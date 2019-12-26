NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Christmas is over. Santa is back at the North Pole, presumably conducting an internal review of what went right and what went wrong from his annual trip around the globe. We at Neal's Picks, meanwhile, head into this week of bowl games in contention. The college season is coming to an end, sure, but Neal's Picks go to the Super Bowl, and from the looks of things, that game could decide more than who gets the Lombardi Trophy. Picks will be added as the week progresses, but for now, on to the picks...

Southern Craft Stove + Tap's Oxford location is located on Sisk Avenue, just off Highway 7. Join us Sunday from 6-9 for a RebelGrove.com holiday celebration.

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 6-4 overall, 5-5 ATS Chase Parham: 7-3 overall, 7-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 6-4 overall, 6-4 ATS Zach Berry: 7-3 overall, 5-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 140-40 overall, 92-73 ATS Chase Parham: 134-46 overall, 92-73 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 141-39 overall, 91-74 ATS Zach Berry: 142-38 overall, 90-75 ATS

The grilled shrmp appetizer at Southern Craft Stove + Tap

All times Central Standard Time

Dec. 26

Who needs one hype man when you have a whole team?#BulldogBrotherhood x @IndyBowl pic.twitter.com/PDJBiQlU9s — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) December 24, 2019

Louisiana Tech (+6) vs. Miami, Walk-Ons Independence Bowl, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La., 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This will mean a lot to the boys from Ruston, so I'll take the points. Neal's Pick: Miami 27, La. Tech 24 Chase Parham: I don’t see how Miami finds a lot of interest in this one. Meanwhile, Tech got Christmas at home and can have a memory in beating Miami. Parham’s Pick: La Tech 31, Miami 28 Jeffrey Wright: Louisiana Tech seems too obvious here, but I now get to bet on the more talented team and only have lay a touchdown. Wright’s pick: Miami 31, Louisiana Tech 20 Zach Berry: This feels like a mistake but I'm going with the U. Zach's Pick: Miami 30, Louisiana Tech 17

Pittsburgh (-11) vs. Eastern Michigan, Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'm willing to lay points here. Pitt is decent. Neal's Pick: Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 17 Chase Parham: Pittsburgh has a way of going to bowl destinations of least possible glamour. Multiple years of Birmingham. Now Detroit. The Panthers need a better advocate. Parham’s Pick: Pitt 24, Eastern Michigan 20 Jeffrey Wright: Pittsburgh doesn’t want to beat anyone by double digits, but remember Pitt has more experience playing in an empty NFL stadium with no atmosphere. Wright’s pick: PITT 31, Eastern Michigan 17 Zach Berry: PITT HAPPENS! Zach's Pick: Pittsburgh 32, Eastern Michigan 20

Dec. 27

North Carolina (-4.5) vs. Temple, Military Bowl Presented by Northrup Grumman, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md., 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Temple is good at home, not so good away from home. North Carolina can't feel one way or the other about this. Neal's Pick: North Carolina 24, Temple 23 Chase Parham: When you get a chance to take Phil Longo in a bowl game, don’t you have to take it? Parham’s Pick: UNC 38, Temple 31 Jeffrey Wright: North Carolina plays close games, and I’ll take the hook.Wright’s pick: North Carolina 24, Temple 21 Zach Berry: Rod Carey is a dude, but too much Sam Howell late. Zach's Pick: North Carolina 28, Temple 26

Michigan State (-4) vs. Wake Forest, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y., 2:20 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Wake is going to want this game so much more than Michigan State. The desire factor plays a role here. Neal's Pick: Wake Forest 24, Michigan State 23 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: CLAWDADDY COVERS! Zach's Pick: Michigan State 24, Wake Forest 23

No, 25 Oklahoma State (+6.5) vs. Texas A&M, Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, NRG Stadium, Houston, 5:45 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I believe in Texas A&M far more than I should. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma State 23 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: The Aggies will win in the ugliest way possible. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 31, Oklahoma State 24

Tonight, hundreds of people came together for a special holiday edition of the #HawkeyeWave outside @uichildrens. pic.twitter.com/91bfjnrvhK — University of Iowa (@uiowa) December 24, 2019

No. 22 USC (+2) vs. No. 16 Iowa, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, 7 p.m., FS1 Neal McCready: I might actually watch some of this. I mean, in the end, I won't, but on the surface, I'm intrigued. Neal's Pick: Iowa 23, USC 20 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Graham Harrell vs. Phil Parker will be a treat. Zach's Pick: Iowa 24, USC 23

LABYRINTH OF ICE, by Buddy Levy, is the incredible true story of the Greely Expedition, is a marvelous armchair adventure that details with chilling accuracy one of the most harrowing adventures in the annals of polar exploration. I highly recommend! https://t.co/UuDtrqaDjE — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) December 3, 2019

Air Force (-3) vs. Washington State, Cheez-It Bowl, Chase Field, Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Again, no one in hell I stay up to watch this, but on the surface, this could be entertaining. Neal's Pick: Air Force 30, Washington State 24 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Troy Calhoun and Co. will test the Cougs with their triple option attack. Zach's Pick: Washington State 34, Air Force 30

