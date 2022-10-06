NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Upsets happen every week. Appalachian State beat Texas A&M. Middle Tennessee knocked off Miami. UTEP downed Boise State. Kansas defeated Oklahoma. Marshall upended Notre Dame. Upsets happen. So last week, shortly after he knocked a noted Mississippi poet off the top of the Magnolia State's best-sellers list, Chase Parham upset the field here at Neal's Picks. No one is immune. Live and learn. Tip your cap. It was an upset, not a miracle. I mean, Parham has had some good weeks. This wasn't something completely insane, like N.C. State in 1983, Chaminade beating Ralph Sampson and Virginia, the Miracle on Ice or Brian Rippee winning a week. It was just an upset. On to the picks...

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All odds via DraftKings

All rankings via Associated Press

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 9-1 overall, 4-4 ATS Chase Parham: 9-1 overall, 6-2 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 9-1 overall, 4-4 ATS Brian Rippee: 7-3 overall, 1-7 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 53-9 overall, 27-24 ATS Chase Parham: 53-9 overall, 25-26 ATS Jeffrey Wright:51-11 overall, 22-29 ATS Brian Rippee: 53-9 overall, 14-37 ATS

Sam Pittman dreams of that postgame ice cream cone. One or two plays can unravel a season when the meat of the league is as close as it is this season. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas +6 at No. 23 Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network: Neal McCready: Maybe it's coachspeak, but Sam Pittman didn't sound confident about KJ Jefferson playing this week. It's a lot of points, but I'm not sure Arkansas can stop Mississippi State's offense and without Jefferson, the Hogs' offense might get bogged down a bit. I think Pittman is worried about his team. That loss in Arlington crushed it. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 37, Arkansas 20 Chase Parham: Arkansas is really banged up including KJ Jefferson a "wait and see" decision per Sam Pittman. On Sunday this seemed like an automatic take the Hogs and the points, but State at home is getting the nod. Suddenly, if they win this one, the Bulldogs will be putting a nice season together. Parham's Pick: State 34, Arkansas 27 Jeffrey Wright: I just don’t think KJ Jefferson is playing this game, and I don’t know how you can back Arkansas without him. Also, playing the Air Raid doesn’t seem to be the cure for a injured and maligned secondary. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 34, ARKANSAS 24 Brian Rippee: My brain is so broken and my record is so bad, it is comical. I am questioning everything. I suppose I cannot question a banged-up Arkansas team with an already bad secondary against an air raid offense. But maybe I will try something, anything to gain an edge? How can you take Arkansas here when it looks like Jefferson will not play? You're about to see a desperate man try. Rippee's Pick: Mississippi State 28, Arkansas 23

Brian Kelly desperately tries to get one of his player's attention so that he can have a dance party right there on the field at Jordan-Hare. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 8 Tennessee -4 at No. 25 LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Well, here we go with the Vols. I know fans everywhere are bitching about day games and all of that, but Tiger Stadium will be rocking Saturday. If Tennessee is truly the rising threat some (self included, to an extent) believe it is, the Vols handle what is a fairly mediocre LSU team. If they let the Tigers hang around, they're playing with fire. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 28, LSU 21 Chase Parham: This is a don't-think decision. I know the defense can be trash at times, but I believe Tennessee to be pretty good. I believe Brian Kelly is a good coach doing a good job with a team that's still out of sorts from the previous regime. LSU gets credit for gutting out two good wins over MSU and Auburn, but Tennessee wins this game if it's real. Such a huge morning for the Vols. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 38, LSU 24 Jeffrey Wright: According to Tyler Wyatt of Bet Smart, favorites are 652-405 (61.7%) ATS as either a 3.5 or 4 point favorite since 2003. This game scares me, so I need a scape goat. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 31, LSU 24 Brian Rippee: With respect to Pitt, this is Tennessee's first real test in a hostile environment, 11 a.m. kick or not. I think the Vols are just much better than LSU. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 38, LSU 24.

