NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Christmas is over. Santa is back at the North Pole, presumably conducting an internal review of what went right and what went wrong from his annual trip around the globe.
We at Neal's Picks, meanwhile, head into this week of bowl games in contention. The college season is coming to an end, sure, but Neal's Picks go to the Super Bowl, and from the looks of things, that game could decide more than who gets the Lombardi Trophy.
Picks will be added as the week progresses, but for now, on to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 6-4 overall, 5-5 ATS
Chase Parham: 7-3 overall, 7-3 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 6-4 overall, 6-4 ATS
Zach Berry: 7-3 overall, 5-5 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 140-40 overall, 92-73 ATS
Chase Parham: 134-46 overall, 92-73 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 141-39 overall, 91-74 ATS
Zach Berry: 142-38 overall, 90-75 ATS
All times Central Standard Time
Dec. 26
Who needs one hype man when you have a whole team?#BulldogBrotherhood x @IndyBowl pic.twitter.com/PDJBiQlU9s— LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) December 24, 2019
Louisiana Tech (+6) vs. Miami, Walk-Ons Independence Bowl, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La., 3 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: This will mean a lot to the boys from Ruston, so I'll take the points. Neal's Pick: Miami 27, La. Tech 24
Chase Parham: I don’t see how Miami finds a lot of interest in this one. Meanwhile, Tech got Christmas at home and can have a memory in beating Miami. Parham’s Pick: La Tech 31, Miami 28
Jeffrey Wright: Louisiana Tech seems too obvious here, but I now get to bet on the more talented team and only have lay a touchdown. Wright’s pick: Miami 31, Louisiana Tech 20
Zach Berry: This feels like a mistake but I'm going with the U. Zach's Pick: Miami 30, Louisiana Tech 17
It's a business trip 🏈🛠️— Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) December 24, 2019
Lock in. Go 1⃣-0⃣.#EMUEagles🦅| #ETOUGH⛓️ pic.twitter.com/PmIWSfwqSS
Pittsburgh (-11) vs. Eastern Michigan, Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 7 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I'm willing to lay points here. Pitt is decent. Neal's Pick: Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 17
Chase Parham: Pittsburgh has a way of going to bowl destinations of least possible glamour. Multiple years of Birmingham. Now Detroit. The Panthers need a better advocate. Parham’s Pick: Pitt 24, Eastern Michigan 20
Jeffrey Wright: Pittsburgh doesn’t want to beat anyone by double digits, but remember Pitt has more experience playing in an empty NFL stadium with no atmosphere. Wright’s pick: PITT 31, Eastern Michigan 17
Zach Berry: PITT HAPPENS! Zach's Pick: Pittsburgh 32, Eastern Michigan 20
Dec. 27
Tar Heel QB’s @ the Capitol! #MilitaryBowl #CarolinaFootball #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/p7gm27dMFC— Phil Longo (@CoachPhilLongo) December 24, 2019
North Carolina (-4.5) vs. Temple, Military Bowl Presented by Northrup Grumman, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md., 11 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Temple is good at home, not so good away from home. North Carolina can't feel one way or the other about this. Neal's Pick: North Carolina 24, Temple 23
Chase Parham: When you get a chance to take Phil Longo in a bowl game, don’t you have to take it? Parham’s Pick: UNC 38, Temple 31
Jeffrey Wright: North Carolina plays close games, and I’ll take the hook.Wright’s pick: North Carolina 24, Temple 21
Zach Berry: Rod Carey is a dude, but too much Sam Howell late. Zach's Pick: North Carolina 28, Temple 26
And here comes @MSU_Football! pic.twitter.com/0DsFLXNH7S— NewEraPinstripeBowl (@PinstripeBowl) December 23, 2019
Michigan State (-4) vs. Wake Forest, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y., 2:20 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Wake is going to want this game so much more than Michigan State. The desire factor plays a role here. Neal's Pick: Wake Forest 24, Michigan State 23
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: CLAWDADDY COVERS! Zach's Pick: Michigan State 24, Wake Forest 23
We've got history down in H-Town.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/GnLxDmnFgI— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2019
No, 25 Oklahoma State (+6.5) vs. Texas A&M, Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, NRG Stadium, Houston, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I believe in Texas A&M far more than I should. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma State 23
