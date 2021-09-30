Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 5
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Parity will be the salvation of college football, they said.
When it's unpredictable, it's best, they said.
Those were lies.
The lines are traps. The games are insane. No one knows what's coming next.
You, college football fan, may love that. We at Neal's Picks find it quite disconcerting.
So here we are, ready to enter into October, just barely treading water, still in first place but with no real compass showing us the way to a third straight title. This week, we're trying to decipher just who Arkansas and Ole Miss are. Further, we're trying to figure out Texas A&M and LSU. Kentucky is unbeaten but looking fallible. Florida has a loss but loss almost elite.
These are confusing times. But that's why we win championships and make the big bucks. We are charged to figure these things out.
On to the picks...
Neal’s Picks are presented by Service Specialists. With offices in Ridgeland, Canton, Jackson and Oxford, Service Specialists has been connecting candidates and employers since 1967 as the oldest staffing company in Mississippi.
Whether you are a new college grad or a seasoned professional, whether you’re in engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or more, you should contact Service Specialists. If you're a recent grad without much experience, reach out to Service Specialists. They are always looking for candidates that have potential, want to learn and get their foot in the door with growth opportunities. Look, Mississippi is a small state. Service Specialists always knows about jobs that never get advertised. Prospective employers looking for strong candidates should call too.
If you’re looking to hire quality talent for your company, Service Specialists has names and resumes ready for your perusal. If you are thinking about looking for a new job or you’re looking to relocate to Mississippi but you have confidentiality concerns, call Service Specialists. There are no referral fees for those searching for a job, either. You have nothing to lose. So call Service Specialists at 662-832-5138 or go to https://www.servicespecialistltd.com.
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 6-4 overall, 4-6 ATS
Chase Parham: 7-3 overall, 4-6 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 6-4 overall, 4-6 ATS
Zach Berry: 9-1 overall, 6-4 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 42-12 overall, 23-21 ATS
Chase Parham: 43-11 overall, 18-26 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 43-11 overall, 22-22 ATS
Zach Berry: 43-11 overall, 19-25 ATS
All times listed Central Daylight Time
All rankings listed are Associated Press Top 25 rankings
Friday's game
No. 5 Iowa -3 at Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1
Neal McCready: Iowa is 17-1 straight up as a road favorite since 2015. That’s the best winning percentage in that role in CFB among teams who have been road favorites more than six times. I bet you didn't know that. You know why? Because no one gives us any damned respect. So I'll light up my Big Green Egg and grill some steaks from my friends at LB's Meat Market, pour a nice bourbon and not even worry for a minute that Maryland will spoil my Friday night. I'll watch with confidence because that's what we Hawkeyes do. Neal's Pick: Iowa 27, Maryland 20
Chase Parham: Oh, yes, that traditional Big Ten matchup of Iowa and Maryland. I mean we can't miss that one. No wonder if made Neal's Picks this week. I mean where's the Tulane game? I guess it's "Neal's" Picks for a reason. Yeah, Iowa is going to win after that clunker against Colorado State. Parham's Pick: Iowa 27, Maryland 17
Jeffrey Wright: Quietly Taulia has had a really nice start to the year. I’m skeptical that Iowa can shut down an offense with pace as they have done so far. Maryland is one of the most explosive offenses we’ve seen thus far, and they have a top-10 success rate on offense. I just think it’s a better matchup for Maryland than for Iowa.
Side Note -- This game is why you should not care at all about rankings. The No. 5 team is playing an unranked team, and the spread is a field goal. WRIGHT’S PICK: MARYLAND 27, IOWA 24
Zach Berry: I've seen some projections that have the Terrapins pulling the upset but I'm not so sure that we need to fear the turtle here. Give me the proven commodity and Phil Parker's defense. Zach's Pick: Iowa 26, Maryland 20
Saturday's games
No. 8 Arkansas (+18) at No. 2 Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I think Arkansas is going to win eight or nine games. I don't think Texas and/or Texas A&M are as bad as some are trying to make them out to be. I think Sam Pittman is turning a program around and I don't believe this is a fluke start to a fluke season. However, I believe the Hogs are about to get their collective tail kicked Saturday in Athens. Georgia just might be the best team in the country, even with a mediocre offense. Neal's Pick: Georgia 31, Arkansas 7