Something about unanswered prayers and stuff. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri +10 at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: Man, Missouri gave everything it had in losses at Auburn and then at home to Georgia. Can Eli Drinkwitz get his team back up on the road after two crushing losses? If he can, I might start to change my tune on the former Appalachian State coach. For some reason, I worry the Tigers are flat. Neal's Pick: Florida 31, Missouri 20 Chase Parham: You have to give Mizzou credit for playing hard. Does the game against Georgia galvanize the Tigers for a more doable test or did the close loss crush Missouri back into some form of low-level mediocrity. Florida probably wins because Mizzou finds ways to lose, but I don't trust Anthony Richardson. Parham's Pick: Florida 23, Missouri 16 Jeffrey Wright: Since last season, Missouri has covered just two games on the road in league play, once by three points as a 40-point underdog at UGA last season and once this season against a lifeless Auburn team. My only hesitation is that everyone seems to believe this pick is easy money for the Gators, and Missouri’s defensive front has been quite stout as of late. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 35, MISSOURI 24 Brian Rippee: This has been a tough couple of weeks for Mizzou. They gave one hell of an effort against Georgia last week and again came up just short. I don't really know what the Tigers do well, aside from run the football at a slightly above average level, but I do not think they are broken mentally yet. I jus have a hard time with Anthony Richardson giving double digits. Rippee's Pick: Florida 31, Mizzou 23.

Ah, yes, Brent. If you'll cross your arms and stare down the scoreboard, the numbers will change. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas -4 vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., Cotton Bowl, Dallas, ABC Neal McCready: This is one of those weird games where records really don't seem to matter. If Dillon Gabriel is hurt, however, I don't see how the Sooners generate much offense. Both of these clubs are in for rude awakenings when they enter the SEC. Neal's Pick: Texas 30, Oklahoma 24 Chase Parham: It's kind of fun when these two teams aren't in the national landscape. This is a neat event, and I like the neutral site game, but I also like that it won't be shoved down our throats all day. Both teams have issues. While I hold my nose, let's go Horns. Parham's Pick: Texas 27, OU 17 Jeffrey Wright: I think Oklahoma just isn’t that good. Also, I’m presuming that Quinn Ewers will return on Saturday. Texas is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings with the Sooners, and they’re 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a favorite. I think they have the better coach and quarterback this year. I’m not sure the last time that has happened. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS 41, OKLAHOMA 31 Brian Rippee: My biggest regret in terms of things I did not do while living in Dallas was go to the state fair and attend this game. I have heard it is awesome. I have no real feel for this. Is Dillon Gabriel healthy? Is Texas actually any good? Is OU terrible? Why are the Sooners giving four points? Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma 35, Texas 30

It's the feel-good story of the college football so far. Let's all try to enjoy it while it lasts. (William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 17 TCU -5 at No. 19 Kansas, 11 a.m., FS1 Neal McCready: I wish the slipper would fit. How neat would that be? I think the clock strikes midnight on the Jayhawks. I really home I miss this one. Neal's Pick: TCU 31, Kansas 23 Chase Parham: Kansas is the best story in college football, and we should all root for it to keep going. Cinderella's slipper is starting to crack though. Losses are coming, and they start on Saturday. Parham's Pick: TCU 34, Kansas 24 Jeffrey Wright: I’m officially begun my person quest to bet against Kansas and win. Last week only strengthened my resolve to watch Cinderella die. WRIGHT’S PICK: TCU 41, KANSAS 28 Brian Rippee: Kansas is a really neat story, but I think TCU is actually pretty good. Max Duggan has been damn near perfect since taking over for Chandler Morris just minutes into the season. I'll take the sucker play. Rippee's Pick: Kansas 30, TCU 28

An officer waits to arrest Bryan Harsin following a loss to LSU. He was kind enough to give him a few final moments with his wife, Kess. Boosters were seen taking this photo and doctoring it to appear like Harsin was having relations with a 16-year-old girl. See, that's how the final stages of a coup on the Plains play out. If you don't have cause, you make up cause. As The Plains Turn is brought to you by YellaWood, If your lumber doesn't have that yellow tag on it, you don't want it. It's also presented by Colonial Bank. Yeah, we're a bank and stuff, but mostly, we long for the good ole days of telling the Auburn coach who we bought so he'd come over and talk football. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Auburn +28 at No. 2 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Auburn isn't a bad defensive team. Not at all. However, the Tigers are anemic on offense, and one has to believe Georgia is pissed. I don't know. I wouldn't touch this with real money. I keep thinking we're going to see the Georgia team we saw against Oregon, but if you listen to insiders such as Mike Griffith, UGA is vulnerable. Neal's Pick: Georgia 37, Auburn 10 Chase Parham: I hate this game. I hate this line. I hate having to pick it. This would be a hard pass if we could skip one. The huge lines have killed me this season, and I don't know which Georgia is going to show up. At some point, the python has to return, right? Parham's Pick: Georgia 41, Auburn 10 Jeffrey Wright: Oh boy. Fortune favors the bold. Georgia is 8-1 ATS against Auburn since 2014. However, the Bulldogs are just 1-6 as a favorite of 28 points or more in conference play since 2017. Admittedly, this could also be a reaction to the fact that Georgia forsook me last Saturday night in an hour of need. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 38, AUBURN 13 Brian Rippee: I inexplicably took Auburn last week and it paid off? I am probably not doing that again. What a mess. Georgia will look more like Georgia this week. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 41, Auburn 7

