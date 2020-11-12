RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 10

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We -- and at Neal's Picks these days, that means I alone -- studied so hard this week. We spent hours studying Georgia-Missouri, Texas A&M-Tennessee, Auburn-Mississippi State and Alabama-LSU. Hours. We broke down film, found tendencies, simulated matchups. My God, man, we -- and again, that means I alone -- were ready. Then COVID-19 struck. The pandemic ravaged the roster at Missouri. They're all gone. Mississippi State's roster is a joke these days, and a lot of it is pure attrition. Hide behind a pandemic if you wish, but it certainly looks like the Bulldogs just didn't want to play. Auburn has a legitimate breakout, apparently, so this scintillating matchup can wait until Dec. 12 -- assuming we're still playing football then. If I'm honest, I have my doubts. But hey, this space is supposed to be light and full of snark. Texas A&M got derailed by contact tracing (God, I hate those words) and LSU is hiding from the ass-whipping it's due. Dearest Ed, never talk trash about Alabama. Ever. It's cute in the middle of a fantasy season delivered straight from the Football Gods, but the payback is a bitch. I honestly think Alabama wants this game more than the national championship it appears to be marching towards. There's legitimate animosity. So we scrambled this week, throwing the Big Ten and the Pac-12 at you. Who believed, back in August, we'd be picking games from the Left Coast instead of games in the SEC this week. Especially if I'd told you Biden won, right? Maybe the virus is just waiting on a Trump concession or something. I don't know. It's all chaos. Just look at the standings. Fox News reported Zach Berry had won this thing, and much like their Arizona call on Election Night, so far, so good. So while the SEC traces contacts, we at Neal's Picks march on, hoping to make up ground in unfamiliar territory. Enjoy your weekend of football like it's your last, for you never know. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 4-4 overall, 4-4 ATS Chase Parham: 3-5 overall, 3-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 4-4 overall, 3-5 ATS Zach Berry: 5-3 overall, 7-1 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 47-22 overall, 39-30 ATS Chase Parham: 47-22 overall, 38-31 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 48-21 overall, 38-31 ATS Zach Berry: 49-20 overall, 40-29 ATS

All times listed as Central Standard Time

Friday's game

Iowa -1.5 at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1 Neal McCready: I think this week I'm just going to pick with my heart some. This is that spot where I admit I'm doing my picks at 3:46 a.m. because I can't sleep. So I'll go with the Hawkeyes because I hope the Hawkeyes win because I truly, legitimately, for no really good reason, like Iowa. Neal's Pick: Iowa 27, Minnesota 20 Chase Parham: Minnesota hasn't been able to duplicate the success from last season, and Iowa isn't great, but the Hawkeyes always know who they are. So we'll go with that. The Gophers have bitten me already this season. Parham's Pick: Iowa 24, Minnesota 21 Jeffrey Wright: I honestly have no idea if Minnesota is expected to have the right side of the offensive line back yet or not, but Minnesota’s offense doesn’t look functional, primarily because they lost their best wide receivers. Wright’s pick: Iowa 31, Minnesota 24 Zach Berry: Go Iowa Awesome! Zach's Pick: Iowa 26, Minnesota 20



Saturday's games

No. 10 Indiana -7.5 at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: I texted with my friend, Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, this week. I watched their win over Michigan and was just so happy for him and Hoosiers coach Tom Allen. It's great to see good things happen to good people. I'm looking forward to getting some Hoosiers gear. Neal's Pick: Indiana 30, Michigan State 20 Chase Parham: Indiana is the best story in college football this season, and I'm incredibly happy for Tom Allen and Kane Wommack -- good people who always were very helpful at Ole Miss. Parham's Pick: Indiana 38, Michigan State 27 Jeffrey Wright: Indiana is good, and Michigan State’s best resume line is beating Michigan, who just got routed by Indiana. Wright’s pick: Indiana 31, Michigan State 17 Zach Berry: Indiana's run has to end at some point, right? Well, not this weekend, but Sparty makes them nervous for a bit. Zach's Pick: Indiana 27, Michigan State 22

Vanderbilt +17 at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I truly don't think Vanderbilt can score on Kentucky. Of course, I'm not sure Kentucky could score on Water Valley. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 21, Vanderbilt 3 Chase Parham: Congrats, Vanderbilt. That was a dang good effort last week against MSU, and I was pulling for you there in the second half before you, you know, acted like Vanderbilt. You'll have to prove it to me again. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 27, Vanderbilt 3 Jeffrey Wright: Keep calm and bet against Vanderbilt. Wright’s pick: Kentucky 27, Vanderbilt 7 Zach Berry: I don't think you could pay me to watch this. Zach's Pick: Kentucky 36, Vanderbilt 14

