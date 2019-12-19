News More News
It's almost Christmas, and the Neal's Picks Money Tree is flush with foliage. Behold! And go in peace, telling all you see about the majesty and beauty of the Neal's Picks Money Tree.
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher
The Oxford location of Southern Craft Stove + Tap.
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's Bowl Week No. 1, when we are left to wonder why these games are played.

Simple tip: Pick the team you think actually cares. For during bowl season, many teams just don't care. You can spot them early in games, getting mauled and not seeming all that bothered.

Coaching changes, late losses, defections to the transfer portal or to prepare for the NFL are give-aways.

Anyway, we'll be back next week for Bowl Week No. 2, which actually is easier to predict than the one we tackle today.

On to the picks...

The fire-roasted pizza at Southern Craft Stove + Tap
Standings

Last Week:

Neal McCready: 3-3 overall, 3-3 ATS

Chase Parham: 5-1 overall, 3-3 ATS

Jeffrey Wright: 4-2 overall, 3-3 ATS

Zach Berry: 5-1 overall, 4-2 ATS

For The Season:

Neal McCready: 134-36 overall, 87-68 ATS

Chase Parham: 127-43 overall, 85-70 ATS

Jeffrey Wright: 135-33 overall, 85-70 ATS

Zach Berry: 135-33 overall, 85-70 ATS

Friday's games

Buffalo (-7) vs. Charlotte, Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas,1 p.m. CST, ESPN

Neal McCready: So it's all about who actually cares. I have to think Charlotte cares. Neal's Pick: Charlotte 30, Buffalo 21

Chase Parham: Will Healy has done a heck of a job. He just isn't ready for the SEC yet. Parham's Pick: Charlotte 40, Buffalo 38

Jeffrey Wright: This feels like the perfect game to kick off bowl season because it will test your principles. Fading the MAC has traditionally been a profitable principle during bowl season. However, Charlotte is a fraudulent bowl team. They have won seven games, but six of those wins have come against teams with a losing record and the other was an FCS team. Wright’s pick: Buffalo 31, Charlotte 21

Zach Berry: #ClubLIT won't be poppin', but they'll cover. Zach's Pick: Buffalo 30, Charlotte 28

Utah State (-8) vs. Kent State, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2:

Neal McCready: I can't blame this on anyone else. I'm the one with the freaking access. Neal's Pick: Utah State 34, Kent State 20

Chase Parham: John Hartwell and Woody Barrett are the only two things that came to mind. Parham's Pick: Utah State 37, Kent State 27

Jeffrey Wright: I refuse to bet on Utah State as a favorite with a backup quarterback and locker room issues. Wright’s pick: Utah State 34, Kent State 28

Zach Berry: Shout out to John Hartwell, hope he's doing well. Zach's Pick: Utah State 34, Kent State 25

Saturday's games

Central Michigan (+6.5) vs. San Diego State, New Mexico Bowl, Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M., 1 p.m. CST, ESPN

Neal McCready: A SDSU grad, Eric Winter, pushed me to follow my instincts on RebelGrove.com. He challenged me. Thanks, Eric. I didn't know it, but you changed my life. Neal's Pick: San Diego State 37, Central Michigan 28

Chase Parham: Central Michigan is getting points so sounds good. I have no idea. Parham's Pick: Central Michigan 24, San Diego State 21

Jeffrey Wright: This is a terrifying feeling. I like WAY too many MAC teams. Spin Zone – #FadeTheMAC has become too popular and the value is actually to bet on them now. Wright’s pick: STDSU 17, CMU 14

Zach Berry: Stephen Strasburg closes this one out and the Aztecs shock the world. Zach's Pick: San Diego State 24, Central Michigan 20

Liberty (+8.5) vs. Georgia Southern, FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl, Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m. CST, CBS Sports Network

Neal McCready: I can't. I won't. Neal's Pick: Georgia Southern 44, Liberty 7

Chase Parham: Neal took the high road. My jaw is on the floor. Parham's Pick: Liberty 31, Georgia Southern 27

Jeffrey Wright: Hugh Freeze is playing a team that can hold the ball and frustrate him into forcing the issue. I’ve seen this script before. Wright’s pick: Georgia Southern 31, Liberty 20

