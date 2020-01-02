Neal's Picks, presented by Southern Craft Stove + Tap: Bowl Week 3
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Does this bowl season thing ever end?
Isabelle, Glenn and the gang are exhausted. However, we keep pushing. A new day has dawned.
Yep, it's a new year, a new decade, even, and it opens with us in first place as we begin the NFL playoffs.
There's a commitment to excellence at the palace these days. Expectations are heightened.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 20-4 overall, 13-11 ATS
Chase Parham: 14-10 overall, 11-13 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 15-9 overall, 11-13 ATS
Zach Berry: 17-7 overall, 9-15 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 160-44 overall, 105-84 ATS
Chase Parham: 148-56 overall, 103-86 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 156-48 overall, 102-87 ATS
Zach Berry: 159-45 overall, 99-90 ATS
All times listed are Central Standard Time
Thursday's games
We came.— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) January 1, 2020
We bowled.
We beat Boston College.
We’re liking the way that sounds.#Bearcats | @Birmingham_Bowl pic.twitter.com/pGOmN0V411
Boston College (+7) vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl, Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala., 2 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Cincy has to be pissed to be in the crosshairs of Birmingham's crime zone, but it'll crush BC. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 30, Boston College 21
Chase Parham: I'll take Cincinnati. The Bearcats aren't a bad team, and Boston College doesn't feel like a touchdown favorite. Parham's Pick: Cincinnat 34, BC 31
Jeffrey Wright: I don’t really care that Johnny Public is on Cincinnati. I don’t understand how you actually can bet on BC here.Wright’s pick: Cincinnati 31, Boston College 20
Zach Berry: Bearcats at The Old Gray Lady, a fitting tribute. Zach's Pick: Cincinnati 36, Boston College 24
2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Team pic.twitter.com/o2H9iiiXYm— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 1, 2020
Indiana (+2.5) vs. Tennessee, Taxslayer Gator Bowl, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: God, I love the Big Ten. Neal's Pick: Indiana 27, Tennessee 23
Chase Parham: I'd rather pull for Tom Allen. Parham's Pick: Indiana 30, Tennessee 28
Jeffrey Wright: All jokes aside, this game is what you want a meaningless bowl game to be. You have two teams that want to be there and a clashing of styles. Inevitably, I’m taking Tennessee because I think they have to win this game in order to rival A&M’s hype train in 2020. Wright’s pick: Tennessee 23, Indiana 17
Zach Berry: Vols are back. Zach's Pick: Indiana 30, Tennessee 26
Friday's game
Some fun on the slopes today! 😼❄️☃️#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/WigDUAGn0q— Ohio Football 🏈 (@OhioFootball) January 2, 2020
Ohio (-8) vs. Nevada, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Ohio is decent. Nevada is not. Neal's Pick: Ohio 31, Nevada 17
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright: Ohio hasn’t beaten a team with a pulse by more than a touchdown all year. I’ll live dangerously and take the points here. Wherever, here is because I have no idea what game this actually is. Wright’s pick: Ohio 24, Nevada 20
Zach Berry: Both defenses are bad, but give me the Frank Solich team. Zach's Pick: Ohio 38, Nevada 21
Saturday's games
Hey @CoachWEFritz,— Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) January 1, 2020
Can we keep her? 🐕
Signed,
KPS pic.twitter.com/t7pIMdW6yV
Southern Mississippi (+7) vs. Tulane, Lockheed Martin. Armed Forces Bowl, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Tulane will light up the Eagles. Neal's Pick: Tulane 34, Southern Miss 20
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright: Southern Miss’ offense really stunk down the stretch, and Tulane is a team that I believe is a little better than its record. Wright’s pick: Tulane 31, Southern Miss 20
Zach Berry: The Green Wave pass defense will give Jack Abraham fits. Zach's Pick: Tulane 33, Southern Miss 23
Ready to fight for each other. #BUFvsHOU | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/OSTv3tDRPd— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 1, 2020
Buffalo Bills (+3) at Houston Texans, AFC Wildcard Game, 3:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Neal McCready: I actually think Buffalo is the better team. Give me the points. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 28, Houston 27
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright: I love how we make the standard “death, taxes, (insert joke)” line a lot, but it really does feel like a certainty every year in the NFL is that the NFL Playoffs don’t start until the Texans lose at home on Wildcard Saturday afternoon on ESPN. Normally, my rule is always bet on the better quarterback, but rules were made to be broken. Wright’s pick: Buffalo 20, Houston 16
Zach Berry: The Mafia is a great story, but the Texans at full-strength are too good. Zach's Pick: Texans 24, Bills 21
KEEP GOING! https://t.co/ttAVzwJAs9— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) December 30, 2019
Tennessee Titans (+4.5) at New England Patriots, AFC Wildcard Game, 7:15 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: The dynasty dies. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 27, New England 23
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright: I really want to bet on the Titans here because I’ve seen nothing that inspires confidence from the Patriots all season if you apply context. The only playoff teams that they’ve beaten this year are Buffalo (twice) and Philadelphia in Week 11, but I’ll believe that Belichick loses at home to a former assistant/player when I see it. Also, I’m not ready to believe that Tannehill can win a road game in Foxboro yet. Wright’s pick: New England 24, Tennessee 17
Zach Berry: I've seen this movie before. Zach's Pick: Patriots 25, Titans 20
Sunday's games
Can't. Be. Guarded. 🥇@Cantguardmike | @Saints pic.twitter.com/7em40dwEwL— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 1, 2020
Minnesota Vikings (+8) at New Orleans Saints, NFC Wildcard Game, 12:05 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: Drew Brees is going to destroy the Vikings. Neal's Pick: New Orleans 35, Minnesota 17
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright: Betting against Kirk Cousins in a playoff game is a passion for me, and I hear you’re supposed to follow your passions.Wright’s pick: New Orleans 31, Minnesota 17
Zach Berry: Revenge is a dish best served by Drew Brees and Michael Thomas and an offense that's clicking on all cylinders. Zach's Pick: Saints 36, Vikings 17
.@Seahawks WR @dkm14 ranked second in the NFL with 58 receptions, the second-most by a rookie receiver in franchise history. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/hi4V3NuZg1— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 1, 2020
Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles, NFC Wildcard Game, 3:40 p.m., NBC
Neal McCready: Seattle got screwed Sunday night. It's headed toward a date in New Orleans later this month. Neal's Pick: Seattle 30, Philadelphia 20
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright: This line stinks, but not as much as the NFC East does. Wright’s pick: Seattle 24, Philadelphia 17
Zach Berry: Birds aren't real. But, Russell Wilson is. Zach's Pick: Seahawks 22, Eagles 21
Monday's game
The LOUISIANA Ragin’ Cajuns #cULture grows stronger by the day!!! #NSD2020 https://t.co/Eglr3aRUq5— COACH BILLY NAPIER (@coach_bnapier) December 19, 2019
Louisiana-Lafayette (-14) vs. Miami (Ohio), Lendingtree Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala., 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Billy Napier is a really good coach. God, I hated covering this game back in the day. Neal's Pick: ULL 37, Miami 20
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright: The line should be higher. Wright’s pick: ULL 41, Miami 20
Zach Berry: Billy Napier's bunch have won 10 games this year by an average of 27.2 points. I honestly don't think it'll be close. Zach's Pick: ULL 40, Miami (Ohio) 17