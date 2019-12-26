News More News
Neal's Picks, presented by Southern Craft Stove + Tap: Bowl Week 2

The Neal's Picks Money Tree all decorated for the holidays
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Christmas is over. Santa is back at the North Pole, presumably conducting an internal review of what went right and what went wrong from his annual trip around the globe.

We at Neal's Picks, meanwhile, head into this week of bowl games in contention. The college season is coming to an end, sure, but Neal's Picks go to the Super Bowl, and from the looks of things, that game could decide more than who gets the Lombardi Trophy.

Picks will be added as the week progresses, but for now, on to the picks...

Southern Craft Stove + Tap's Oxford location is located on Sisk Avenue, just off Highway 7. Join us Sunday from 6-9 for a RebelGrove.com holiday celebration.
Standings

Last Week:

Neal McCready: 6-4 overall, 5-5 ATS

Chase Parham: 7-3 overall, 7-3 ATS

Jeffrey Wright: 6-4 overall, 6-4 ATS

Zach Berry: 7-3 overall, 5-5 ATS

For The Season:

Neal McCready: 140-40 overall, 92-73 ATS

Chase Parham: 134-46 overall, 92-73 ATS

Jeffrey Wright: 141-39 overall, 91-74 ATS

Zach Berry: 142-38 overall, 90-75 ATS

The grilled shrmp appetizer at Southern Craft Stove + Tap
All times Central Standard Time

Dec. 26

Louisiana Tech (+6) vs. Miami, Walk-Ons Independence Bowl, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La., 3 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: This will mean a lot to the boys from Ruston, so I'll take the points. Neal's Pick: Miami 27, La. Tech 24

Chase Parham: I don’t see how Miami finds a lot of interest in this one. Meanwhile, Tech got Christmas at home and can have a memory in beating Miami. Parham’s Pick: La Tech 31, Miami 28

Jeffrey Wright: Louisiana Tech seems too obvious here, but I now get to bet on the more talented team and only have lay a touchdown. Wright’s pick: Miami 31, Louisiana Tech 20

Zach Berry: This feels like a mistake but I'm going with the U. Zach's Pick: Miami 30, Louisiana Tech 17

Pittsburgh (-11) vs. Eastern Michigan, Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 7 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I'm willing to lay points here. Pitt is decent. Neal's Pick: Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 17

Chase Parham: Pittsburgh has a way of going to bowl destinations of least possible glamour. Multiple years of Birmingham. Now Detroit. The Panthers need a better advocate. Parham’s Pick: Pitt 24, Eastern Michigan 20

Jeffrey Wright: Pittsburgh doesn’t want to beat anyone by double digits, but remember Pitt has more experience playing in an empty NFL stadium with no atmosphere. Wright’s pick: PITT 31, Eastern Michigan 17

Zach Berry: PITT HAPPENS! Zach's Pick: Pittsburgh 32, Eastern Michigan 20

Dec. 27

North Carolina (-4.5) vs. Temple, Military Bowl Presented by Northrup Grumman, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md., 11 a.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Temple is good at home, not so good away from home. North Carolina can't feel one way or the other about this. Neal's Pick: North Carolina 24, Temple 23

Chase Parham: When you get a chance to take Phil Longo in a bowl game, don’t you have to take it? Parham’s Pick: UNC 38, Temple 31

Jeffrey Wright: North Carolina plays close games, and I’ll take the hook.Wright’s pick: North Carolina 24, Temple 21

Zach Berry: Rod Carey is a dude, but too much Sam Howell late. Zach's Pick: North Carolina 28, Temple 26

Michigan State (-4) vs. Wake Forest, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y., 2:20 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Wake is going to want this game so much more than Michigan State. The desire factor plays a role here. Neal's Pick: Wake Forest 24, Michigan State 23

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: CLAWDADDY COVERS! Zach's Pick: Michigan State 24, Wake Forest 23

No, 25 Oklahoma State (+6.5) vs. Texas A&M, Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, NRG Stadium, Houston, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I believe in Texas A&M far more than I should. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma State 23

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: The Aggies will win in the ugliest way possible. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 31, Oklahoma State 24

No. 22 USC (+2) vs. No. 16 Iowa, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, 7 p.m., FS1

Neal McCready: I might actually watch some of this. I mean, in the end, I won't, but on the surface, I'm intrigued. Neal's Pick: Iowa 23, USC 20

