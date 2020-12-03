RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 13

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Well, we apparently survived Thanksgiving and made it to December. I mean, it's only been a week since Turkey Day and the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization can't seem to remember which political message they're supposed to contort their science around, so maybe we're all going to get really sick here in the next few days. But for now, we've made it to December -- with a lead, no less. This would be a chance for us to pull a Big Ten or an ACC and give the leader a week off, allowing him to advance right to the championship round. But that's not who we are or what we're all about here at Neal's Picks. No, sir. We keep rolling. Thomas Dobbs has urged us to shut it down, to stop all gatherings, and for the love of all things Holy, mask up through 2022, at the very least. We at Neal's Picks have no time for pandemics. So each night this week, we've gathered with our collection of interns from Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan and studied how to fix, er, win, this thing. Maybe that's dangerous. Sometimes, however, winning requires valor. Winning requires courage. On to the picks...

Last Week: Neal McCready: 10-0 overall, 8-2 ATS Chase Parham: 10-0 overall, 7-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 10-0 overall, 7-3 ATS Zach Berry: 10-0 overall, 5-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 73-24 overall, 57-40 ATS Chase Parham: 73-24 overall, 54-43 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 74-23 overall, 56-41 ATS Zach Berry: 75-22 overall, 54-43 ATS



"Hugh's gonna be right up there. We set up a bed and a massage table and oils and everything. If you see a homeless-looking guy trying to get into that room, don't worry. He's an author." (USA Today Sports)

Liberty +6.5 at No. 20 Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., TV TBA Note from the producer of Neal's Picks: Yes, we are aware of Liberty's COVID-19 issues and yes, we're aware of the possibility that BYU will replace Liberty in this illustrious contest. However, we at Neal's Picks could not resist the opportunity to discuss the Flames, their coach, coaching staff, heavenly influence, etc. It's like being offered a vodka in a styrofoam cup. It's just too much to turn down. Sincerely, Neal's Picks. Neal McCready: I could feel this game all week. I felt a tension in my lower back, in my upper thighs. It's such an opportunity for the Flames to finally release all that pent-up frustration on Coastal Carolina. I anticipate quite a contest. I look for these two teams to rub against each other, to bang against each other all afternoon, finally climaxing in a Chanticleer celebration. Cock-a-doodle-doo, indeed! Vodka and cranberry for everyone! Neal's Pick: Coastal Carolina 34, Liberty 23 Chase Parham: Liberty has some COVID issues so this is looking like BYU will replace the Flames and set up a matchup of of undefeated Group of Five teams. I'll take Liberty to cover in this one, but when it switches to BYU, I'll take the Cougars. So, welcome to COVID where I pick against the team hosting Gameday twice in the same paragraph. Parham's Pick: Coastal 38, Liberty 34 (Whatever BYU is favored or not by) Jeffrey Wright: Liberty has played one defense ranked inside the Top-50 in points per drive this season, North Carolina State. They scored 14 points. Coastal Carolina ranks No. 22 in points per drive allowed. In five season at Ole Miss, this offense scored 14 fewer points per game in conference play than it did in out-of-conference games. There’s a trend. This offense feasts on inferior competition while stalling out against similar or better teams. I honestly didn’t even had to write anything, but I chose to in case picks gets a couple of extra eyeballs this week. Blessings. Wright’s pick: Coastal Carolina 31, Liberty from FOIA Requests 17 Zach Berry: I anticipate Hugh Freeze scoreboard-watching in this one. Zach's Pick: Coastal Carolina 33, Liberty 27

"Well, it's about time for me to piss off the Auburn Family and win one." (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports)

No. 5 Texas A&M -6.5 at No. 22 Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I covered Auburn for six years. The Tigers tend to win games like this one. Neal's Pick: Auburn 24, Texas A&M 23 Chase Parham: Neal is talking himself into Auburn this week, and I need to pick up a game. This does, however, feel like a spot for Texas A&M to do Texas A&M things. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 17 Jeffrey Wright: I have no idea. I will say that Auburn is a different team at home with Bo Nix. I’ll take the points. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 24, Auburn 20 Zach Berry: Auburn is due a weird one and Jimbo Fisher is Cpt. Coach Not to Lose. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 30, Auburn 25