Dec. 28

No. 17 Memphis (+7) vs. No. 10 Penn State, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: The biggest game in one program's history. A disappointment for the other. Neal's Pick: Penn State 27, Memphis 24 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Penn State won't be motivated so the Tigers will stay in it. Zach's Pick: Penn State 30, Memphis 26

It’s like watching an Iowa State football season play out in one video. https://t.co/ik9qNW4I4A — Big 12 Refs (@Big12Refs) December 16, 2019

No. 15 Notre Dame (-3.5) vs. Iowa State, Camping World Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: See Cotton Bowl. Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 27, Iowa State 24 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Same thing here, I'm not sure how in it the Irish will be. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 29, Iowa State 27

No. 4 Oklahoma (+14) vs. No. 1 LSU, Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl - CFP Semifinal, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Are the Tigers Destiny's Child? I'm not sure, but Oklahoma isn't spoiling this magical season in Baton Rouge. Neal's Pick: LSU 45, Oklahoma 21 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Yes, I know, the Sooners can't play defense. But, it's the playoffs. Anything can happen! Zach's Pick: LSU 38, Oklahoma 32

“They’re really good. They’re as advertised. But we’re really excited for the opportunity to go against them.” - Trevor Lawrence on the Ohio State defense pic.twitter.com/TZhLWYajEb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 24, 2019

No. 3 Clemson (-2) vs. No. 2 Ohio State, Playstation Fiesta Bowl - CFP Semifinal, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'm not sure why anyone is counting Clemson out. They might be the best team in the country and they're playing with a massive chip on their collective shoulder. Neal's Pick: Clemson 30, Ohio State 27 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: I've gone back and forth on this one, but I still think the Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Zach's Pick: Ohio State 32, Clemson 27

Dec. 30

These seniors have been great leaders and playmakers for us all season, and Coach Helton expects nothing less from them in the @FRBowl. 👀⬇️



Full 🎥 | https://t.co/4uvg7Isjj3 pic.twitter.com/g98pdK3iuE — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) December 21, 2019

Western Kentucky (-3.5) vs. Western Michigan, ServPro First Responder Bowl, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, 11:30 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Another Helton in a bowl game! Go Toppers. Zach's Pick: WKU 30, WMU 24

Mississippi State (-4.5) vs. Louisville, Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Joe Moorhead vs. Bryan Brown will be a fun matchup as well. Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 34, Louisville 28

California (-6.5) vs. Illinois, Redbox Bowl, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., 3 p.m., FOX Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: LOVIE BEARD COMETH!!! Zach's Pick: Illinois 28, Cal 22

No. 9 Florida (-14.5) vs. No. 24 Virginia, Capital One Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Seems like a game that Dan Mullen runs it up, right? Zach's Pick: Florida 34, Virginia 19

Dec. 31

Virginia Tech (-3) vs. Kentucky, Belk Bowl, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: As bad as I want to pick Justin Fuente and the Hokies here, Kentucky and Lynn Bowden, Jr. have been incredibly consistent. Zach's Pick: Kentucky 27, Virginia Tech 23

What do Corn Flakes have to do with the Lombardi Trophy?



The Manning bros find out on the latest episode of "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+. https://t.co/Eo1BCU0cKR pic.twitter.com/ABwRHvtJx1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 9, 2019

Florida State (+4.5) vs. Arizona State, Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: You play to win the bowl game. Zach's Pick: Arizona State 32, Florida State 26

No. 23 Navy (-2.5) vs. Kansas State, Autozone Liberty Bowl, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, 2:45 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Anchors aweigh. Zach's Pick: Navy 30, Kansas State 24

🎥 “Football doesn’t last forever… We’re just fortunate to be in a bowl game”



Cowboys vs. Georgia State in Tucson@novaAZBOWL | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/RXBEseM0mi — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 20, 2019

Wyoming (-7) vs. Georgia. State, Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Craig Bohl is a miracle worker. Zach's Pick: Wyoming 33, Georgia State 21

Much like Utah Football, it’s hard to tell if they’re going forward or backward 😉 pic.twitter.com/BivEw6qotB — Devin (Sporty) (@SportyMcSports) December 23, 2019

No. 11 Utah (-7) vs. Texas, Valero Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Texas is back. Zach's Pick: Utah 37, Texas 26

Jan. 1

No walking off the field for the seniors. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cFfvtUQyz8 — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 24, 2019

No,. 18 Minnesota (+7.5) vs. No. 12 Auburn, Outback Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., Noon, ESPN Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Row the prayer circle. Zach's Pick: Auburn 27, Minnesota 24

No. 14 Michigan (+7.5) vs. No. 13 Alabama, VRBO Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Noon, ABC Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: Pete Golding and his 6th-ranked defense vs. Josh Gattis and Shea Patterson is a mismatch. Zach's Pick: Alabama 34, Michigan 23

No. 6 Oregon (+2.5) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin, Rose Bowl Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright Zach Berry: The No. 14 defense vs. the No. 10 offense should be a doozy. Zach's Pick: Wisconsin 29, Oregon 24