NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's Bowl Week No. 1, when we are left to wonder why these games are played. Simple tip: Pick the team you think actually cares. For during bowl season, many teams just don't care. You can spot them early in games, getting mauled and not seeming all that bothered. Coaching changes, late losses, defections to the transfer portal or to prepare for the NFL are give-aways. Anyway, we'll be back next week for Bowl Week No. 2, which actually is easier to predict than the one we tackle today. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 3-3 overall, 3-3 ATS Chase Parham: 5-1 overall, 3-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 4-2 overall, 3-3 ATS Zach Berry: 5-1 overall, 4-2 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 134-36 overall, 87-68 ATS Chase Parham: 127-43 overall, 85-70 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 135-33 overall, 85-70 ATS Zach Berry: 135-33 overall, 85-70 ATS

Friday's games

Buffalo (-7) vs. Charlotte, Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas,1 p.m. CST, ESPN Neal McCready: So it's all about who actually cares. I have to think Charlotte cares. Neal's Pick: Charlotte 30, Buffalo 21 Chase Parham: Will Healy has done a heck of a job. He just isn't ready for the SEC yet. Parham's Pick: Charlotte 40, Buffalo 38 Jeffrey Wright: This feels like the perfect game to kick off bowl season because it will test your principles. Fading the MAC has traditionally been a profitable principle during bowl season. However, Charlotte is a fraudulent bowl team. They have won seven games, but six of those wins have come against teams with a losing record and the other was an FCS team. Wright’s pick: Buffalo 31, Charlotte 21 Zach Berry: #ClubLIT won't be poppin', but they'll cover. Zach's Pick: Buffalo 30, Charlotte 28

Utah State (-8) vs. Kent State, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2: Neal McCready: I can't blame this on anyone else. I'm the one with the freaking access. Neal's Pick: Utah State 34, Kent State 20 Chase Parham: John Hartwell and Woody Barrett are the only two things that came to mind. Parham's Pick: Utah State 37, Kent State 27 Jeffrey Wright: I refuse to bet on Utah State as a favorite with a backup quarterback and locker room issues. Wright’s pick: Utah State 34, Kent State 28 Zach Berry: Shout out to John Hartwell, hope he's doing well. Zach's Pick: Utah State 34, Kent State 25

Saturday's games

Central Michigan (+6.5) vs. San Diego State, New Mexico Bowl, Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M., 1 p.m. CST, ESPN Neal McCready: A SDSU grad, Eric Winter, pushed me to follow my instincts on RebelGrove.com. He challenged me. Thanks, Eric. I didn't know it, but you changed my life. Neal's Pick: San Diego State 37, Central Michigan 28 Chase Parham: Central Michigan is getting points so sounds good. I have no idea. Parham's Pick: Central Michigan 24, San Diego State 21 Jeffrey Wright: This is a terrifying feeling. I like WAY too many MAC teams. Spin Zone – #FadeTheMAC has become too popular and the value is actually to bet on them now. Wright’s pick: STDSU 17, CMU 14 Zach Berry: Stephen Strasburg closes this one out and the Aztecs shock the world. Zach's Pick: San Diego State 24, Central Michigan 20

Liberty (+8.5) vs. Georgia Southern, FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl, Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m. CST, CBS Sports Network Neal McCready: I can't. I won't. Neal's Pick: Georgia Southern 44, Liberty 7 Chase Parham: Neal took the high road. My jaw is on the floor. Parham's Pick: Liberty 31, Georgia Southern 27 Jeffrey Wright: Hugh Freeze is playing a team that can hold the ball and frustrate him into forcing the issue. I’ve seen this script before. Wright’s pick: Georgia Southern 31, Liberty 20 Zach Berry: Hugh Freeze, notorious scumbag and con artist who needed to play New Mexico State twice to get bowl eligible. False prophet. Zach's Pick: Georgia Southern 31, Liberty 21

SMU (-3.5) at Florida Atlantic, Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, 2:30 p.m. CST, ABC Neal McCready: I'd have to think FAU wants this much more than SMU. Neal's Pick: FAU 28, SMU 27 Chase Parham: SMU can see this as a reward. FAU just wants the season to end. Parham's Pick: SMU 45, FAU 34 Jeffrey Wright: Fun fact, the C-USA team is undefeated in this bowl game. Also, I feel like FAU is actually going to care more. Well, maybe not care more, but I think SMU will definitely care less. Wright’s pick: FAU 38, SMU 35 Zach Berry: Neither team wants to be there. But, at least FAU didn't have to travel. Zach's Pick: FAU 37, SMU 32

Florida International (+4.5) vs. Arkansas State, Camelia Bowl, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., 4:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This could actually be a sneaky good game. Both teams will want it. Neal's Pick: FIU 31, Arkansas State 30 Chase Parham: I'm pulling for Blake Anderson. Parham's Pick: Arkansas State 31, FIU 20 Jeffrey Wright: One team is going from Jonesboro to Montgomery, upgrade. The other is going from Miami to Montgomery, downgrade. I’ll say that Arkansas State will care more. Wright’s pick: Arkansas State 35, FIU 28 Zach Berry: BLAKE ANDERSON STAN COMING THROUGH!!! Zach's Pick: Arkansas State 32, FIU 27

No. 19 Boise State (+3) vs. Washington, Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. CST, ABC Neal McCready: I have to think the Huskies want to send Chris Petersen out a winner. Neal's Pick: Washington 34, Boise State 33 Chase Parham: Washington will care in this one. And it's a highly watchable bowl game for this time of year. Parham's Pick: Washington 27, Boise 21 Jeffrey Wright: This game is the first that I would actually choose to watch rather than watch only because I bet on it. Chris Petersen’s final game at Washington against the team that made him a household name for college football fans. Traditionally, the Mountain West team always cares more in this game. Also, Petersen never got this team to care for most of the year, so I don’t think they’ll start now. Wright’s pick: Boise State 24, Washington 20 Zach Berry: As good as Boise State has been all year at finding a way, I think it bites them in the ass here. Zach's Pick: Washington 33, Boise State 25

No. 20 Appalachian State (-19.5) vs. UAB, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, 8 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: It's hard to forget that FAU beatdown. Neal's Pick: Appalachian State 41, UAB 10 Chase Parham: App State is good. UAB looked like hell the one time I watched them. Parham's Pick: App State 45, UAB 20 Jeffrey Wright: UAB is fraudulent, even by C-USA standards. Wright’s pick: App State 45, UAB 17 Zach Berry: Bill Clark's star has fallen just a tad. Zach's Pick: Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Monday's game

UCF (-16.5) vs. Marshall, Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., 1:30 p.m. CST, ESPN Neal McCready: UCF is significantly better than Marshall. I do wonder if they'll care, however. Neal's Pick: UCF 41, Marshall 17 Chase Parham: I think Marshall will be motivated. That's debatable with UCF. Parham's Pick: UCF 38, Marshall 24 Jeffrey Wright: Marshall is too trendy of an underdog here. I smell blowout. Wright’s pick: UCF 45, Marshall 20 Zach Berry: No Jeff Lebby? No problem. Zach's Pick: UCF 38, Marshall 16

Tuesday's game

