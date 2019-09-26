NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- After a disastrous week of picks, we at Neal's Picks took a deep look at the interns that are researching each week's slate of games.

What we discovered was the lead intern, Elsa, has been claiming football research hours but instead spending those hours at a massage parlor. During questioning, Elsa claimed she has had "lower back issues" for months, adding that only deep-tissue massage could alleviate the pain enough for her to focus on forecasting football scores.

Upon questioning the other interns, we discovered no evidence to support Elsa's claims, so after days worth of discussions and negotiations, we have terminated Elsa, effective immediately.

We are promoting another intern, Isabelle, to the role of interim lead intern. We are also launching a national search for a new lead intern to help Neal's Picks return to its rightful place atop the RebelGrove.com football predicting hierarchy. Last place is unacceptable, and we will do what it takes to hire the interns who can end this embarrassing performance that has overtaken Neal's Picks over the past few seasons.

We thank Elsa for her time and wish her _ and her "ailing back" _ well in her future endeavors and we pledge to help Isabelle while she temporarily guides us through the remainder of this season.

Isabelle is a local girl. Her love of Neal's Picks is unquestioned. She's a good girl, loves her mama. She loves horses and her boyfriend too. She'll do well until we find a qualified replacement at the end of our intense, national search.

Frankly, it's been liberating this week with Elsa gone. The air is clear. It's kind of an us-against-the-world feeling as we try to take down Jeffrey, Chase, Zach and everyone else out there who doesn't believe in us. All of the establishments around Neal's Picks Palatial Headquarters have publicly expressed their belief in Isabelle.

It's almost like all of us here at Neal's Picks are family now. We're not blood, but dammit, it feels like family. The sense of community is intoxicating.

That alone should be enough to get us to the top.

On to the picks...

