RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Super Bowl LV

Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Super Bowl LV
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Well, here we are.
We made it to the finish line.
I could take this opportunity to gloat about a second consecutive Neal's Picks championship, but I won't.
I could use this space to discuss how difficult it is to repeat. Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Derek Jeter and myself all have yet another thing in common. However, in these unprecedented times, that feels wrong, so I won't.
I could take a deep dive into this season of picks, one that required me to burn the midnight oil at the palatial headquarters without the benefit of interns and with a mask on at all times just for safety, but I don't want to sound arrogant at a time when so many are scared and hurting.
I could talk about where I'm going to put the new trophy, how I'm having to update my picks resume and how I'm going to have to figure out a way to conduct a celebration minding social distance recommendations, but that will have to wait for another day.
Today isn't about me, even though typically we talk about winners in spaces like these. No, today is a celebration of football and of perseverance.
So, the discussion about my second straight Neal's Picks title will have to wait for another day, despite that being the topic that most of you would want to read about today. As much as you'd like a week-by-week breakdown, an anatomy of a championship, if you will, today is about the Chiefs, the Bucs and the marathon that was the 2020 football season.
So, while I bask in the warmth of another championship season, let's take a moment and appreciate this game we call football.
On to the picks...
Standings
Championship Weekend:
Neal McCready: 1-1 overall, 1-1 ATS
Chase Parham: 0-2 overall, 0-2 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 0-2 overall, 0-2 ATS
Zach Berry: 1-1 overall, 1-1 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 107-38 overall, 85-60 ATS
Chase Parham: 104-41 overall, 78-67 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 107-38 overall, 81-64 ATS
Zach Berry: 108-37 overall, 77-68 ATS
Sunday's game
Kansas City Chiefs -3 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., 5:30 p.m. CST, CBS
Neal McCready: The easy pick here is the Chiefs, but I've got this weird feeling Kansas City's injuries up front, combined with Patrick Mahomes' turf toe injury and the chance of rain Sunday in Tampa, plays into the Buccaneers' hands. So, in a game that I think has a chance to be a classic, I'll take the points. Neal's Pick: Tampa Bay 27, Kansas City 24
Chase Parham: I've watched a lot of Tampa this season, including a few weeks ago when the Bucs ended the Saints season. Tom Brady is playing at a remarkably high level for his age, and that Tampa front seven is formidable, but there's just something that stops me from being on that train. Kansas City is down some manpower, but it has Patrick Mahomes, and he's been here before. Parham's Pick: KC 38, Tampa 30
Jeffrey Wright: I would be lying if I said that I wasn't super enthusiastic about the Chiefs' matchup against the Bucs defensive line, given that the Chiefs will be playing without both tackles. However, one could say the same about the Bucs' secondary against the Chiefs' weapons. In the end, I told myself that I was never betting against Mahomes in a big game again, so I'll keep my word (to myself).Wright's pick: Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 24
Zach Berry: It's hard to go against the GOAT, but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are just too much. Zach's Pick: Chiefs 32, Buccaneers 26