Chase Parham: Last week I knew I would be less mad at myself if I picked Georgia to cover and lost. That's how I feel here, as well. I think the Bulldogs are going to bloody the Hogs and make Arkansas no-dimensional on offense. The Razorbacks are a great story, but Georgia is a damn good team. Parham's Pick: Georgia 34, Arkansas 13
Jeffrey Wright: Sam Pittman is 11-3 against the spread while beating the spread by an average of 6 points each game. I’m done overthinking Arkansas lines and just taking the value. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 24, ARKANSAS 13
Zach Berry: Sam Pittman has done a wonderful job. But, this ain't it. Zach's Pick: Georgia 37, Arkansas 16
Tennessee +3 at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: The Vols are pluckier than I thought they'd be, and Missouri's run defense is frighteningly bad. That said, the Tigers can score and Tennessee has some health issues and isn't the deepest team in the league. It's not that many points, so I'll give a shaky not to Mizzou. Neal's Pick: Missouri 34, Tennessee 24
Chase Parham: Tennessee is one of the fastest teams in the nation as far as the time between plays, but its roster isn't suited for it, and its defense isn't deep enough to withstand it. Ole Miss fans, just think about the Phill Longo era for a minute, and you know what I mean. Mizzou is Chili's, but at 11 a.m. on the second TV, that's enough. Parham's Pick: Missouri 38, Tennessee 30
Jeffrey Wright: I’m going out on a limb and guessing that Milton is going to get the start after Hendon Hooker definitely didn’t have a concussion despite his getting hit in the head and feeling dizzy. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 31, TENNESSEE 21
Zach Berry: I've seen that a few people actually have Tennessee winning this one. I still don't see it. Give me the team with the trusted quarterback. Zach's Pick: Missouri 30, Tennessee 24
No. 7 Cincinnati -3 at No. 9 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Neal McCready: I'm a bit of a believer in the Bearcats. All Bearcats. Ruston High School, for example, is the home of the Bearcats. We're super bad. So bad it's sad. We'll never die. I'll tell you why. We've got the boogie woogie band. We've got the yellin', screamin' fans. We've got the teachers on our backs to keep us on the tracks. I could go on, but like my children (who went to Oxford, which got shellacked by Ruston), you're likely tired of hearing about Bearcat Superiority. Anyway, Notre Dame is a bit beat up, and I think Cincy gets them here. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 31, Notre Dame 24
Chase Parham: There were a lot of smoke and mirrors with that Wisconsin game for Notre Dame. The Irish were better and were going to win either way, but the Irish scored 31 fourth-quarter points with fewer than 100 yard of offense and ND had three non-offensive touchdowns in the game. I'm just not sold that it was some Titanic showing. Parham's Pick: Cincy 27, Notre Dame 20
Jeffrey Wright: These teams seem pretty even to me, and I’ll take Notre Dame’s getting points at home. WRIGHT’S PICK: NOTRE DAME 24, CINCINNATI 21
Zach Berry: Notre Dame is solid, but are they good enough to win this kind of game? I'm not so sure yet. But, I'm gonna ride with 'em anyways. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 30, Cincinnati 28
No. 12 Ole Miss +14 at No. 1 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: I think Ole Miss has a shot here. I really do. A real shot. Alabama's pass defense is a bit vulnerable and the Tide has worried out loud about its rushing attack on offense. Florida, at times, had its way with an Alabama defensive line that is a little lighter in the proverbial seat than usual. However, there are issues for Ole Miss here. Bryce Young is an elite quarterback. He can make plays with his feet, too. The Tide is deeper. Alabama typically plays very well at home. Ole Miss is much better this year than it was a year ago, but I'm not ready to say the Rebels are ready to take this big of a leap just yet. Neal's Pick: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 38
Chase Parham: Neal and I both have talked to a lot of people this week, and frankly, it's hard to find one we trust who says Alabama is going to run away with this one. There's honestly very little talk about whether Ole Miss will cover, as that seems to be a formality, and the conversations all shift to whether Ole Miss will win. It's the most positive heat I can remember for a team that's a road 17.5-point (at open) underdog. I think Ole Miss absolutely can win this game, but if I'm honest the one-sided buzz is making me hesitant. Parham's Pick: Alabama 48, Ole Miss 42
Jeffrey Wright: You don’t get rich betting against Bama, but I did twice. I can’t help but get 2015 vibes. While the Rebels would obviously prefer this game to be at home, Bryant-Denny gets very tense and tight when the games get closer than Alabama fans want the game to be, and I think with an inexperienced team, I think that can work in Ole Miss’s favor. I think Ole Miss is better this year, and I don’t think Alabama is.