"To the chocolate fountain?" (Note: If anyone reading this is on the scholarship committee at Arkansas, I mean chocolate fountain in the nicest way possible. As in, "You're all amazing scholars. To the chocolate fountain we go for a reward." This was in no way a reference to the Golden Corral buffet. Thank you for attention and consideration. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas +3 at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: This has a chance to be a very entertaining contest. Truly, it does. Both first-year coaches have done solid jobs. I just think Mizzou is a little better. Neal's Pick: Missouri 27, Arkansas 23 Chase Parham: Mizzou seems like the better team. Arkansas has had a hell of a season, relative to expectations, but it seems to be slipping in recent weeks. Parham's Pick: Mizzou 34, Arkansas 28 Jeffrey Wright: Barry Odom revenge game. I will also add that Arkansas has been very dependent on turnovers and the explosive pass plays to score. Missouri is also undefeated at home ATS. Missouri 31, Arkansas 24 Zach Berry: The Hogs have proven me wrong this season. And so has Missouri. Zach's Pick: Missouri 27, Arkansas 26

"Phillip, you did see Ole Miss' 2017 defense, right? And you read "Flim Flam, The Truth Behind the Blind-Faith Culture That Led To The Explosive NCAA Investigation of Ole Miss Football, right? Phillip? Phil? Coach Fulmer? Hello?" (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 6 Florida -17 at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Dan Mullen has a dose of reality coming, but it's not orange. It's crimson. Neal's Pick: Florida 42, Tennessee 17 Chase Parham: Tennessee has lost five straight games by double digits. It's easy to see Florida continuing that trend. The Vols can't stop Kyle Trask and company. Parham's Pick: Florida 45, Tennessee 24 Jeffrey Wright: I’m pretty sure that Tennessee has quit on Pruitt, and I don’t know how they cover Florida in this game. Also, Tennessee has failed to cover as a double-digit underdog under Pruitt. Wright’s pick: Florida 41, Tennessee 17 Zach Berry: Maybe Jeremy Pruitt has had time to Google "asparagus" because he sure as shit hasn't been coaching. Zach's Pick: Florida 41, Tennessee 20

Meanwhile, we're all cheering for Tom Allen and the Hoosiers. (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 12 Indiana +10 at No. 16 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Thank you, Indiana, for giving me something to cheer for in 2020. A part of me will always be a Hoosier moving forward. Neal's Pick: Wisconsin 23, Indiana 14 Chase Parham: Tom Allen and Kane Wommack are good people, and while Indiana is out of the Cinderella conversation for the year and without its quarterback, that's a lot of points after what I saw last weekend. Parham's Pick: Wisconsin 24 Indiana 17 Jeffrey Wright: I would prefer more points, but I’m not convinced that there’s a significant drop from Penix to Tuttle as a passer. If Northwestern could take advantage of Wisconsin’s secondary (in the first half), then Indiana still can. Wright’s pick: Wisconsin 27, Indiana 20 Zach Berry: It was fun while it lasted. Zach's Pick: Wisconsin 33, Indiana 17

Iowa State has to lose sleep at night thinking about that loss to Arkansas State. (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

West Virginia +7 at No. 13 Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Iowa State is legitimately good. Neal's Pick: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 20 Chase Parham: West Virginia has played well the last three weeks, and while Iowa State is good, I don't see the Cyclones as explosive. Seven points are a lot here. Parham's Pick: West Virginia 31, Iowa State 30 Jeffrey Wright: I think Iowa State is a solid team. I think West Virginia just doesn’t suck. Give me the Cyclones.Wright’s pick: Iowa State 27, West Virginia 17 Zach Berry: No hangover here. The Clones are locked in. Zach's Pick: Iowa State 32, West Virginia 23

Brace yourself for what could be a wild story this weekend involving Vanderbilt. If it comes to pass, the coverage or lack thereof will be fascinating. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Vanderbilt +34 at No. 9 Georgia, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's a borderline mutinous revolt at Vanderbilt right now. Kirby Smart doesn't typically run up scores, but the Commodores won't post any resistance Saturday (if they even show up). Neal's Pick: Georgia 47, Vanderbilt 0 Chase Parham: These are a ton of points, but Vanderbilt's litany of issues grows by the day, and Georgia can sleepwalk this one to a blowout win. Parham's Pick: Georgia 41, Vandy 6 Jeffrey Wright: It was good to see Vanderbilt get back on track last week. Do I think Georgia can score 35 points? Yes. Wright’s pick: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 0 Zach Berry: Tim Corbin and Co. will get things started in February. Until then, disregard. Zach's Pick: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 10

"Can I opt out?" -- Mike Bobo (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina +10.5 at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Kentucky cares a little. South Carolina cares not at all. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 27, South Carolina 14 Chase Parham: God bless anyone who actively chooses to watch this football game. Seriously, bless your heart. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 24, Carolina 20 Jeffrey Wright: My fade South Carolina after Muschamp got fired principle has been profitable. I’ll keep it going. Wright’s pick: Kentucky 27, South Carolina 10 Zach Berry: [throws up in mouth] Zach's Pick: Kentucky 29, South Carolina 23

"And then I'm going to use this one. And then we'll score again. And this one. What was the quote, Ed?" -- Nick Saban (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)