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: The Aggies will win in the ugliest way possible. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 31, Oklahoma State 24
Tonight, hundreds of people came together for a special holiday edition of the #HawkeyeWave outside @uichildrens. pic.twitter.com/91bfjnrvhK— University of Iowa (@uiowa) December 24, 2019
No. 22 USC (+2) vs. No. 16 Iowa, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, 7 p.m., FS1
Neal McCready: I might actually watch some of this. I mean, in the end, I won't, but on the surface, I'm intrigued. Neal's Pick: Iowa 23, USC 20
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Graham Harrell vs. Phil Parker will be a treat. Zach's Pick: Iowa 24, USC 23
LABYRINTH OF ICE, by Buddy Levy, is the incredible true story of the Greely Expedition, is a marvelous armchair adventure that details with chilling accuracy one of the most harrowing adventures in the annals of polar exploration. I highly recommend! https://t.co/UuDtrqaDjE— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) December 3, 2019
Air Force (-3) vs. Washington State, Cheez-It Bowl, Chase Field, Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Again, no one in hell I stay up to watch this, but on the surface, this could be entertaining. Neal's Pick: Air Force 30, Washington State 24
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Troy Calhoun and Co. will test the Cougs with their triple option attack. Zach's Pick: Washington State 34, Air Force 30
Dec. 28
Tigers, Win, Tigers Win! #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/5YobRaTsPh— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 8, 2019
No. 17 Memphis (+7) vs. No. 10 Penn State, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: The biggest game in one program's history. A disappointment for the other. Neal's Pick: Penn State 27, Memphis 24
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Penn State won't be motivated so the Tigers will stay in it. Zach's Pick: Penn State 30, Memphis 26
It’s like watching an Iowa State football season play out in one video. https://t.co/ik9qNW4I4A— Big 12 Refs (@Big12Refs) December 16, 2019
No. 15 Notre Dame (-3.5) vs. Iowa State, Camping World Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 11 a.m., ABC
Neal McCready: See Cotton Bowl. Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 27, Iowa State 24
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Same thing here, I'm not sure how in it the Irish will be. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 29, Iowa State 27
It's Between You and Yourself#GeauxTigers | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/C6MgClbWJU— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 24, 2019
No. 4 Oklahoma (+14) vs. No. 1 LSU, Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl - CFP Semifinal, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Are the Tigers Destiny's Child? I'm not sure, but Oklahoma isn't spoiling this magical season in Baton Rouge. Neal's Pick: LSU 45, Oklahoma 21
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Yes, I know, the Sooners can't play defense. But, it's the playoffs. Anything can happen! Zach's Pick: LSU 38, Oklahoma 32
“They’re really good. They’re as advertised. But we’re really excited for the opportunity to go against them.” - Trevor Lawrence on the Ohio State defense pic.twitter.com/TZhLWYajEb— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 24, 2019
No. 3 Clemson (-2) vs. No. 2 Ohio State, Playstation Fiesta Bowl - CFP Semifinal, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 7 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I'm not sure why anyone is counting Clemson out. They might be the best team in the country and they're playing with a massive chip on their collective shoulder. Neal's Pick: Clemson 30, Ohio State 27
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: I've gone back and forth on this one, but I still think the Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Zach's Pick: Ohio State 32, Clemson 27
Dec. 30
These seniors have been great leaders and playmakers for us all season, and Coach Helton expects nothing less from them in the @FRBowl. 👀⬇️— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) December 21, 2019
Full 🎥 | https://t.co/4uvg7Isjj3 pic.twitter.com/g98pdK3iuE
Western Kentucky (-3.5) vs. Western Michigan, ServPro First Responder Bowl, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Another Helton in a bowl game! Go Toppers. Zach's Pick: WKU 30, WMU 24
Let's Ride!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/y0XhMmCLnJ— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) December 24, 2019