It looks like the grocery stores survived the pandemic in California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 11 Utah -3 at No. 18 UCLA, 2:30 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: These two teams are really even. Utah isn't as good on the road as it is in Salt Lake City. So I'll take the points. Neal's Pick: UCLA 31, Utah 30 Chase Parham: I know UCLA is playing well and winning, but I don't think the Bruins are very good. Utah is schizophrenic but has the potential to be good. Frankly, I want to pull for the Utes so I'm aligning my interests. Parham's Pick: Utah 30, UCLA 21 Jeffrey Wright: Since Chip Kelly arrived at UCLA, Utah is 4-0 ATS against the Bruins and has covered the number by at least two touchdowns each game. Further, Utah is 4-0 in its last four games as a favorite. WRIGHT’S PICK: UTAH 38, UCLA 28 Brian Rippee: UCLA is playing better football, but I don't think the Bruins are actually any good. I will also take Kyle Whittingham over Chip Kelly every day of the week. Rippee's Pick: Utah 28, UCLA 17

Let's take a moment and reflect on what a splendid, spectacular uniform game we were given last Saturday in Oxford. Kudos to both squads. There's just nothing, really, to pick apart. Now that I know the checkerboard thing is an ode to Secretariat, I love UK's all-white unis. And Ole Miss should go with this combination damn near all the time. I'd like a powder blue stripe on the pant, but otherwise, it's basically perfect. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 9 Ole Miss -19 at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I think there's a tendency to overthink these games, though I do wonder if Ole Miss' second-half woes bite me in the butt here. I just think Ole Miss is going to move the ball freely and I think the Rebels create a couple of turnovers on defense in a fairly easy win. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 41, Vanderbilt 17 Chase Parham: The game isn't going to be in doubt, but Vanderbilt is better, and Ole Miss has the critical stretch coming as soon as this game is over. Lane Kiffin is doing all he can to promote one week at a time, but the Rebels are human. Maybe it's a backdoor touchdown or something, but Vanderbilt just inside the number seems like the play. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 34, Vanderbilt 16 Jeffrey Wright: Ole Miss has not gone three-consecutive games without covering under Lane Kiffin. I’m not sure this is the team to snap the streak. My only concern is that Ole Miss hasn’t been about to put opponents away when they have a bigger game upcoming the following week. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 42, VANDERBILT 17 Brian Rippee: Ole Miss will be conservative from a healthy standpoint, at least to some degree, I imagine, but I don't think the Rebels will be so dysfunctional offensively in the second half based off sheer principle after the last two weeks. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 10.

It's gut-check time for Kentucky after an emotional loss at Ole Miss. See the stripe on UK's pant? That's what Ole Miss needs on its uniform when it goes powder blue on white. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina +10.5 at No. 13 Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Kentucky has a winning DNA and I just believe they bounce back and prove they're very much a high-caliber program. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 28, South Carolina 13 Chase Parham: I just have a feeling here. Kentucky probably wins, but Ole Miss is a tough loss for the Wildcats to get over. I could see a sleepy start that gets UK into some trouble against the Gamecocks on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 20, Carolina 17 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t think South Carolina is that good. They’ve yet to cover against a Power-5 team this year. Further, the Gamecocks are just 3-8 ATS against Power-5 opponents during regular season games under Beamer. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 31, SOUTH CAROLINA 17 Brian Rippee: I think Kentucky is a good team with an iffy offensive line. I don't think South Carolina has the pass rush to exploit that. The Gamecocks have just four sacks as a team on the season. That is kind of remarkable, and not in a good way. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 35, South Carolina 10

Not even the Almighty can help you now, Jimbo. Your soul may belong to the Lord, but your ass belongs to Nick Saban. Speaking of, if I were Jimbo, I'd be dotting every i and crossing every t, so to speak, from here on out. This thing's got a chance to get a little salty. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)