NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Another week, another title. I'm reminded of the scene in Talladega Nights where Ricky Bobby wonders what he should do with his hands in the interview. It's late November and we're winning. Now what? We went 8-4 last week, winning a share of the weekly title. Now we're almost to rivalry week and we're tied for first place. Let me repeat part of that. We went 8-4. Eight. And. Four. Hell, it's almost statue time around here. It's a lot to absorb. We'll figure it out. Anyway, it's been a big week here. We've got the "national search" for the lead permanent intern "ongoing," and we found a new dog. He's a big Lab mix. He's white as snow. It's incredible. He's a sweet pup. He does well with small groups, but if too many people fill the palace, he gets bothered. He'll hide under beds, shiver in the corner and pee everywhere. We haven't named him yet. We're open to suggestions. I think we're going to hire Glenn's search firm, The Good Ole Boyz Searchin' Firm, to search for potential names. Is it a frivolous, wasteful use of money? Of course it is. Are we going to name the dog whatever the hell we want to name it and ignore the recommendations of the firm? Yes, silly. However, this will make Glenn feel good and pad his pockets a bit. It's the holidays, after all. Anyway, all this winning and a new dog make for busy times at the mansion, but we'll persevere. That's what we do. On to the picks...

Last Week: Neal McCready: 11-1 overall, 8-4 ATS Chase Parham: 10-2 overall, 8-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 11-1 overall, 7-5 ATS Zach Berry: 11-1 overall, 7-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 93-25 overall, 59-49 ATS Chase Parham: 88-30 overall, 57-51 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 95-23 overall, 59-49 ATS Zach Berry: 93-25 overall, 56-52 ATS

Meet new Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. All he's asked to do is beat Auburn, make the playoffs and somehow win a national title. Anything less and it's off to the transfer portal for you, young man. (USA Today Sports)

Western Carolina (No line) at No. 5 Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Quick serious thought here. Tua Tagovailoa was a joy to watch. I hope he has a full recovery and plays again. Neal's Pick: Alabama 42, Western Carolina 7 Chase Parham: I really like Mac Jones and hope he does well. Dude answered the phone every time I called during recruiting. That doesn't happen often. Parham's Pick: Alabama 45, Western Carolina 10 Jeffrey Wright: I wish someone would pay me to pick these game just like these teams get paid to play these games.Wright’s pick: Alabama 52, Western Carolina 6 Zach Berry: RETURN OF THE MAC! Zach’s Pick: Alabama 52, Western Carolina 0



"I'll telling you, Bo. You'd love Fayetteville." -- Gus Malzahn (USA Today Sports)

Samford (No line) at No. 16 Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's going to be quite the event for Gus Malzahn when Alabama comes to town in nine days. Neal's Pick: Auburn 41, Samford 6 Chase Parham: I'm not sure being the best four-loss team in the nation is going to satisfy many of the Plainsmen. Parham's Pick: Auburn 38, Samford 10 Jeffrey Wright: I’m so glad the league fixed the schedule for next year so that this week won’t be so annoyingly bad. Wright’s pick: Auburn 45, Samford 3 Zach Berry: The Gus Bus’ CHECK ENGINE light is on. Zach’s Pick: Auburn 55, Samford 7



To do list: 1. Beat Indiana. Check. 2. Sing this song. Check. 3. Hit The Showers! Oh, boy, it's a Penn State tradition! (USA Today Sports)

No. 9 Penn State (+18.5) at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m. CST, FOX Neal McCready: This is a lot of points against a James Franklin-coached team. Am I crazy to think about laying them anyway? The Buckeyes are really, really good. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 38, Penn State 17 Chase Parham: This is a trap. I think it's too many points, and I'm picking a team to cover that lost to Minnesota. Yeah, row your boat and all, but still. Vegas is betting people to pick the Nittany Lions. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 41, Penn State 24 Jeffrey Wright: I refuse to bet against Ohio State even though this is a classic look-ahead spot, and the numbers say that Penn State is getting four additional points with this line.Wright’s pick: Ohio State 37, Penn State 13 Zach Berry: Justin Fields and the Buckeyes are the best team in the country. I’ve been saying it for weeks and they will continue to prove that this weekend, albeit without covering. Zach’s Pick: Ohio State 36, Penn State 20



He's making a list. He's checking it twice. He's going to find out who's naughty or nice. Lovie Smith is coming to town. (USA Today Sports)

Illinois (+13) at No. 19 Iowa, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network Neal McCready: Iowa is a different team at home, as Minnesota learned the hard way last weekend. However, the Hawkeyes expended a lot of energy in that win over the Gophers. Illinois is playing with house money at this point. Neal's Pick: Iowa 31, Illinois 17 Chase Parham: Two-touchdown spread in a B1G game that doesn't include Ohio State? Sign me up. Parham's Pick: Iowa 24, Illinois 20 Jeffrey Wright: Illinois has been successful at letting other teams beat themselves while they are on the same field, but Iowa just doesn’t really do that, or really much of anything for that matter. Wright’s pick: Iowa 28, Illinois 13 Zach Berry: The Hawkeyes will roll, but the Illini and The Gray Beard cover. Zach’s Pick: Iowa 27, Illinois 16



