NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- The bowl season, mercifully, is over. However, there's no rest for the weary at the Palace. Nope, the NFL Playoffs are in full swing and there's one more college game to forecast.

Last Week: Neal McCready: 6-3 overall, 7-2 ATS Chase Parham: 6-3 overall, 5-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 6-3 overall, 4-5 ATS Zach Berry: 6-3 overall, 5-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 166-47 overall, 112-86 ATS Chase Parham: 154-59 overall, 109-89 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 162-51 overall, 108-90 ATS Zach Berry: 165-48 overall, 104-94 ATS

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) once stopped a man's attempt to drug a girl at a University of Arkansas fraternity party. For that, he is one of my very favorite players. (USA Today Sports)

Minnesota Vikings (+7) at San Francisco 49ers, 3:35 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: The Niners are the better team and they'll likely win, but damn, that's a lot of points to lay on a team playing its first huge game on a playoff stage in eons. Neal's Pick: San Francisco 27, Minnesota 24 Chase Parham: That's too many points. I think Minnesota wins outright. Parham's Pick: Minnesota 34, San Fran 30 Jeffrey Wright: I'm actively conscientiously objecting to these pics. With that being said, ...Wright's Pick: Minnesota +7 Zach Berry: Dalvin Cook keeps the Vikings in this one, but I like George and Jimmy to close it out late. Zach's Pick: San Francisco 26, Minnesota 20

The entire league skipped over this guy in the first round of the NFL Draft. That was a mistake. (USA Today Sports)

Tennessee Titans (+9) at Baltimore Ravens, 7:15 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Again, Baltimore is the better team and will likely win the game. However, Derrick Henry and the Titans can control clock, and Tennessee has nothing to lose here. Neal's Pick: Baltimore 23, Tennessee 20 Chase Parham: I'm a Tennessee fan for this week. Parham's Pick: Baltimore 20, Tennessee 17 Jeffrey Wright: Tennessee +9 Zach Berry: Derrick Henry is special and I expect the Titans to play keep away here, but Lamar Jackson will make one too many plays on third down and end Tennessee's run. Zach's Pick: Baltimore 27, Tennessee 23

I'm not sure I'll ever understand why the Chicago Bears didn't take Deshaun Watson. (USA Today Sports)

Houston Texans (+9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Unlike Saturday's games, where I think the lines are too large, I think the Chiefs are set to roll here. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 34, Houston 17 Chase Parham: Houston, I need you. Simple as that. Parham's Pick: Chiefs 41, Texas 35 Jeffrey Wright: Kansas City -9. Zach Berry: The Texans needed a miracle and what seems to be an awakened Buffalo curse to move on. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won't oblige here. Zach's Pick: Kansas City 36, Houston 20

Apparently lots of teams make draft mistakes. Please stop telling me how smart football people are. (USA Today Sports)

Seattle Seahawks (+4) at Green Bay Packers, 5:40 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: This should be a fascinating game. The Seahawks can get all over Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson won't be remotely scared of this stage. I've been on the Seattle bandwagon for a few weeks. No sense in hopping off now. Neal's Pick: Seattle 27, Green Bay 24 Chase Parham: I don't believe in Green Bay, but I don't expect all wild card teams next week, so the Packers make this work. Parham's Pick: Green Bay 27, Seattle 21 Jeffrey Wright: Seattle +4 Zach Berry: The only guy playing close to Lamar Jackson's level right now is Russell Wilson. And unless the Packers throw a few cones out there, they won't be able to slow down D.K. Metcalf either. Zach's Pick: Seattle 25, Green Bay 21

No matter what happens Monday, talking heads will spend the next four months tearing down Joe Burrow. I know what I saw. (USA Today Sports)