My biggest concern is that I’m not as confident that the Rebel receivers will get the separation that they’ve had so far, and we haven’t seen Corral have to hit tight window throws with the game on the line and 100,000+ fans in the stands. I think he can pass that test, but we haven’t seen it yet. I’m going with my gut. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 49, ALABAMA 42
Zach Berry: A year ago, Alabama was No. 1 in points per play and top-three in yards per play. This season, they're in the 20s and 50s respectively in those statistical categories. This tells me that if Ole Miss' defense can hold serve, Bryce Young and Co. will have to put together 7+ play drives to generate points. This opens the door for mistakes. The Rebels have the better quarterback and Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby are killers, so I anticipate them finding something to expose in Pete Golding's defense and poking him between the eyes all game long. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Alabama 33
Troy +7.5 at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: Give me an SEC team at home against a team that just lost to ULM. Give me that every day. Please and thank you. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 37, Troy 20
Chase Parham: Shane Beamer has had his team playing hard each week, and the Gamecocks showed fine against Kentucky. There aren't many wins on the schedule, but I'm laying off making fun of him. His early grade is pretty high. Parham's Pick: Carolina 31, Troy 21
Jeffrey Wright: I think Shane Beamer knows that he has to cover home games when he can. WRIGHT’S PICK: SOUTH CAROLINA 28, TROY 17
Zach Berry: The Vista will be jumping! Zach's Pick: South Carolina 29, Troy 17
No. 10 Florida -8.5 at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Off topic a bit, but I like the under here (55). Both teams are solid on defense and Kentucky seems to have been pointing at this game for a bit. All summer, I circled this one for the Wildcats, but now that it's here, it's apparent Florida is playing better football. It's a lot of points, and I'm not crazy about the line, but I'll go with the Gators. Neal's Pick: Florida 27, Kentucky 17
Chase Parham: Kentucky has looked worse and worse lately, even in the win over Carolina. The passing attack people thought might be a thing is just OK, and Florida is legitimately good on defense. It's time to go away from the Wildcats. Parham's Pick: Florida 34, Kentucky 20
Jeffrey Wright: Kentucky has been good to me, but I think they’re primed for the reality check game. I’m also sick of taking points against Mullen only to watch him run it up. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 31, KENTUCKY 21
Zach Berry: It doesn't matter who plays quarterback for Dan Mullen here, Kentucky will struggle to keep pace. Zach's Pick: Florida 34, Kentucky 20
Mississippi State +9.5 at No. 15 Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: Everything Arkansas did to the Aggies in Arlington, Mississippi State can't do. The Bulldogs won't dominate the line of scrimmage. They won't stretch the field vertically with a deep ball here and there. I look for Isaiah Spiller to have a pretty big night and I'm not sure the Bulldogs can put the pressure on Zach Calzada that the Hogs did rushing three. Either way, and this is a comfort, we'll get to watch a douchey, pissed-off instant analysis on the field afterwards. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 30, Mississippi State 17
Chase Parham: Bro, A&M has looked pretty brutal all season, and the star has already fallen on the Aggies' dreams for the year. I mean TAMU didn't cover 9.5 against Colorado. But it also feels like a bit of a trap. State can't or won't run it consistently, and the passing game is limited to short and intermediate -- no matter the coverage. It'll be ugly, but I think A&M is comfortable here. Parham's Pick: TAMU 24, MSU 13
Jeffrey Wright: I don’t know how you can trust Texas A&M to beat any division opponent by double-digits. Mississippi State was actually better than LSU on a down-to-down basis, but the Bulldogs didn’t take care of the ball and gave up three explosive plays that cost them the game. I don’t think Calzada can hit those plays regularly. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 17, MISSISSIPPI STATE 13
Zach Berry: If this one was in Starkville, maybe. But on the road, I can't see it. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 26, Mississippi State 15
Connecticut +14 at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Neal McCready: I mean, if you're Vanderbilt, you're thinking, "OK, this has to be a win, right? It just has to be." But if you're UConn, aren't you thinking the same thing. There will be tens of fans in the stands breathlessly waiting to see which team cares enough to actually try. My guess is that team is Vanderbilt, and in my attempt to live a bit dangerously this week, I'm going to lay 14 points on the 'Dores and see what happens. If this goes bad, interns are going back to Copenhagen. Neal's Pick: Vanderbilt 35, Connecticut 14
Chase Parham: Just no. This should be a relegation game. And UConn may be close to that anyway. Parham's Pick: Vandy 2, UConn 0
Jeffrey Wright: I don’t think Vanderbilt should be favored by two touchdowns against anyone in FBS, including UCONN. WRIGHT’S PICK: VANDERBILT 24, UCONN 17
Zach Berry: Bolton's has the best hot chicken in Nashville do not at me. Zach's Pick: Vanderbilt 30, Connecticut 18
No. 22 Auburn +3.5 at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: The last time Auburn won in Baton Rouge, I was a beat writer covering AU for the Mobile Register. It was 1999. Tommy Tuberville was in his first year on the Plains. Gerry DiNardo was in his final season at LSU. A lot has transpired since then. Auburn has a quarterback controversy this week, Tank Bigsby got benched for fumbling a football and an awful call saved the Tigers from an embarrassing loss to Georgia State. Still, I don't believe in LSU. I just don't. So give me the points. Neal's Pick: Auburn 24, LSU 23
Chase Parham: I know what Auburn did last week. I know the history, as Tuberville and the cigars cursed the Tigers in Baton Rouge. Yeah, I know. But LSU isn't some dominant version of the purple and gold and I get points here. Parham's Pick: Auburn 20, LSU 17
Jeffrey Wright: I trust Auburn’s secondary, and if you’re giving me a chance to ignore 22 years of history, I’m going to relish the opportunity. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 28, LSU 24
Zach Berry: This is two mediocre teams. Zach's Pick: LSU 24, Auburn 20