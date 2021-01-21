RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Championship Weekend

Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Championship Weekend
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- There won't be football on Saturday.
After weeks and weeks of Saturday football, that will hit home this weekend.
There will be, however, two potentially epic games on Sunday, and for that, we at Neal's Picks celebrate.
Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers at socially-distanced but still-loud Lambeau Field? In. A battered Patrick Mahomes trying to return to the Super Bowl but needing a win over the upstart and hard-charging Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium? In.
In a year in which we've just celebrated the presence of football, two superb matchups on Championship Sunday is something for which to be thankful.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 3-1 overall, 3-1 ATS
Chase Parham: 3-1 overall, 2-2 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 3-1 overall, 3-1 ATS
Zach Berry: 3-1 overall, 3-1 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 106-37 overall, 84-59 ATS
Chase Parham: 104-39 overall, 78-65 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 107-36 overall, 81-62 ATS
Zach Berry: 107-36 overall, 76-67 ATS
All games Sunday
Times listed Central Standard Time
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4 at Green Bay Packers, NFC Championship Game, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis., 2:05 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: Tampa Bay would be a great story, and the Buccaneers have the pieces needed to pull off an upset. However, this just feels like destiny of sorts for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. The Packers' offense is explosive, and I look for them to get it done late in a close game at Lambeau. Neal's Pick: Green Bay 27, Tampa Bay 21
Chase Parham: The Packers have been the best team in the NFC all season and it's been noticeable since they beat the Saints early in the year. Tampa is good, but it certainly has more flaws. Green Bay won't help out like New Orleans did and that makes for a difficult task at Lambeau. Green Bay wins comfortably in this one, and Aaron Rodgers deserves it. Parham's Pick: Green Bay 34, Tampa 20
Jeffrey Wright: “Thank God for Drew Brees,” Tom Brady said following last week’s divisional game, “Because it distracted people from how wildly pedestrian I was,”. On the flip side, Green Bay only punted twice against the NFL’s No. 1 defense (although the best player was clearly limited), and during one of those drives that ended with a punt, Allen Lazard dropped a walk-in touchdown. The Packers are just better, and I’m not going to overthink this play. Wright’s pick: Green Bay 31, Tampa Bay 21
Zach Berry: Let's get weird. Zach's Pick: Tampa Bay 29 Green Bay 27
Buffalo Bills +3 at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Championship Game, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo., 5:40 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: The Chiefs displayed their championship mettle versus Cleveland. With Patrick Mahomes out, Kansas City made enough plays on defense and in the running game to escape. I look for this to be very close, as Buffalo is the real deal. Still, I think the Chiefs are just a bit too much. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 28, Buffalo 24
Chase Parham: Let's get some magic this weekend. Buffalo reaching the Super Bowl would be such a cool story, and I don't think Patrick Mahomes will be 100 percent. The Chiefs are so dang good, but Buffalo can play that type of football, and KC is more hobbled at this point in the season. Winning titles is hard. KC did it a year ago, but it stops a step short this time. Parham's Pick: Buffalo 27, KC 24
Jeffrey Wright: Call me crazy, but I’m going to take the team with a quarterback who didn’t get concussed, I mean have a nerve issue in his neck, while running speed option with a hurt foot. The Bills are healthier, and they have covered a line since Week 8. Wright’s pick: Buffalo 28, Kansas City 24
Zach Berry: Powder River and Josh Allen get it done. Zach's Pick: Buffalo 25, Kansas City 23