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Graham Harrell vs. Phil Parker will be a treat. Zach's Pick: Iowa 24, USC 23

Air Force (-3) vs. Washington State, Cheez-It Bowl, Chase Field, Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Again, no one in hell I stay up to watch this, but on the surface, this could be entertaining. Neal's Pick: Air Force 30, Washington State 24

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Troy Calhoun and Co. will test the Cougs with their triple option attack. Zach's Pick: Washington State 34, Air Force 30

Dec. 28

No. 17 Memphis (+7) vs. No. 10 Penn State, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: The biggest game in one program's history. A disappointment for the other. Neal's Pick: Penn State 27, Memphis 24

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Penn State won't be motivated so the Tigers will stay in it. Zach's Pick: Penn State 30, Memphis 26

No. 15 Notre Dame (-3.5) vs. Iowa State, Camping World Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 11 a.m., ABC

Neal McCready: See Cotton Bowl. Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 27, Iowa State 24

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Same thing here, I'm not sure how in it the Irish will be. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 29, Iowa State 27

No. 4 Oklahoma (+14) vs. No. 1 LSU, Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl - CFP Semifinal, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Are the Tigers Destiny's Child? I'm not sure, but Oklahoma isn't spoiling this magical season in Baton Rouge. Neal's Pick: LSU 45, Oklahoma 21

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Yes, I know, the Sooners can't play defense. But, it's the playoffs. Anything can happen! Zach's Pick: LSU 38, Oklahoma 32

No. 3 Clemson (-2) vs. No. 2 Ohio State, Playstation Fiesta Bowl - CFP Semifinal, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 7 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I'm not sure why anyone is counting Clemson out. They might be the best team in the country and they're playing with a massive chip on their collective shoulder. Neal's Pick: Clemson 30, Ohio State 27

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: I've gone back and forth on this one, but I still think the Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Zach's Pick: Ohio State 32, Clemson 27

Dec. 30

Western Kentucky (-3.5) vs. Western Michigan, ServPro First Responder Bowl, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Another Helton in a bowl game! Go Toppers. Zach's Pick: WKU 30, WMU 24

Mississippi State (-4.5) vs. Louisville, Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, 3 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Joe Moorhead vs. Bryan Brown will be a fun matchup as well. Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 34, Louisville 28

California (-6.5) vs. Illinois, Redbox Bowl, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., 3 p.m., FOX

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: LOVIE BEARD COMETH!!! Zach's Pick: Illinois 28, Cal 22

No. 9 Florida (-14.5) vs. No. 24 Virginia, Capital One Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Seems like a game that Dan Mullen runs it up, right? Zach's Pick: Florida 34, Virginia 19

Dec. 31

Virginia Tech (-3) vs. Kentucky, Belk Bowl, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 11 a.m., ESPN

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: As bad as I want to pick Justin Fuente and the Hokies here, Kentucky and Lynn Bowden, Jr. have been incredibly consistent. Zach's Pick: Kentucky 27, Virginia Tech 23

Florida State (+4.5) vs. Arizona State, Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: You play to win the bowl game. Zach's Pick: Arizona State 32, Florida State 26

No. 23 Navy (-2.5) vs. Kansas State, Autozone Liberty Bowl, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, 2:45 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Anchors aweigh. Zach's Pick: Navy 30, Kansas State 24

Wyoming (-7) vs. Georgia. State, Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Craig Bohl is a miracle worker. Zach's Pick: Wyoming 33, Georgia State 21

No. 11 Utah (-7) vs. Texas, Valero Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Texas is back. Zach's Pick: Utah 37, Texas 26

Jan. 1 

No,. 18 Minnesota (+7.5) vs. No. 12 Auburn, Outback Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., Noon, ESPN

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Row the prayer circle. Zach's Pick: Auburn 27, Minnesota 24

No. 14 Michigan (+7.5) vs. No. 13 Alabama, VRBO Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Noon, ABC

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Pete Golding and his 6th-ranked defense vs. Josh Gattis and Shea Patterson is a mismatch. Zach's Pick: Alabama 34, Michigan 23

No. 6 Oregon (+2.5) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin, Rose Bowl Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: The No. 14 defense vs. the No. 10 offense should be a doozy. Zach's Pick: Wisconsin 29, Oregon 24

No. 5 Georgia (-6) vs. No. 7 Baylor, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright

Zach Berry: Don't sleep on Baylor's top-20 defense against Georgia's paint-drying attack. Zach's Pick: Georgia 28, Baylor 20

