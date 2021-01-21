RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Championship Weekend

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- There won't be football on Saturday. After weeks and weeks of Saturday football, that will hit home this weekend. There will be, however, two potentially epic games on Sunday, and for that, we at Neal's Picks celebrate. Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers at socially-distanced but still-loud Lambeau Field? In. A battered Patrick Mahomes trying to return to the Super Bowl but needing a win over the upstart and hard-charging Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium? In. In a year in which we've just celebrated the presence of football, two superb matchups on Championship Sunday is something for which to be thankful. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 3-1 overall, 3-1 ATS Chase Parham: 3-1 overall, 2-2 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 3-1 overall, 3-1 ATS Zach Berry: 3-1 overall, 3-1 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 106-37 overall, 84-59 ATS Chase Parham: 104-39 overall, 78-65 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 107-36 overall, 81-62 ATS Zach Berry: 107-36 overall, 76-67 ATS

All games Sunday

Times listed Central Standard Time

Tom Brady put the finishing touches on Drew Brees' career Sunday. Can he end Aaron Rodgers' championship dreams a week later? (Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4 at Green Bay Packers, NFC Championship Game, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis., 2:05 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Tampa Bay would be a great story, and the Buccaneers have the pieces needed to pull off an upset. However, this just feels like destiny of sorts for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. The Packers' offense is explosive, and I look for them to get it done late in a close game at Lambeau. Neal's Pick: Green Bay 27, Tampa Bay 21 Chase Parham: The Packers have been the best team in the NFC all season and it's been noticeable since they beat the Saints early in the year. Tampa is good, but it certainly has more flaws. Green Bay won't help out like New Orleans did and that makes for a difficult task at Lambeau. Green Bay wins comfortably in this one, and Aaron Rodgers deserves it. Parham's Pick: Green Bay 34, Tampa 20 Jeffrey Wright: “Thank God for Drew Brees,” Tom Brady said following last week’s divisional game, “Because it distracted people from how wildly pedestrian I was,”. On the flip side, Green Bay only punted twice against the NFL’s No. 1 defense (although the best player was clearly limited), and during one of those drives that ended with a punt, Allen Lazard dropped a walk-in touchdown. The Packers are just better, and I’m not going to overthink this play. Wright’s pick: Green Bay 31, Tampa Bay 21 Zach Berry: Let's get weird. Zach's Pick: Tampa Bay 29 Green Bay 27

If you don't think Patrick Mahomes is playing Sunday, you clearly don't follow football. Here comes the biggest test of his -- and Andy Reid's -- career. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)