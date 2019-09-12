NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- For the record, I harbor no regret laying all of those points in Tuscaloosa. I blame New Mexico State for the cowardice of kicking a late field goal. What a punk move. I don't feel much regret for laying points on Auburn, either. That was close and I knew it would be. The intern in charge of that pick took her spanking and we've moved on. It happens. I am a little irritated that I took the points on Arkansas. I knew Ole Miss would rebound and I knew the Hogs would get cute and kill their own momentum repeatedly. Sure enough. That lesson has to be learned. It just does. Never count on a coach who has to be the smartest guy in the room. That trait always burns his team in the end. Always. For the second straight week, we at Neal's Picks Palatial Headquarters are sort of feeling things out, trying to get our equilibrium. No, that's not a play on words. We've had far too much pinot noir in our late-night studying sessions and we've found it difficult to concentrate on actually picking the games. This week's slate of games has been sleep-inducing. It's horrible. I started to throw in some other stuff just for a little color and excitement but it's too early in the season for the CFL, EPL or even the NFL. So we slog through September, just two games out of the lead and searching for a little rhythm. Have a great weekend. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 12-1 overall, 5-5 ATS Chase Parham: 12-1 overall, 7-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 11-2 overall, 4-6 ATS Zach Berry: 12-1 overall, 8-2 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 20-5 overall, 11-10 ATS Chase Parham: 19-6 overall, 12-9 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 20-5 overall, 12-9 ATS Zach Berry: 20-5 overall, 13-8 ATS

All games Saturday

I believe in fuzzy mascots. I believe in Hairy Dawg. Paid for by the OhForTheLoveOfAllThingsGetAFuzzySharkCostume Committee. (USA Today Sports)

Arkansas State (+33) at No. 3 Georgia, 11 a.m. CDT, ESPN2 Neal McCready: I'm cheering for Blake Anderson, and I'm sure Kirby Smart is, too, but the Bulldogs are a fine-tuned machine. They can't help but cover this line. Neal's Pick: Georgia 52, Arkansas State 9 Chase Parham: All thoughts with Blake Anderson and Arkansas State, as that's an unimaginable for Anderson and also his team to some extent. Georgia, meanwhile, should get to this line sometime in the third quarter. The talent gap and intangibles are just too severe. Parham's Pick: Georgia 45, Arkansas State 10 Jeffrey Wright: Kirby Smart is 1-6 ATS in home games when favored by 30 points or more. Also, UGA will be honoring Wendy Anderson, the late wife of Blake Anderson. I’ll say that this game will be a gentleman’s cover knowing full well that this game could get ugly once UGA’swell-paidtalented backups start playing.Wright’s pick: Georgia 45, Arkansas State 14 Zach Berry: Apologies in advance to my family in Jonesboogie. Zach’s Pick: Georgia 56, Arkansas State 10

My daughter, Caroline, wants to look at Mississippi State. I want her to study this picture. (Caveat: If you're on the committee that decides who makes dance teams at MSU, please know this caption is written with love and good tidings.) (USA Today Sports)

Kansas State (+9) at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Mississippi State won this game easily in Manhattan. Bill Snyder was coaching then, I think. He's not there anymore and now the Wildcats have to head south. I'll run the risk regarding Tommy Stevens and lay the points. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 35, Kansas State 17 Chase Parham: We know nothing about Kansas State following a win over an FCS team and a blowout of Bowling Green. That seems like the line State usually covers, but I like the Bulldogs to cover this one. K-State can keep it close. Parham's Pick: MSU 27, Kansas State 20 Jeffrey Wright: Kansas State hasn’t won a non-conference road game against another Power 5 school since 2011. However, I’m bothered by the fact that Tommy Stevens has a shoulder injury. Also, I’d rather die than bet against Bill Snyder at home, but he wasn’t free money on the road. I think the new staff at KSU has circled this game and will take advantage of an early kick time. I’ll take the points.Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 31, Kansas State 24 Zach Berry: I know nothing about Kansas State but as of Monday, Joe Moorhead seems to be unsure of Tommy Stevens’ health. But, it shouldn’t matter. Zach’s Pick: Mississippi State 41, Kansas State 21

Football is going out of business in Knoxville. Fast food establishments, on the other (love) hand(le), are absolutely thriving. (USA Today Sports)