Mississippi State (-4.5) vs. Louisville, Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, 3 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Joe Moorhead vs. Bryan Brown will be a fun matchup as well. Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 34, Louisville 28
1️⃣ week until @IlliniFootball takes on Cal in the @RedboxBowl!— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) December 23, 2019
A holiday message from @LovieSmith 🎅🏿🎄 pic.twitter.com/vLMoE5qdSu
California (-6.5) vs. Illinois, Redbox Bowl, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., 3 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: LOVIE BEARD COMETH!!! Zach's Pick: Illinois 28, Cal 22
Get better every single day. 💪 #RelentlessEffort 😤 pic.twitter.com/zD39EOcZto— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 19, 2019
No. 9 Florida (-14.5) vs. No. 24 Virginia, Capital One Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Seems like a game that Dan Mullen runs it up, right? Zach's Pick: Florida 34, Virginia 19
Dec. 31
#mood = @BelkBowl prep#BringIt 🔗 : https://t.co/bugc0gwmee pic.twitter.com/6VIvFlNJhj— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 21, 2019
Virginia Tech (-3) vs. Kentucky, Belk Bowl, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 11 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: As bad as I want to pick Justin Fuente and the Hokies here, Kentucky and Lynn Bowden, Jr. have been incredibly consistent. Zach's Pick: Kentucky 27, Virginia Tech 23
What do Corn Flakes have to do with the Lombardi Trophy?— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 9, 2019
The Manning bros find out on the latest episode of "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+. https://t.co/Eo1BCU0cKR pic.twitter.com/ABwRHvtJx1
Florida State (+4.5) vs. Arizona State, Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: You play to win the bowl game. Zach's Pick: Arizona State 32, Florida State 26
Seems like yesterday. 🏆#NavyFB | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/Q8Dw3mIqE2— Navy Football (@NavyFB) December 21, 2019
No. 23 Navy (-2.5) vs. Kansas State, Autozone Liberty Bowl, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, 2:45 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Anchors aweigh. Zach's Pick: Navy 30, Kansas State 24
🎥 “Football doesn’t last forever… We’re just fortunate to be in a bowl game”— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 20, 2019
Cowboys vs. Georgia State in Tucson@novaAZBOWL | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/RXBEseM0mi
Wyoming (-7) vs. Georgia. State, Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Craig Bohl is a miracle worker. Zach's Pick: Wyoming 33, Georgia State 21
Much like Utah Football, it’s hard to tell if they’re going forward or backward 😉 pic.twitter.com/BivEw6qotB— Devin (Sporty) (@SportyMcSports) December 23, 2019
No. 11 Utah (-7) vs. Texas, Valero Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Texas is back. Zach's Pick: Utah 37, Texas 26
Jan. 1
No walking off the field for the seniors. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cFfvtUQyz8— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 24, 2019
No,. 18 Minnesota (+7.5) vs. No. 12 Auburn, Outback Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., Noon, ESPN
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Row the prayer circle. Zach's Pick: Auburn 27, Minnesota 24
Welcome QB Shea Patterson to the Best of the Best (@SheaPatterson_1) from @UMichFootball to the 2020 @Reeses Senior Bowl! #GoBlue #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Gh1qKhNSGu— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 17, 2019
No. 14 Michigan (+7.5) vs. No. 13 Alabama, VRBO Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Noon, ABC
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Pete Golding and his 6th-ranked defense vs. Josh Gattis and Shea Patterson is a mismatch. Zach's Pick: Alabama 34, Michigan 23
Happy Holidays! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/BFQDnqNOvy— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 24, 2019
No. 6 Oregon (+2.5) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin, Rose Bowl Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: The No. 14 defense vs. the No. 10 offense should be a doozy. Zach's Pick: Wisconsin 29, Oregon 24
'Tis the season #ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/YcQEys6NF6— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 22, 2019
No. 5 Georgia (-6) vs. No. 7 Baylor, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright
Zach Berry: Don't sleep on Baylor's top-20 defense against Georgia's paint-drying attack. Zach's Pick: Georgia 28, Baylor 20