The No. 5 team is playing an unranked team, and the spread is a field goal. WRIGHT’S PICK: MARYLAND 27, IOWA 24 Zach Berry: I've seen some projections that have the Terrapins pulling the upset but I'm not so sure that we need to fear the turtle here. Give me the proven commodity and Phil Parker's defense. Zach's Pick: Iowa 26, Maryland 20

Saturday's games

OK, a disclaimer: If football is super serious to you, stop reading this caption now. Life is funny. I have covered college football for a quarter-century basically. The females in my life have never watched or cared. None. Not any. This picture made me laugh. My daughter, Campbell, is in this photo, very much into the Arkansas-Texas A&M game. She's locked in as Cam Little tries a field goal for the Razorbacks. In our family group chat, my wife, Laura, always cheers for Little. The males in the chat, the ones who typically discuss sports, just shake our heads in disbelief. College football is fun. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 8 Arkansas (+18) at No. 2 Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I think Arkansas is going to win eight or nine games. I don't think Texas and/or Texas A&M are as bad as some are trying to make them out to be. I think Sam Pittman is turning a program around and I don't believe this is a fluke start to a fluke season. However, I believe the Hogs are about to get their collective tail kicked Saturday in Athens. Georgia just might be the best team in the country, even with a mediocre offense. Neal's Pick: Georgia 31, Arkansas 7 Chase Parham: Last week I knew I would be less mad at myself if I picked Georgia to cover and lost. That's how I feel here, as well. I think the Bulldogs are going to bloody the Hogs and make Arkansas no-dimensional on offense. The Razorbacks are a great story, but Georgia is a damn good team. Parham's Pick: Georgia 34, Arkansas 13 Jeffrey Wright: Sam Pittman is 11-3 against the spread while beating the spread by an average of 6 points each game. I’m done overthinking Arkansas lines and just taking the value. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 24, ARKANSAS 13 Zach Berry: Sam Pittman has done a wonderful job. But, this ain't it. Zach's Pick: Georgia 37, Arkansas 16

He's got the right idea with the vertical stripes. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Tennessee +3 at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: The Vols are pluckier than I thought they'd be, and Missouri's run defense is frighteningly bad. That said, the Tigers can score and Tennessee has some health issues and isn't the deepest team in the league. It's not that many points, so I'll give a shaky not to Mizzou. Neal's Pick: Missouri 34, Tennessee 24 Chase Parham: Tennessee is one of the fastest teams in the nation as far as the time between plays, but its roster isn't suited for it, and its defense isn't deep enough to withstand it. Ole Miss fans, just think about the Phill Longo era for a minute, and you know what I mean. Mizzou is Chili's, but at 11 a.m. on the second TV, that's enough. Parham's Pick: Missouri 38, Tennessee 30 Jeffrey Wright: I’m going out on a limb and guessing that Milton is going to get the start after Hendon Hooker definitely didn’t have a concussion despite his getting hit in the head and feeling dizzy. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 31, TENNESSEE 21 Zach Berry: I've seen that a few people actually have Tennessee winning this one. I still don't see it. Give me the team with the trusted quarterback. Zach's Pick: Missouri 30, Tennessee 24

All these people are subject to random Covid testing. Insert shouldershrug.gif here. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 7 Cincinnati -3 at No. 9 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: I'm a bit of a believer in the Bearcats. All Bearcats. Ruston High School, for example, is the home of the Bearcats. We're super bad. So bad it's sad. We'll never die. I'll tell you why. We've got the boogie woogie band. We've got the yellin', screamin' fans. We've got the teachers on our backs to keep us on the tracks. I could go on, but like my children (who went to Oxford, which got shellacked by Ruston), you're likely tired of hearing about Bearcat Superiority. Anyway, Notre Dame is a bit beat up, and I think Cincy gets them here. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 31, Notre Dame 24 Chase Parham: There were a lot of smoke and mirrors with that Wisconsin game for Notre Dame. The Irish were better and were going to win either way, but the Irish scored 31 fourth-quarter points with fewer than 100 yard of offense and ND had three non-offensive touchdowns in the game. I'm just not sold that it was some Titanic showing. Parham's Pick: Cincy 27, Notre Dame 20 Jeffrey Wright: These teams seem pretty even to me, and I’ll take Notre Dame’s getting points at home. WRIGHT’S PICK: NOTRE DAME 24, CINCINNATI 21 Zach Berry: Notre Dame is solid, but are they good enough to win this kind of game? I'm not so sure yet. But, I'm gonna ride with 'em anyways. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 30, Cincinnati 28

His team was winning this game by seven touchdowns at the time of this photo. Just saying. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 12 Ole Miss +14 at No. 1 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I think Ole Miss has a shot here. I really do. A real shot. Alabama's pass defense is a bit vulnerable and the Tide has worried out loud about its rushing attack on offense. Florida, at times, had its way with an Alabama defensive line that is a little lighter in the proverbial seat than usual. However, there are issues for Ole Miss here. Bryce Young is an elite quarterback. He can make plays with his feet, too. The Tide is deeper. Alabama typically plays very well at home. Ole Miss is much better this year than it was a year ago, but I'm not ready to say the Rebels are ready to take this big of a leap just yet. Neal's Pick: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 38 Chase Parham: Neal and I both have talked to a lot of people this week, and frankly, it's hard to find one we trust who says Alabama is going to run away with this one. There's honestly very little talk about whether Ole Miss will cover, as that seems to be a formality, and the conversations all shift to whether Ole Miss will win. It's the most positive heat I can remember for a team that's a road 17.5-point (at open) underdog. I think Ole Miss absolutely can win this game, but if I'm honest the one-sided buzz is making me hesitant. Parham's Pick: Alabama 48, Ole Miss 42 Jeffrey Wright: You don’t get rich betting against Bama, but I did twice. I can’t help but get 2015 vibes. While the Rebels would obviously prefer this game to be at home, Bryant-Denny gets very tense and tight when the games get closer than Alabama fans want the game to be, and I think with an inexperienced team, I think that can work in Ole Miss’s favor. I think Ole Miss is better this year, and I don’t think Alabama is. My biggest concern is that I’m not as confident that the Rebel receivers will get the separation that they’ve had so far, and we haven’t seen Corral have to hit tight window throws with the game on the line and 100,000+ fans in the stands. I think he can pass that test, but we haven’t seen it yet. I’m going with my gut. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 49, ALABAMA 42 Zach Berry: A year ago, Alabama was No. 1 in points per play and top-three in yards per play. This season, they're in the 20s and 50s respectively in those statistical categories. This tells me that if Ole Miss' defense can hold serve, Bryce Young and Co. will have to put together 7+ play drives to generate points. This opens the door for mistakes. The Rebels have the better quarterback and Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby are killers, so I anticipate them finding something to expose in Pete Golding's defense and poking him between the eyes all game long. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Alabama 33

