RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 4

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS --- 2020 has been a crazy year. A pandemic. A shutdown. NBA Finals in October in a bubble. The NFL playing in empty stadiums. Nightly riots. A presidential election between two dementia-riddled old men. What a ride. In 2020, anything is possible. Just look at last week on Neal's Picks. Zach Berry, the Pittsburgh Pirates of Neal's Picks, went 6-1 against the spread. Six. And. One. Suddenly, Berry is Cinderella meets Everyman. With that in mind, we've mixed in a little dose of Berry's kryptonite -- the NFL. This competition is brutal enough. We need to get Berry back to the cellar where he belongs. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 5-2 overall, 3-4 ATS Chase Parham: 6-1 overall, 3-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 6-1 overall, 5-2 ATS Zach Berry: 6-1 overall, 6-1 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 16-6 overall, 11-11 ATS Chase Parham: 15-7 overall, 12-10 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 17-5 overall, 14-8 ATS Zach Berry: 15-7 overall, 12-10 ATS

All Times Central Daylight Time

Saturday's games

Boom blew it in the fourth quarter against Tennessee. But I do love his face mask game. Wear it as a chin strap. We're all admitting it's nothing but theatre now, right? (Associated Press)

South Carolina (+18) at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'm just going to make this easy for myself and lay the points. Boom will figure out a way to hurt me, I'm sure. Neal's Pick: Florida 44, South Carolina 21 Chase Parham: Florida is having trouble selling out the 17,000 seats in Gainesville. It's not just Ole Miss. It's also not just Ole Miss that Kyle Trask will work over this season. Parham's Pick: Florida 48, Carolina 24 Jeffrey Wright: First, can we take a moment and appreciate the epic duel we watched last week between two coaches that live by the motto, “Good teams win. Great teams cover."I didn’t even care that I took Florida in this column. I would have gladly taken my L if Kiffin would have kicked the field goal during the final drive because you can’t put a price on a lifetime memory. Thanks to them both. Dan Mullen is 18-7-2 against the spread since arriving in Gainesville. Will Muschamp lost to Vanderbilt and Georgia Southern in the same season at Florida. Wright’s pick: Florida 38, South Carolina 17 Zach Berry: I was not only surprised that Ryan Hilinski was not the starting quarterback, but that the Food Lion brand Stephen Garcia wasn't bad against Tennessee. With that said, this Florida team is a legitimate CFP contender. Zach's Pick: Florida 38, South Carolina 16

Missouri fans are upset this week at reporters who won't call Eliah Drinkwitz "Coach Drink." Give this cat a couple of years in the SEC and all anyone watching the Tigers will say is "Drink." It won't be a name. It'll be a command. (Associated Press)

Missouri (+10) at No. 21 Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Tennessee isn't a collection of world beaters, but the Vols are solid. I'm not sure Mizzou can say the same. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 30, Missouri 17 Chase Parham: Tennessee is closer to good than bad. Mizzou is bad, and Drinkwitz is a bit of a whiner. The Vols are more palatable here, somehow. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 34, Mizzou 16 Jeffrey Wright: I didn’t bother to look up if this trend is true or not, but I feel like Tennessee is the worst team in the country against the spread during games that kick off at noon eastern. Also, Tennessee is just 2-5 against the spread as a home favorite under Jeremy Pruitt. Finally, my boy Drinkwitz did not disappoint going for that backdoor cover. You take one look at him and immediately know, “THERE IS A GUY THAT WILL RUN HIS OFFENSE IN GARBAGE TIME!” Wright’s pick: Tennessee 21, Missouri 17 Zach Berry: I've got a weird feeling about this one. I still have no Idea what to think of last week's performance against Alabama, but Tennessee is, once again, nothing special offensively. Give me the points. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 26, Missouri 17

It was damn near a disaster for Jimbo Fisher and Kellen Mond last week. I repeat my pledge: I will never buy Texas A&M preseason hype again. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

No. 13 Texas A&M (+17.5) at No. 2 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: The Aggies were really bad on offense in Week 1. A repeat performance in Tuscaloosa would spell pain. Neal's Pick: Alabama 37, Texas A&M 13 Chase Parham: This may be a sucker line, but I'm here for it. TAMU was awful offensively, and Alabama always has an extra shoulder chip for the Aggies. Parham's Pick: Alabama 41, TAMU 20 Jeffrey Wright: Did you know that Nick Saban has never lost to a former assistant? Of course, you did because it’s said on repeat any time that his team plays a team coached by a former assistant. While last week was anything but inspiring with the Aggies and they are the program that embodies “I’ll believe in you when you make me,” I’m going to believe that they were so lackluster last week because they have been preparing for this game since the new schedule was announced. This is a classic hold-your-nose and pray bet. Also, Jimbo believes in always playing ALL 60 MINUTES. Wright’s pick: Alabama 31, Texas A&M 17 Zach Berry: I think Steve Sarkisian cuts Mac Jones loose this week and this one gets ugly. Quickly. Zach's Pick: Alabama 40, Texas A&M 20

