RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Super Bowl LV

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Well, here we are.

We made it to the finish line.

I could take this opportunity to gloat about a second consecutive Neal's Picks championship, but I won't.

I could use this space to discuss how difficult it is to repeat. Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Derek Jeter and myself all have yet another thing in common. However, in these unprecedented times, that feels wrong, so I won't.

I could take a deep dive into this season of picks, one that required me to burn the midnight oil at the palatial headquarters without the benefit of interns and with a mask on at all times just for safety, but I don't want to sound arrogant at a time when so many are scared and hurting.

I could talk about where I'm going to put the new trophy, how I'm having to update my picks resume and how I'm going to have to figure out a way to conduct a celebration minding social distance recommendations, but that will have to wait for another day.

Today isn't about me, even though typically we talk about winners in spaces like these. No, today is a celebration of football and of perseverance.

So, the discussion about my second straight Neal's Picks title will have to wait for another day, despite that being the topic that most of you would want to read about today. As much as you'd like a week-by-week breakdown, an anatomy of a championship, if you will, today is about the Chiefs, the Bucs and the marathon that was the 2020 football season.

So, while I bask in the warmth of another championship season, let's take a moment and appreciate this game we call football.

On to the picks...