No. 20 USC -14 at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I actually think USC is really good. I like Clay Helton and I hope my friend, Antonio Morales, gets to cover a good team. So sure. My picks are starting to sound like Campbell's. Neal's Pick: USC 34, Arizona 17 Chase Parham: I've been picking too many underdogs just hoping for the points to save me. Let's try a new strategy. USC is quietly a pretty good club. Parham's Pick: USC 41, Arizona 23 Jeffrey Wright: Arizona has given up 56.2 points per game during their last five games against the Air Raid. I love USC in this matchup, and I rarely say that.Wright’s pick: USC 41, Arizona 21 Zach Berry: Too many weapons for the Trojans and Kedon Slovis. Zach's Pick: USC 44, Arizona 20

No. 2 Notre Dame -13.5 at Boston College, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Do the Irish have any players left? Can they leave South Bend without letters of approval from the Pope? How dare they celebrate a win like that? I bet the Coronagods have plans for Notre Dame. I just bet they do. Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 35, Boston College 20 Chase Parham: Notre Dame is a better version of Boston College, and I don't think the Irish is going to simply come out comatose because of last weekend. Parham's Pick: Notre Dame 34, BC 20 Jeffrey Wright: Maybe, I’m a sucker. I know it’s the Red Bandana Game, and I know this is a big hangover spot, but one thing that we’ve seen this year is that hangover spots haven’t been wildly profitable this season. Also, I think Notre Dame’s game travels, and BC is a little too trendy of a dog for me.Wright’s pick: Notre Dame 31, Boston College 14 Zach Berry: Sure it's a letdown spot, but too much Irish via the ground game, Ian Book, and Clark Lea's defense. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 38, Boston College 22

It won't happen, but wouldn't it be kind of cool if Feleipe Franks got a dose of redemption Saturday in Gainesville? (Associated Press)

Arkansas +16.5 at No. Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Here's my letdown game of the week. The Gators expended a lot of energy in beating Florida. They are likely without Kyle Trask. They're almost certainly looking ahead a bit. This is a redemption game for Feleipe Franks and I bet the Razorbacks play really hard for Sam Pittman, who will be back home in Fayetteville with COVID-19. Florida wins, but I bet it's closer than people think. Neal's Pick: Florida 34, Arkansas 23 Chase Parham: Arkansas, as Neal said on Tuesday, is a very nondescript football team, but the Razorbacks play hard and are much better coached and they believe in the process. It means the opponent has to just outplay them. Florida can do that. Parham's Pick: Florida 41, Arkansas 20 Jeffrey Wright: One, Arkansas just covers. Two, Florida’s offense without Kyle Pitts nearly kept Georgia in the game. Third, Feleipe Franks Revenge Game. Also, the FAU/UCF offense worked pretty well against Florida during Week 1Wright’s pick: Florida 34, Arkansas 21 Zach Berry: Kyle Trask is going to give Nick Saban an ulcer next month. Zach's Pick: Florida 44, Arkansas 19

South Carolina +9.5 at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: South Carolina is going to try to line up and just run the ball at Ole Miss, control clock and keep the Rebels' offense -- and therefore, the Gamecocks' porous defense -- off the field. It's a good strategy. It is. It's just that hardly ever works. DJ Durkin's guys are improving slowly but steadily, and I think Ole Miss' offense is ready to light up the scoreboard. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 42, South Carolina 24 Chase Parham: This line opened at seven and I felt much more comfortable at that number. Carolina doesn't know its quarterback for the weekend and is coming off two straight bludgeonings. This aren't great for Boom and the boys. Ole Miss wins and gets to 3-4 on the year, but the number is just too much to lay. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 38, Carolina 30 Jeffrey Wright: I know there’s an unwritten law in sports media that says we cannot say that a team has quit. Well, I hate all unwritten laws. Let’s call a spade a spade. South Carolina has absolutely quit, and Ole Miss’s football team survived Halloween without a positive COVID-19 test. That shows me that this team cares.Wright’s pick: Ole Miss 45, South Carolina 24 Zach Berry: One team has an offense that is clicking on all cylinders and another doesn't know who their quarterback is. One team has a pretty solid defense and another hardly has a pulse on that side of the ball. Survey says take the team with the better quarterback coming off a bye. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 37, South Carolina 26