Chattanooga (No line) at Tennessee, 11 a.m. CDT, SEC Network Neal McCready: Tennessee is bad, and no, we shouldn't be surprised. I'm certainly not. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 31, Chattanooga 20 Chase Parham: The Mocs are now mockingbirds. Just straight up changed the meaning of the nickname. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 35, Chattanooga 10 Jeffrey Wright: Friend of the program, Eric Edholm, said on Wednesday’s Giannotto and Jeffrey that UTC has a quarterback that could make this game frisky. However, Jeremy Pruitt countered by allowing Bryce Thompson to rejoin the team. That’s the type of attitude that shows me Pruitt will still have a job on Saturday night. Wright’s pick: Tennessee 34, UT-Chattanooga 6 Zach Berry: It’s been 84 years… Zach’s Pick: Tennessee 30, Chattanooga 14

So much in one photo: Crazy facial hear on jersey-wearing men, proper spelling on a sign (a rarity in Alabama) and proof that sometimes, too much winning is boring. (USA Today Sports)

No. 2 Alabama (-25.5) at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m. CDT, CBS Neal McCready: Rule No. 1 at Neal's Picks: Just lay the damn points with the Tide, even when you get burned the week before. I break a lot of the other rules, but not that one. Neal's Pick: Alabama 49, South Carolina 17 Chase Parham: I wouldn't lay 54 points. I have principles. However I'm more than happy to lay these points. I'm rooting for the Hilinski family but it's going to be a long afternoon. Parham's Pick: Alabama 44, Carolina 10 Jeffrey Wright: I can close my eyes and see this game. CBS kicks off it’s SEC slate with a game that fires up a home underdog. The game will end shortly after kickoff. This game feels like the 2017 Vanderbilt game all over again. Plus, South Carolina is starting a true freshman at quarterback, and Will Muschamp will run his head into a brick wall.Wright’s pick: Alabama 42, South Carolina 14 Zach Berry: Ryan Hilinski had an outstanding debut and Dakereon Joyner is dynamic, but it will be nowhere near enough offensively to test Alabama and Pete Golding. Zach’s Pick: Alabama 44, South Carolina 16

Don't you get the feeling the legend of Matt Corral is going to be a fascinating tale years from now. He's got a chance to be a fascinating player before he's done. (USA Today Sports)

Southeastern Louisiana (No line) at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: The Rebels get a tune-up, a practice game of sorts, before a fascinating and critical (in terms of postseason hopes) showdown with Cal. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 52, Southeastern Louisiana 17 Chase Parham: Ole Miss has a really good schedule this season, and this game is situated in a nice spot. Assuming there are no major injuries, Ole Miss can coast to a winning record and set up a pretty fun, big weekend with Cal coming to town in fewer than 10 days. That one will suddenly have big ramifications for the Rebels' bowl hopes. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 48, SELA 13 Jeffrey Wright: Ole Miss currently has the No. 33 scoring defense in the country and the No. 48 defense nationally in yards per play. The Rebels can easily have a top-25 defense once Cal leaves Oxford in two weeks. That’s truly a remarkable thought. Also, Ole Miss didn’t use as many heavy sets against Arkansas, an adjustment that allowed Ole Miss’ offense to run actual plays. All of that suggests that Ole Miss is a well-coached team. I haven’t typed that sentence in a long time. Wright’s pick: Ole Miss 41, SELA 10 Zach Berry: Get ready to see plenty of John Rhys Plumlee and Grant Tisdale in the second half this week. The Rebel defense, all things considered, has been pretty damn good the first two weeks and I expect them to turn in another great performance against the Lions. Zach’s Pick: Ole Miss 48, Southeastern Louisiana 13

Chad Morris holds his head in shame after yet another ridiculous gimmick play-call that not only didn't work but also crushed his team's soul. A house full of Arkansas coeds walked into my house around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. "We suck!" one said. I couldn't muster a positive word. They looked happy. That's good, for I fear they're not going to see many (any?) SEC wins during their time in Fayetteville. (USA Today Sports)

Colorado State (+10) at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Several Arkansas co-eds walked into my house around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. We talked some football, as they'd actually stayed until halftime of the Hogs' loss at Ole Miss. "We suck," one said, succinctly. I couldn't argue. Here's hoping those girls _ they were all very nice and fun to talk to and I had a fun time meeting them; allow me a proud dad moment here _ get to celebrate a win this weekend. I'll be honest; I've got my doubts. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 34, Colorado State 23 Chase Parham: This has nothing to do with Colorado State. I simply can't imagine Arkansas beating anyone by more than 10 points. At least the Hogs are playing the right quarterback now. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 31, Colorado State 23 Jeffrey Wright: If you ever find yourself thinking that a college coach knows what he’s doing and shouldn’t be questioned, find a mirror and say, “Chad Morris started Ben Hicks over Nick Starkel. With that said, Mike Bobo is a lame duck coach taking a team on the road. I think Arkansas is undervalued here.Wright’s pick: Arkansas 38, Colorado State 24 Zach Berry: It's at home so, maybe? Hell, I don’t know, the Hogs are BAAAAD. Maybe Mike Bobo does a thing. Zach’s Pick: Colorado State 24, Arkansas 21