Me and my fondness for South Carolina coaches -- it's so freaking random. I feel bad making fun of Shane Beamer, so by God, I won't. He's approaching that point where he's between belt sizes. Football season will do that to you. Ask me how I know. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Troy +7.5 at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Give me an SEC team at home against a team that just lost to ULM. Give me that every day. Please and thank you. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 37, Troy 20 Chase Parham: Shane Beamer has had his team playing hard each week, and the Gamecocks showed fine against Kentucky. There aren't many wins on the schedule, but I'm laying off making fun of him. His early grade is pretty high. Parham's Pick: Carolina 31, Troy 21 Jeffrey Wright: I think Shane Beamer knows that he has to cover home games when he can. WRIGHT’S PICK: SOUTH CAROLINA 28, TROY 17 Zach Berry: The Vista will be jumping! Zach's Pick: South Carolina 29, Troy 17

Fluffy mascots, organically named and not of the oh-my-God-we-are-trying-way-too-hard variety work. I mean, they're no fluffy shark, but one doesn't have to be an pricklish artist from, say, Paris, to know Albert and Alberta work. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

No. 10 Florida -8.5 at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Off topic a bit, but I like the under here (55). Both teams are solid on defense and Kentucky seems to have been pointing at this game for a bit. All summer, I circled this one for the Wildcats, but now that it's here, it's apparent Florida is playing better football. It's a lot of points, and I'm not crazy about the line, but I'll go with the Gators. Neal's Pick: Florida 27, Kentucky 17 Chase Parham: Kentucky has looked worse and worse lately, even in the win over Carolina. The passing attack people thought might be a thing is just OK, and Florida is legitimately good on defense. It's time to go away from the Wildcats. Parham's Pick: Florida 34, Kentucky 20 Jeffrey Wright: Kentucky has been good to me, but I think they’re primed for the reality check game. I’m also sick of taking points against Mullen only to watch him run it up. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 31, KENTUCKY 21 Zach Berry: It doesn't matter who plays quarterback for Dan Mullen here, Kentucky will struggle to keep pace. Zach's Pick: Florida 34, Kentucky 20

Which one is the head cheerleader? (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Mississippi State +9.5 at No. 15 Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Everything Arkansas did to the Aggies in Arlington, Mississippi State can't do. The Bulldogs won't dominate the line of scrimmage. They won't stretch the field vertically with a deep ball here and there. I look for Isaiah Spiller to have a pretty big night and I'm not sure the Bulldogs can put the pressure on Zach Calzada that the Hogs did rushing three. Either way, and this is a comfort, we'll get to watch a douchey, pissed-off instant analysis on the field afterwards. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 30, Mississippi State 17 Chase Parham: Bro, A&M has looked pretty brutal all season, and the star has already fallen on the Aggies' dreams for the year. I mean TAMU didn't cover 9.5 against Colorado. But it also feels like a bit of a trap. State can't or won't run it consistently, and the passing game is limited to short and intermediate -- no matter the coverage. It'll be ugly, but I think A&M is comfortable here. Parham's Pick: TAMU 24, MSU 13 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t know how you can trust Texas A&M to beat any division opponent by double-digits. Mississippi State was actually better than LSU on a down-to-down basis, but the Bulldogs didn’t take care of the ball and gave up three explosive plays that cost them the game. I don’t think Calzada can hit those plays regularly. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 17, MISSISSIPPI STATE 13 Zach Berry: If this one was in Starkville, maybe. But on the road, I can't see it. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 26, Mississippi State 15

So, you want job security? Punt at Vanderbilt. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Connecticut +14 at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: I mean, if you're Vanderbilt, you're thinking, "OK, this has to be a win, right? It just has to be." But if you're UConn, aren't you thinking the same thing. There will be tens of fans in the stands breathlessly waiting to see which team cares enough to actually try. My guess is that team is Vanderbilt, and in my attempt to live a bit dangerously this week, I'm going to lay 14 points on the 'Dores and see what happens. If this goes bad, interns are going back to Copenhagen. Neal's Pick: Vanderbilt 35, Connecticut 14 Chase Parham: Just no. This should be a relegation game. And UConn may be close to that anyway. Parham's Pick: Vandy 2, UConn 0 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t think Vanderbilt should be favored by two touchdowns against anyone in FBS, including UCONN. WRIGHT’S PICK: VANDERBILT 24, UCONN 17 Zach Berry: Bolton's has the best hot chicken in Nashville do not at me. Zach's Pick: Vanderbilt 30, Connecticut 18

Why is this podcast thing so difficult? It's not like you have to go to Paris and cancel everything you're doing to find a funny fluffy mascot that kids like. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)