"My linebackers said what? They weren't talking about laundering, fellas. They were just talking about laundry. You misheard." -- Kirby Smart (USA Today Sports)

No. 24 Texas A&M (+13.5) at No. 4 Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CST, CBS Neal McCready: Kellen Mond is improving week to week, but Georgia's defense is a different beast. And now the Bulldogs know, with no doubt whatsoever, they control their own destiny. Neal's Pick: Georgia 30, Texas A&M 16 Chase Parham: Georgia just needs to win. Style points are irrelevant here. I'd love to buy another half point, but let's live dangerously. Parham's Pick: Georgia 34, TAMU 24 Jeffrey Wright: Is Kellen Moore playing a team with a pulse? Yes. Lay them.Wright’s pick: Georgia 28, Texas A&M 10 Zach Berry: Georgia will get down in the mud with Texas A&M and their shitty style of play, but will pull away late. Zach’s Pick: Georgia 32, Texas A&M 19



Beer sales are going strong in Lexington. Everyone looks happy, too. (USA Today Sports)

UT-Martin (No line) at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network Neal McCready: Mark Stoops is as underrated a coach as this league has ever seen. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 44, UT-Martin 13 Chase Parham: Jason Simpson is playing to win the game. That's it. That's the joke. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 38, UT Martin 9 Jeffrey Wright: Zach Berry: Good for Mark Stoops. Zach's Pick: Kentucky 43, UT-Martin 13

"They won't fire me, Mark. I just want to go home, but they keep making me stay. I'm trapped, Mark. Help me." -- Derek Mason to Mark Stoops following Kentucky's 471-point win over the 'Dores in Nashville. (USA Today Sports)

East Tennessee State (No line) at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Neal McCready: Good for Derek Mason. I guess. I mean, it's a job. Neal's Pick: Vanderbilt 38, East Tennessee State 10 Chase Parham: Is this the least watched game in SEC history since the SEC Network debut? Seriously. It's on alternate. It's Vanderbilt vs. an FCS opponent. Has to be, right? Parham's Pick: Vanderbilt 2, ETSU 0 Jeffrey Wright: Why does this game exist? Wright’s pick: Vanderbilt 38, ETSU 7 Zach Berry: Yeah, okay. Zach’s Pick: Vanderbilt 38, ETSU 14



It's almost IHOP SZN, and from the looks of things, Jim Harbaugh needs to go to the short stacks this year. (USA Today Sports)

No. 12 Michigan (-8.5) at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Michigan is the better team but man oh man, they're publicly looking ahead. Tom Allen's team will let it all go until the final buzzer, because that's what it does. Neal's Pick: Michigan 27, Indiana 24 Chase Parham: I want to go with my heart here and pull for Tom Allen. And that's what I'll do, but I'm picking Michigan. I think the Wolverines roll. Parham's Pick: Michigan 34, Indiana 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll take the points here with Michigan in a look-ahead spot, and Indiana’s uncanny ability to play hard until the clock strikes triple zeroes. Wright’s pick: Michigan 28, Indiana 20 Zach Berry: This is so trappy it hurts. And no I’m not shying away here. Go Hoosiers. Zach’s Pick: Michigan 27, Indiana 24



For a. fleeting moment, Matt Ruhle was as popular in Waco as Chip and Joanna. (USA Today Sports)

Texas (+4) at No. 13 Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FS1 Neal McCready: It's about to get really hot in Austin. Just because you once won doesn't mean you'll always win. Neal's Pick: Baylor 28, Texas Chase Parham: Go, Bears. Matt Rhule is a great story. Tom Herman is just a tool. Parham's Pick: Baylor 42, Texas 34 Jeffrey Wright: #FadeTomHerman Wright’s pick: Baylor 24, Texas 17 Zach Berry: Matt Rhule and that program were oh so close to a landmark victory, but Jalen Hurts had to be a jerk. This week, I think they bounce back and add even more coals underneath Tom Herman’s seat in Austin. Zach’s Pick: Baylor 35, Texas 24



"Welcome to Taco Bell. Can I interest you in a nachos supreme?" -- Chad Morris (USA Today Sports)

