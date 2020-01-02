NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Does this bowl season thing ever end? Isabelle, Glenn and the gang are exhausted. However, we keep pushing. A new day has dawned. Yep, it's a new year, a new decade, even, and it opens with us in first place as we begin the NFL playoffs. There's a commitment to excellence at the palace these days. Expectations are heightened. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 20-4 overall, 13-11 ATS Chase Parham: 14-10 overall, 11-13 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 15-9 overall, 11-13 ATS Zach Berry: 17-7 overall, 9-15 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 160-44 overall, 105-84 ATS Chase Parham: 148-56 overall, 103-86 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 156-48 overall, 102-87 ATS Zach Berry: 159-45 overall, 99-90 ATS

All times listed are Central Standard Time

Thursday's games

We came.

We bowled.

We beat Boston College.



We’re liking the way that sounds.#Bearcats | @Birmingham_Bowl pic.twitter.com/pGOmN0V411 — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) January 1, 2020

Boston College (+7) vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl, Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala., 2 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Cincy has to be pissed to be in the crosshairs of Birmingham's crime zone, but it'll crush BC. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 30, Boston College 21 Chase Parham: I'll take Cincinnati. The Bearcats aren't a bad team, and Boston College doesn't feel like a touchdown favorite. Parham's Pick: Cincinnat 34, BC 31 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t really care that Johnny Public is on Cincinnati. I don’t understand how you actually can bet on BC here.Wright’s pick: Cincinnati 31, Boston College 20 Zach Berry: Bearcats at The Old Gray Lady, a fitting tribute. Zach's Pick: Cincinnati 36, Boston College 24

2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Team pic.twitter.com/o2H9iiiXYm — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 1, 2020

Indiana (+2.5) vs. Tennessee, Taxslayer Gator Bowl, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: God, I love the Big Ten. Neal's Pick: Indiana 27, Tennessee 23 Chase Parham: I'd rather pull for Tom Allen. Parham's Pick: Indiana 30, Tennessee 28 Jeffrey Wright: All jokes aside, this game is what you want a meaningless bowl game to be. You have two teams that want to be there and a clashing of styles. Inevitably, I’m taking Tennessee because I think they have to win this game in order to rival A&M’s hype train in 2020. Wright’s pick: Tennessee 23, Indiana 17 Zach Berry: Vols are back. Zach's Pick: Indiana 30, Tennessee 26

Friday's game

Ohio (-8) vs. Nevada, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Ohio is decent. Nevada is not. Neal's Pick: Ohio 31, Nevada 17 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Ohio hasn’t beaten a team with a pulse by more than a touchdown all year. I’ll live dangerously and take the points here. Wherever, here is because I have no idea what game this actually is. Wright’s pick: Ohio 24, Nevada 20 Zach Berry: Both defenses are bad, but give me the Frank Solich team. Zach's Pick: Ohio 38, Nevada 21

Saturday's games

Hey @CoachWEFritz,



Can we keep her? 🐕



Signed,

KPS pic.twitter.com/t7pIMdW6yV — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) January 1, 2020

Southern Mississippi (+7) vs. Tulane, Lockheed Martin. Armed Forces Bowl, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, 10:30 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Tulane will light up the Eagles. Neal's Pick: Tulane 34, Southern Miss 20 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Southern Miss’ offense really stunk down the stretch, and Tulane is a team that I believe is a little better than its record. Wright’s pick: Tulane 31, Southern Miss 20 Zach Berry: The Green Wave pass defense will give Jack Abraham fits. Zach's Pick: Tulane 33, Southern Miss 23

Buffalo Bills (+3) at Houston Texans, AFC Wildcard Game, 3:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC Neal McCready: I actually think Buffalo is the better team. Give me the points. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 28, Houston 27 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: I love how we make the standard “death, taxes, (insert joke)” line a lot, but it really does feel like a certainty every year in the NFL is that the NFL Playoffs don’t start until the Texans lose at home on Wildcard Saturday afternoon on ESPN. Normally, my rule is always bet on the better quarterback, but rules were made to be broken. Wright’s pick: Buffalo 20, Houston 16 Zach Berry: The Mafia is a great story, but the Texans at full-strength are too good. Zach's Pick: Texans 24, Bills 21

Tennessee Titans (+4.5) at New England Patriots, AFC Wildcard Game, 7:15 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: The dynasty dies. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 27, New England 23 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: I really want to bet on the Titans here because I’ve seen nothing that inspires confidence from the Patriots all season if you apply context. The only playoff teams that they’ve beaten this year are Buffalo (twice) and Philadelphia in Week 11, but I’ll believe that Belichick loses at home to a former assistant/player when I see it. Also, I’m not ready to believe that Tannehill can win a road game in Foxboro yet. Wright’s pick: New England 24, Tennessee 17 Zach Berry: I've seen this movie before. Zach's Pick: Patriots 25, Titans 20

Sunday's games

Minnesota Vikings (+8) at New Orleans Saints, NFC Wildcard Game, 12:05 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Drew Brees is going to destroy the Vikings. Neal's Pick: New Orleans 35, Minnesota 17 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Betting against Kirk Cousins in a playoff game is a passion for me, and I hear you’re supposed to follow your passions.Wright’s pick: New Orleans 31, Minnesota 17 Zach Berry: Revenge is a dish best served by Drew Brees and Michael Thomas and an offense that's clicking on all cylinders. Zach's Pick: Saints 36, Vikings 17

.@Seahawks WR @dkm14 ranked second in the NFL with 58 receptions, the second-most by a rookie receiver in franchise history. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/hi4V3NuZg1 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 1, 2020

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles, NFC Wildcard Game, 3:40 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: Seattle got screwed Sunday night. It's headed toward a date in New Orleans later this month. Neal's Pick: Seattle 30, Philadelphia 20 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: This line stinks, but not as much as the NFC East does. Wright’s pick: Seattle 24, Philadelphia 17 Zach Berry: Birds aren't real. But, Russell Wilson is. Zach's Pick: Seahawks 22, Eagles 21