Gus Malzahn, now 2-0 and in the top 10, ignores his fawning fans and heads straight to a Waffle House or Huddle House or IHOP or wherever. All those places are the same. @ me; I stand by it. (USA Today Sports)

Kent State (+35) at No. 8 Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Here's a note to teams: Don't sleep on Tulane. They're not half-bad. Auburn's defense will be far too much for Kent State, assuming Wesley McGriff isn't in charge of the calls. Neal's Pick: Auburn 51, Kent State 7 Chase Parham: I'm not sure how good Auburn is, but I know how bad Kent State is. Is my boy Woody Barrett still a Flash? Parham's Pick: Auburn 48, Kent State 9 Jeffrey Wright: #FadeTheMAC Wright’s pick: Auburn 45, Kent State 7 Zach Berry: Too much Derrick Brown and Co. Zach’s Pick: Auburn 54, Kent State 16

Kentucky's season in one very sad picture. Get well soon, Terry Wilson. (USA Today Sports)

No. 9 Florida (-8.5) at Kentucky, 6 p.m. CDT, ESPN Neal McCready: I really feel bad for Terry Wilson and Kentucky. I doubt Florida displays much sympathy. Neal's Pick: Florida 30, Kentucky 17 Chase Parham: Terry Wilson's injury is so deflating for Kentucky. The Wildcats are better than I expected, and Wilson is very competent. The season was trending toward not much of a fall off from last year, but that's over now. Parham's Pick: Florida 27, Kentucky 13 Jeffrey Wright: Dan Mullen inexplicably lost this game at home last year. Florida’s defensive line gets to go against Kentucky’s backup quarterback, and Mullen will die trying to cover this number, even if Feleipe Franks has other ideas, like throwing into coverage with conviction. Wright’s pick: Florida 24, Kentucky 13 Zach Berry: Florida and Dan Mullen will handle things on the road. Bennie Snell and Josh Allen aren’t running out that tunnel and now that Terry Wilson is hurt, things might start to collapse in Lexington. Zach’s Pick: Florida 38, Kentucky 14

Get your knocks in on Jimbo Fisher and the Cult now. They're a year away from contending. (USA Today Sports)

Lamar (No line) at No. 16 Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: Well, shake it up, you're to blame, got me swayin' little honey My heart's a ball of burnin' flame Oh, yes it is Trancing like a cat on a hot tin shack Lord, have mercy Come on little sister Come on and shake it. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 57, Lamar 7 Chase Parham: Man, this week's set of games sucks. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 49, Lamar 7 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve never seen someone want off a field as badly as Kellen Mond wanted off the field at Clemson. If you look on the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find Kellen Mond never wanting to leave the field against Lamar.Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 52, Lamar 6 Zach Berry: Need to practice yellin’ more. Zach’s Pick: Texas A&M 60, Lamar 14

LSU, meanwhile, has arrived. (USA Today Sports)

Northwestern (La.) State (No line) at No. 4 LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: LSU is for real, boys and girls. If that defense comes along, look out. Neal's Pick: LSU 63, Northwestern State 10 Chase Parham: I owe Joe Burrow an apology. Maybe his relative or friend or whatever won't come after me on Twitter like Drew Lock's did that time. Parham's Pick: LSU 38, Northwestern State 3 Jeffrey Wright: At least Northwestern State is getting paid for this. I think…presume. Whatever, LSU is legit this year, and if their defense stays healthy, they are a title contender. Wright’s pick: LSU 55, Northwestern State 6 Zach Berry: Letdown spot for Ed Orgeron. Win by seven scores type of letdown. Zach’s Pick: LSU 56, Northwestern State 7

We started with a fuzzy mascot. We finish with a fuzzy mascot. Meet Truman the Tiger. This concept is so simple. Paid for by the OhForTheLoveOfAllThingsGetAFuzzySharkCostume Committee. (USA Today Sports)