Arkansas (+43.5) at No. 1 LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: LSU is fantastic. Arkansas is awful. Still, Ed Orgeron has to have the Tagovailoa injury fresh on his mind. The Tigers don't need style points now. They just need wins -- and health. It's too many points. Neal's Pick: LSU 49, Arkansas 7 Chase Parham: Arkansas may be the worst SEC team in more than a decade. But this is still more than six touchdowns. The level of suck with the Razorbacks is evident in that I'm staring at the screen and can't decide what to do. Parham's Pick: LSU 55, Arkansas 13 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll say LSU takes the starters out early, and Arkansas runs out the clock. Wright’s pick: LSU 45, Arkansas 9 Zach Berry: That’s a lot of points, but Joe Burrow and Dave Aranda got bored last week in Oxford. How do you think it’s gonna be at home against Arkansas? Zach’s Pick: LSU 51, Arkansas 10



One day I hope someone loves me the way coaches love scoreboards. (USA Today Sports)

Tennessee (+4) at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I know it's en vogue to trash Tennessee here. They're getting better every week. Missouri isn't. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 27, Missouri 20 Chase Parham: Tennessee isn't as improved as the party line says, but the wrong team is favored here. Missouri can't score at all. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 20, Missouri 17 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t know how anyone could have an opinion on this game reasonably, so I’ll take the points. Wright’s pick: Missouri 20, Tennessee 17 Zach Berry: I respect Barry Odom and what he’s done in Columbia and I think they get it done here and somewhat shock the people that say “it feels like ‘98” every single day after winning five games. Zach’s Pick: Missouri 26, Tennessee 23



"Hey Leo, can you make up some more stories here in the next week or so? I need something to read during the offseason. I like fantasies. That's why I read some of Robertson's stuff. I'd prefer it to be edited and clean. That read like it was written by a drifter in need of a shower,." -- Joe Moorhead. (USA Today Sports)

Abilene Christian (No line) at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Channel Neal McCready: I'll give Mississippi State credit. Dan Mullen and Scott Stricklin have left for better jobs and this rivalry is now right back where the Bulldogs want it -- completely irrelevant. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 49, Abilene Christian 7 Chase Parham: Sure. Parham's Pick: Mississippi State 52, Abilene Christian 3 Jeffrey Wright: I’m not even going to make a Church of Christ and cult joke here. I’ll let you just fill in your favorite.Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 52, ACU 6 Zach Berry: Why not? Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 45, Abilene Christian 6

Here's a sneak peak at the Mississippi State 247 Sports' hot board in case things go badly in the Egg Bowl. (USA Today Sports)

Carolina Panthers (+9.5) at New Orleans Saints, Noon, CBS Neal McCready: I think that loss to Atlanta was a hiccup. Neal's Pick: Saints 30, Panthers 17 Chase Parham: Godspeed, ladies and gentlemen. Parham's Pick: Saints 31, Panthers 23 Jeffrey Wright: Carolina is now a blind bet against when they play another team from the NFC South. Wright’s pick: Saints 31, Panthers 18 Zach Berry: Drew Brees is back and the Panthers are struggling. Zach’s Pick: Saints 28, Panthers 16



Look at D.K. Metcalf. He refuses to give up on his cone drills. Maybe one day he'll perfect three cones and once and be able to play in the NFL. (USA Today Sports)

Seattle Seahawks (+2) at Philadelphia Eagles, Noon, FOX Neal McCready: If I were a Saints fan (and damn, I wish I were), the team that would scare me the most is Seattle. Neal's Pick: Seahawks 24, Eagles 21 Chase Parham: The Eagles were good last week in the loss to the Patriots. This is the time they'll score the much-needed win against a premier team. Parham's Pick: Eagles 24, Seahawks 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll take Russell Wilson, and you can have Carson Wentz. Wright’s pick: Seahawks 24, Eagles 20 Zach Berry: I think the Seahawks might be the best team in the NFL right now. Zach’s Pick: Seahawks 28, Eagles 26



Now that I've gotten Steve's attention, I'll confuse him. Dak Prescott has had a really solid season in Dallas, solidifying himself as a winning quarterback in the NFL. He's never going to be Tom Brady or Drew Brees, but he's proved a lot of critics wrong. #NotAFan #BathsAreHealthy (USA Today Sports)

Dallas Cowboys (+7) at New England Patriots, 3:25 p.m. CST, FOX Neal McCready: The Patriots' machine is amazing. In a league built for and on parity, they are as dynastic as any team in professional sports history. Neal's Pick: Patriots 24, Cowboys 13 Chase Parham: The Patriots pull away in the second half in this one. Parham's Pick: Pats 31, Cowboys 20 Jeffrey Wright: You don’t get rich betting agains the Patriots. Wright’s pick: New England 23, Dallas 13 Zach Berry: Bill Belichick wins again. Stop me if you’ve heard that before. Zach’s Pick: Patriots 24, Cowboys 20



"If it ever snows like this at the Neal's Picks Palace, they won't be able to find that white dog. I'm concerned. What's that dog's name? Did they ever name it?" -- Aaron Rodgers (USA Today Sports)