Neal's Picks, presented by Southern Craft Stove + Tap: BCS title edition
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- The bowl season, mercifully, is over.
However, there's no rest for the weary at the Palace. Nope, the NFL Playoffs are in full swing and there's one more college game to forecast.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 6-3 overall, 7-2 ATS
Chase Parham: 6-3 overall, 5-4 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 6-3 overall, 4-5 ATS
Zach Berry: 6-3 overall, 5-4 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 166-47 overall, 112-86 ATS
Chase Parham: 154-59 overall, 109-89 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 162-51 overall, 108-90 ATS
Zach Berry: 165-48 overall, 104-94 ATS
All times Central Standard Time
Saturday's games
Minnesota Vikings (+7) at San Francisco 49ers, 3:35 p.m., NBC
Neal McCready: The Niners are the better team and they'll likely win, but damn, that's a lot of points to lay on a team playing its first huge game on a playoff stage in eons. Neal's Pick: San Francisco 27, Minnesota 24
Chase Parham: That's too many points. I think Minnesota wins outright. Parham's Pick: Minnesota 34, San Fran 30
Jeffrey Wright: I'm actively conscientiously objecting to these pics. With that being said, ...Wright's Pick: Minnesota +7
Zach Berry: Dalvin Cook keeps the Vikings in this one, but I like George and Jimmy to close it out late. Zach's Pick: San Francisco 26, Minnesota 20
Tennessee Titans (+9) at Baltimore Ravens, 7:15 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: Again, Baltimore is the better team and will likely win the game. However, Derrick Henry and the Titans can control clock, and Tennessee has nothing to lose here. Neal's Pick: Baltimore 23, Tennessee 20
Chase Parham: I'm a Tennessee fan for this week. Parham's Pick: Baltimore 20, Tennessee 17
Jeffrey Wright: Tennessee +9
Zach Berry: Derrick Henry is special and I expect the Titans to play keep away here, but Lamar Jackson will make one too many plays on third down and end Tennessee's run. Zach's Pick: Baltimore 27, Tennessee 23
Sunday's games
Houston Texans (+9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: Unlike Saturday's games, where I think the lines are too large, I think the Chiefs are set to roll here. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 34, Houston 17
Chase Parham: Houston, I need you. Simple as that. Parham's Pick: Chiefs 41, Texas 35
Jeffrey Wright: Kansas City -9.
Zach Berry: The Texans needed a miracle and what seems to be an awakened Buffalo curse to move on. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won't oblige here. Zach's Pick: Kansas City 36, Houston 20
Seattle Seahawks (+4) at Green Bay Packers, 5:40 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: This should be a fascinating game. The Seahawks can get all over Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson won't be remotely scared of this stage. I've been on the Seattle bandwagon for a few weeks. No sense in hopping off now. Neal's Pick: Seattle 27, Green Bay 24
Chase Parham: I don't believe in Green Bay, but I don't expect all wild card teams next week, so the Packers make this work. Parham's Pick: Green Bay 27, Seattle 21
Jeffrey Wright: Seattle +4
Zach Berry: The only guy playing close to Lamar Jackson's level right now is Russell Wilson. And unless the Packers throw a few cones out there, they won't be able to slow down D.K. Metcalf either. Zach's Pick: Seattle 25, Green Bay 21
Monday's game
No. 3 Clemson (+6.5) vs. No. 1 LSU, BCS National Championship Game, Mercedes Benz Superdome, New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I've been riding with LSU since Week 1. I am, after all, a Louisiana boy. My late grandfather, B.J. Neal, would be proud. I've even put the yellow LSU plush football he gave me back in the day up on the bookcase in the Clark Ford Studio. Geaux Tigers! Neal's Pick: LSU 34, Clemson 24
Chase Parham: I have to make up ground so this is more strategic than based on anything else. Parham's Pick: LSU 38, Clemson 35
Jeffrey Wright: LSU -6.5
Zach Berry: Despite Clemson keeping J.K. Dobbins under 40% success rate in the semifinal, I don't think it'll matter because Joe Burrow is going to do anything and everything he wants through the air. Zach's Pick: LSU 41, Clemson 30