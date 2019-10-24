NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL ESTATE -- Another week of shutting out the little people, another above-.500 week for Neal's Picks. Another week of totalitarian rule, another week of gaining ground on the leaders. Who cares if people think are upset? Who cares if donors are bailing by the dozens? I don't care. It's like I tell Isabelle and Chip and Morgan and Glenn each morning when we gather around our country-club style table, "This isn't the people's house. This is our house. We don't need no stinkin' donors. We make our own rules. We make our own profiles. We make our own money." Let's go. On to the picks...

Last Week: Neal McCready: 9-2 overall, 6-5 ATS Chase Parham: 7-4 overall, 6-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-3 overall, 4-7 ATS Zach Berry: 8-3 overall, 5-6 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 60-16 overall, 34-32 ATS Chase Parham: 58-18 overall, 35-31 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 60-16 overall, 36-30 ATS Zach Berry: 59-17 overall, 34-32 ATS

Rutgers coach Joe Moorhead leaves the field following a loss to LSU. (USA Today Sports)

Mississippi State (+10.5) at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC Network: Neal McCready: I wasn't wowed by Texas A&M. I mean, they're fine. Ole Miss should've won, but that's not the Aggies' fault. Texas A&M stopped Ole Miss' run game, and they should do the same against the Bulldogs. I'm not sure MSU can pass it any better than Ole Miss can, either. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 24, Mississippi State 13 Chase Parham: State is a trainwreck but it seems like it has one last stand in it. Not that it'll be a win, but I don't see an embarrassment either. And don't worry Bulldogs, you'll always have the Snow Bowl. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 27, MSU 20 Jeffrey Wright: I can’t reasonably bet on Mississippi State at this point. They’re also low-key not good, especially when one considers the fact that the Kentucky win isn’t exactly impressive now. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 17 Zach Berry: The Battle for Which Cult is the Weirdest should be a doozy this year. A&M handled John Rhys Plumlee last week and I think they’ll have a similar plan ready for Garrett Shrader. As for State, yes, they’re still bad. Zach’s Pick: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 20



Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer cheers on his former team while he awaits the formal opening of the USC job. (USA Today Sports)

No. 13 Wisconsin (+14.5) at No. 3 Ohio State 11 a.m., FOX: Neal McCready: If you're Ohio State, you smell blood now. You're a legitimate national title contender if you win Saturday. I expect the Buckeyes are going to come out on fire. Wisconsin, meanwhile, got caught looking ahead, and for good reason. The Buckeyes might be the best _ or second-best _ team in the country. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 37, Wisconsin 17 Chase Parham: That was a bad look for Wisky, and it was a dagger to the Big Ten. But I do believe in Jonathan Taylor to have a bit of a game. Let's hope for a close one. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 41, Wisconsin 28 Jeffrey Wright: Ohio State is in the circle of trust. Wisconsin lost as a 31-point favorite. As a man of honor, I shall lay these points. Wright’s pick: Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 14 Zach Berry: I’m not on the “see Wisconsin is overrated” train like some folks are, but Ohio State might be the best team in the country and the Badgers won’t be able to keep up. Zach’s Pick: Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 17



Eddie O loves postgame singing. He's done it a lot this year. (USA Today Sports)

No. 9 Auburn (+12.5) at No. 2 LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS: Neal McCready: Auburn's front-seven will be the best one LSU has seen yet. It might not matter. Joe Burrow and Justin Fields have a chance to take command of the Heisman race this weekend. Neal's Pick: LSU 38, Auburn 23 Chase Parham: I'm picking road dogs this week, apparently, and I'll stick with the theme here. Auburn is good enough defensively to muddy this one up a bit. Parham's Pick: LSU 23, Auburn 13 Jeffrey Wright: LSU is in the circle of trust. Auburn isn’t exactly outside of it, but I think this game will play out very similarly to the Florida game. LSU will wait for Auburn to flinch, which they will, and then they will put the kids to bed. Wright’s pick: LSU 42, Auburn 27 Zach Berry: Kevin Steele and that defense will keep Auburn in it, but this LSU team is forreal and have yet to have a letdown game. Zach’s Pick: LSU 34, Auburn 20



South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) disputes a penalty in the game against the Florida Gators at Williams-Brice Stadium. The league, citing the fact that he doesn't play for Alabama, suspended him for the next nine seasons. (USA Today Sports)