Zach Berry: Hugh Freeze, notorious scumbag and con artist who needed to play New Mexico State twice to get bowl eligible. False prophet. Zach's Pick: Georgia Southern 31, Liberty 21

SMU (-3.5) at Florida Atlantic, Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, 2:30 p.m. CST, ABC

Neal McCready: I'd have to think FAU wants this much more than SMU. Neal's Pick: FAU 28, SMU 27

Chase Parham: SMU can see this as a reward. FAU just wants the season to end. Parham's Pick: SMU 45, FAU 34

Jeffrey Wright: Fun fact, the C-USA team is undefeated in this bowl game. Also, I feel like FAU is actually going to care more. Well, maybe not care more, but I think SMU will definitely care less. Wright’s pick: FAU 38, SMU 35

Zach Berry: Neither team wants to be there. But, at least FAU didn't have to travel. Zach's Pick: FAU 37, SMU 32

Florida International (+4.5) vs. Arkansas State, Camelia Bowl, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: This could actually be a sneaky good game. Both teams will want it. Neal's Pick: FIU 31, Arkansas State 30

Chase Parham: I'm pulling for Blake Anderson. Parham's Pick: Arkansas State 31, FIU 20

Jeffrey Wright: One team is going from Jonesboro to Montgomery, upgrade. The other is going from Miami to Montgomery, downgrade. I’ll say that Arkansas State will care more. Wright’s pick: Arkansas State 35, FIU 28

Zach Berry: BLAKE ANDERSON STAN COMING THROUGH!!! Zach's Pick: Arkansas State 32, FIU 27

No. 19 Boise State (+3) vs. Washington, Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. CST, ABC

Neal McCready: I have to think the Huskies want to send Chris Petersen out a winner. Neal's Pick: Washington 34, Boise State 33

Chase Parham: Washington will care in this one. And it's a highly watchable bowl game for this time of year. Parham's Pick: Washington 27, Boise 21

Jeffrey Wright: This game is the first that I would actually choose to watch rather than watch only because I bet on it. Chris Petersen’s final game at Washington against the team that made him a household name for college football fans. Traditionally, the Mountain West team always cares more in this game. Also, Petersen never got this team to care for most of the year, so I don’t think they’ll start now. Wright’s pick: Boise State 24, Washington 20

Zach Berry: As good as Boise State has been all year at finding a way, I think it bites them in the ass here. Zach's Pick: Washington 33, Boise State 25

No. 20 Appalachian State (-19.5) vs. UAB, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, 8 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: It's hard to forget that FAU beatdown. Neal's Pick: Appalachian State 41, UAB 10

Chase Parham: App State is good. UAB looked like hell the one time I watched them. Parham's Pick: App State 45, UAB 20

Jeffrey Wright: UAB is fraudulent, even by C-USA standards. Wright’s pick: App State 45, UAB 17

Zach Berry: Bill Clark's star has fallen just a tad. Zach's Pick: Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Monday's game

UCF (-16.5) vs. Marshall, Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., 1:30 p.m. CST, ESPN

Neal McCready: UCF is significantly better than Marshall. I do wonder if they'll care, however. Neal's Pick: UCF 41, Marshall 17

Chase Parham: I think Marshall will be motivated. That's debatable with UCF. Parham's Pick: UCF 38, Marshall 24

Jeffrey Wright: Marshall is too trendy of an underdog here. I smell blowout. Wright’s pick: UCF 45, Marshall 20

Zach Berry: No Jeff Lebby? No problem. Zach's Pick: UCF 38, Marshall 16

Tuesday's game

Hawai'i (+2) vs. BYU, Sofi Hawai'i Bowl, Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawai'i, 7 p.m. CST, ESPN

Neal McCready: I guess there are worse things than Christmas in Honolulu. Neal's Pick: Hawai'i 27, BYU 24

Chase Parham: This is a low-key bad bowl game. Flying on Christmas Day potentially? Parham's Pick: Hawaii 35, BYU 31

Jeffrey Wright: Hawaii is 4-4 in this bowl game, so there’s no real trend there. Also, it’s going to be a home game for like half of BYU’s roster, and Hawaii has actually stunk at home this year. Wright’s pick: BYU 35, Hawaii 31

Zach Berry: Ah, yes, the timeless classic that is plopping down on the couch post-Christmas Eve dinner to watch the Hawaii Bowl. Zach's Pick: BYU 34, Hawai'i 29

