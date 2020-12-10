RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 14

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- So I've spent the week applying for the ULM football job. I've got a plan, too. So, first, we self-impose a two-year bowl ban starting this year. Then, we set up a little fund at St. Francis Medical Center. I'll hire a hotshot young offensive mind, a cerebral defensive guy, and I'll just motivate. We'll hit the transfer portal for a quarterback and launder some cash through the hospital for recruits. By the time the 2022 season rolls around, we'll be dominating, just like we do here at Neal's Picks. If we get caught, we'll already have two years of postseason punishment banked. The NCAA won't know what him 'em. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 7-2 overall, 6-3 ATS Chase Parham: 7-2 overall, 5-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-1 overall, 6-3 ATS Zach Berry: 8-1 overall, 5-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 80-26 overall, 63-43 ATS Chase Parham: 80-26 overall, 59-47 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 82-24 overall, 62-44 ATS Zach Berry: 83-23 overall, 59-47 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Standard Time

Just another Hawkeye victory (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 25 Wisconsin +1 at No. 19 Iowa Neal McCready: You know where I'm going here. Iowa is the better team. Neal's Pick: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 20 Chase Parham: Wisconsin has shown nothing of late. It is way different than the season opener when the Badgers had a passing attack and we all sort of wondered if there was a threat to Ohio State here. There's definitely not, and Wisconsin with a depleted running game should struggle on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 17 Jeffrey Wright: I just don’t think Wisconsin is good, and I think everyone overreacted to beating a COVID-depleted Illinois and then a bad Michigan team. They’ve scored a grand total of 13 points during the last eight quarters while Iowa has quietly put together a five-game winning streak. Wright’s pick: Iowa 21, Wisconsin 13 Zach Berry: Wisconsin sucks. Go Hawks! Zach's Pick: Iowa 23, Wisconsin 16

I'm sure 18 and 97 here were thinking about the kids at Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday, thereby justifying a 38-point beatdown. (Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Alabama -31 at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I love you, Campbell, but I'm laying them. Neal's Pick: Alabama 51, Arkansas 10 Chase Parham: I have to get a game somewhere -- or just fall further behind. I wouldn't be surprised if Alabama is its version of sloppy on Saturday before the title game and playoffs. Parham's Pick: Alabama 42, Arkansas 13 Jeffrey Wright: I didn’t blink laying 30 points with Alabama on the road, and I don’t intend to start now. Wright’s pick: Alabama 49, Arkansas 14 Zach Berry: Will DeVonta Smith really care to maul the Hogs? Zach's Pick: Alabama 40, Arkansas 17

Missouri fans enjoying a win. My God, what does a loss look like? (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 12 Georgia -13 at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Georgia has found itself a few weeks too late. Missouri is good, but this is a bad matchup. Neal's Pick: Georgia 41, Missouri 20 Chase Parham: Missouri is better than I expected and Eliah Drinkwitz seems to fit that program well. The ceiling is low, and it won't matter on Saturday but congrats to Mizzou on the hire. Parham's Pick: Georgia 34, Mizzou 20 Jeffrey Wright: Missouri runs a system very similar to Auburn, and a lot of their scores against common opponents have been very similar. Georgia’s defense absolutely mauls Auburn’s offense. Also, JT Daniels actually gives the Georgia receivers the chance to remind you that they’re five stars too. Wright’s pick Georgia 35, Missouri 17 Zach Berry: Captain Goober in CoMo ain't half bad. Zach's Pick: Georgia 31, Missouri 21

Phil Longo explains to Sam Howell why he will be so much better in the NFL. (Robert Willett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

No. 20 North Carolina +3 at No. 9 Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Phil Longo. Neal's Pick: Miami 34, North Carolina 20 Chase Parham: Miami's only loss is to Clemson, and the 'Canes can do enough to frustrate Sam Howell. Three isn't too many to give here. Parham's Pick: Miami 37, Carolina 30 Jeffrey Wright: Phil Longo against the No. 12 defense in SP+. I know which side I will take.Wright’s pick: Miami 31, North Carolina 20 Zach Berry: Lil Phongo and Sam Howell get it done. Zach's Pick: North Carolina 33, Miami 31

No snark. Just respect. (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

Navy +5.5 at Army, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Coach Nuke! Go Army. Beat Navy! Neal's Pick: Army 27, Navy 20 Chase Parham: Army is just better, but good luck to both. It's such a cool game. Parham's Pick: Army 24, Navy 16 Jeffrey Wright: Navy is actually bad, but I don’t think anyone has noticed. They scored just seven points on Memphis’s defense. Let that sink in. Wright’s pick: Army 23, Navy 10 Zach Berry: Go Army! Zach's Pick: Army 38, Navy 20

They all look so cold. Must be a Freeze warning. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee -14 at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It was a beautiful squib kick. Was it worth running off a dozen players, though? Neal's Pick: Tennessee 30, Vanderbilt 7 Chase Parham: There's nothing about the Vanderbilt situation that even suggests they are going to have a pulse or enough players on Saturday. It's amazing to be taking Tennessee at this point but here we are. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 13 Jeffrey Wright: I just don’t know how you can bet on Vanderbilt. Arkansas just put 48 on Missouri, and the Dores didn’t run a play inside of Missouri’s 30 once. Also, how many scholarship players will even be on the field? Wright’s pick: Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 7 Zach Berry: I wanna do it so bad, but I just can't. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 30, Vanderbilt 12

Ed Orgeron isn't big on words, but he should probably learn "with" and "cause" here soon. (Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

LSU +23.5 at No. 6 Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: It's a disaster in Baton Rouge. By the time it's over, the Tigers might have more defectors than Vanderbilt. Unlike at Vanderbilt, however, the majority of the female athletes on campus have likely filed restraining orders against the Tigers' football program. Chase Parham: I'm just layin' them. That's it. But poor LSU and the bowl game and all. I know they were excited about the Liberty with a losing record. Parham's Pick: Florida 45, LSU 20 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t know how you can bet on LSU currently, unless you factor the Tigers were only outscored 21-3 after Ed Orgeron’s sideline tirade last Saturday. Maybe, they’re trending?!? This game is actually Todd Grantham’s wet dream; he gets to blitz not one but two freshman quarterbacks all night.Wright’s pick: Florida 41, LSU 14 Zach Berry: Statement time for Dan Mullen and a potential Heisman moment for Kyle Trask? Sure. Zach's Pick: Florida 48, LSU 20

Is is swan song time for Gus? (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)