South Carolina (-4) at Tennessee, 3 p.m. CDT, SEC Network: Neal McCready: My boy Boom was aggressively pissed at the officials last week in Columbia. Boom better learn he's not at. Alabama. South Carolina isn't going to get calls. That said, I doubt they need any in Knoxville. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 27, Tennessee 17 Chase Parham: South Carolina is aggressively mediocre but Tennessee remains not back and not good. The Vols will drop another one to Boom and the boys. Parham's Pick: South Carolina 24, Tennessee 17 Jeffrey Wright: Lost in all of the conversation about the officiating and the quarterback sneak is the fact that Tennessee is a very poorly coached team. Muschamp’s team doesn’t put an execution clinic on gamely, but Pruitt’s team is extremely poorly coached. Wright’s pick: South Carolina 24, Tennessee 17 Zach Berry: Sure, Tennessee beat Mississippi State, but they’re still not good. South Carolina on the other hand has really found something on defense and should be better than the Vols. Zach’s Pick: South Carolina 25, Tennessee 17



Ben Hicks is still an SEC quarterback. Anything is possible, boys and girls, as long as you maintain a pulse. (USA Today Sports)

Arkansas (+32) at No. 1 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN: Neal McCready: Houston "Is that an LSU cap?" Nutt's speech to the Little Rock Touchdown Club was actually perfect. It's precisely what Chad Morris should say. Morris won't say that, however. The Hogs are simply awful. I'm so glad my daughter cares nothing about football. Neal's Pick: Alabama 41, Arkansas 10 Chase Parham: I can't imagine watching this game and counting on Arkansas to be semi-competent. I'll take Alabama. I don't care about the quarterback play. Plus Mac Jones always took my call when he was a recruit. Let's go get 'em. Parham's Pick: Alabama 42, Arkansas 9 Jeffrey Wright: I can’t wait for all of the Tua Truthers to see how truly special he is when they watch Mac Jones play. Tua’s not a product of his receivers. They’re a product of his play. Wright’s pick: Alabama 38, Arkansas 14 Zach Berry: Houston Dale Nutt gave it a shot with a moving speech this week, but it won’t matter. Zach’s Pick: Alabama 48, Arkansas 10



Jordan Ta'amu's former backup and the son of Facebook bully Sean Patterson Sr. faces defeat at Penn State (and against every good team he faces) last weekend in Happy (except for little boys) Valley. (USA Today Sports)

No. 8 Notre Dame (+1) at No. 19 Michigan, 6:30 p.m. CDT, ABC: Neal McCready: This feels like free money, even though I know Notre Dame is perpetually overrated. Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 23, Michigan 20 Chase Parham: I'm over the Shea Patterson thing. Bored with it, really. Parham's Pick: Notre Dame 20, Michigan 17 Jeffrey Wright: I have no idea why Michigan is favored, so I’m going to take them. Wright’s pick: Michigan 20, Notre Dame 17 Zach Berry: I don’t believe in Shea Patterson and Jim Harbaugh and I don’t get the hype that the Wolverines are getting in this one. Penn State played with their food last week and I think people are getting fooled here. Notre Dame is solid and will do enough on the road. Zach’s Pick: Notre Dame 28, Michigan 20



Losing at Vanderbilt is probably not what Kelly Bryant had in mind when he signed with Clemson. (USA Today Sports)

Missouri (-10.5) at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. CDT, SEC Network: Neal McCready: Kentucky can't pass. Like, not at all. However, Mizzou lost at Vanderbilt. At Vanderbilt! Throw in Arkansas and the Mississippis and South Carolina and Tennessee and man oh man, the bottom of this league has never been more mediocre-to-hot mess. I simply have to believe the Tigers bounce back, because why not? Neal's Pick: Missouri 27, Kentucky 14 Chase Parham: Kentucky has been an annoying pest for Mizzou of late, and I'll say that continues. The Tigers have been just dreadful on the road. Parham's Pick: Missouri 24, Kentucky 20 Jeffrey Wright: Forecast calls for a 70-percent chance of rain at gametime. I saw Missouri lose to Vanderbilt because of rain. Sure, why not, I’ll take the points. Wright’s pick: Missouri 20, Kentucky 13 Zach Berry: Hell, I don’t know. Barry Odom’s club lost an inexcusable game last week and looked awful doing it. But, Kentucky isn’t great and I think his team will respond. Zach’s Pick: Missouri 35, Kentucky 17



Saints backup quarterback Teddy. Bridgewater (left) talks to future backup Mitch Trubisky following the Saints' beatdown of the Bears last weekend in Chicago. (USA Today Sports)

Arizona Cardinals (+7.5) at New Orleans Saints, Noon, FOX: Neal McCready: Drew Brees might return this week to a team that went 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm. Yeah, I'm laying them. Neal's Pick: Saints 34, Cardinals 20 Chase Parham: Screw it. Let's ride. Parham's Pick: Saints 31, Cardinals 20 Jeffrey Wright: Betting against the Saints is not profitable currently. I can’t wait to stop that streak. Wright’s pick: Saints 28, Cardinals 17 Zach Berry: Kyler Murray has looked promising in spots, but the Saints are better at every position, including head coach. Give me the team that is playing with a ton of confidence. Zach’s Pick: Saints 30, Cardinals 17