The Kobe Bryant gaiter is a sign that Ole Miss has a guy who gets it. Kiffin lost by two touchdowns and his program gained momentum. If you're an Ole Miss fan, that's a good sign. (Associated Press)

Ole Miss (+7) at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Isn't it fun to actually look forward to an Ole Miss football game again? The Rebels should have success on offense at Kentucky, but the Ole Miss defense is going to be challenged yet again. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 35, Ole Miss 34 Chase Parham: Kentucky is more talented on defense than it gets credit for, but Ole Miss should be able to move the ball through the air. The Wildcats relied on Terry Wilson's arm too much last week and will try to grind it out more against the Rebels. That'll work to an extent, but the Lane Train will get its first win on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 38, Kentucky 34 Jeffrey Wright: While Ole Miss did not cover last week, it certainly wasn’t from a lack of effort. On the contrary, Kentucky looked like they were actively trying not only to lose at Auburn but also not trying to cover a two-score line. It was something. I also think that Ole Miss’s offense is legit, and while Ole Miss has a severe personnel issue on defense, I believe in Durkin to come up with a respectable plan against a one-dimensional quarterback.* *None of the above applies if Gatewood becomes eligible. Wright’s pick: Ole Miss 28, Kentucky 24 Zach Berry: The biggest improvements are made from week one to week two. I'm intrigued to see what this new staff at Ole Miss conjures up on the road in a winnable game. The offense was churning against a CFP team last week, but can they do it again? Me thinks so. I don't think Terry Wilson can keep up and the Rebels steal one. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 27

We are picking this game because we got a super chat on Saturday. Remember that, people. (Tommy Gilligan/Associated Press)

Navy (-6) at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBSSN Neal McCready: We at Neal's Picks have insiders everywhere. The interns have been researching this game all week since a super chat got this contest inserted into the weekly picks. Here's the intel from our Air Force source: The academy allowed a considerable number of its football players to take a year off from the academy due to COVID so they are somewhat depleted. However, most of the guys that took advantage of that so they are still pretty experienced particularly on the OL and in the offensive backfield. They have a RB with world class speed in Remsburg and a hard running bruiser with the speed to take a run the distance in Jackson. They’re breaking in a new QB as returning started Donald Hammond III is no longer a cadet in good standing and is not eligible to be part of the team (my guess is he had some sort of honor code violation.) On defense, they’re a little small up front and less experienced than on offense but I don’t think it’s as big of an issue against Navy as (1) there isn’t as big of a size differential against Navy as with other teams and (2) every player on that roster knows how to defend that offense. Air Force will always be solid in special teams. I expect it to be a hard fought, higher scoring game that Air Force wins by 7 or less so Air Force and the over is the play. Who are we to question our sources? Neal's Pick: Air Force 34, Navy 30 Chase Parham: Since I'm on the Army bandwagon for the year, it feels wrong too pick Navy. We'll ride with the Falcons. Parham's Pick: Air Force 28, Navy 24 Jeffrey Wright: Navy has never won at Air Force. However, Air Force didn’t know they were playing a game until two weeks ago. Also, after the opening-night debacle and the first half against Tulane, Navy has started to look like Navy. Wright’s pick: Navy 27, Air Force 17 Zach Berry: Take the under. Zach's Pick: Navy 23, Air Force 21

I like Hugo's, too. It's delicious. But man oh man, one can't eat every meal there. (Associated Press)

Arkansas (+17.5) at No. 16 Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Channel Neal McCready: Once Georgia figured out a passing game in Fayetteville, things got ugly. That's not good news for the Hogs. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 42, Arkansas 17 Chase Parham: I want to call State the week one overreaction and I would against most teams, but Arkansas isn't most teams. Arkansas is awful at football. The Razorbacks may be better, but better isn't good enough. Parham's Pick: MSU 45, Arkansas 17 Jeffrey Wright: Barry Odom is not going to try to play press-man coverage every snap against the Bulldogs. While Arkansas I wouldn’t mistake Arkansas for a good team, it was readily apparent that they are significantly better coached this season and they have a better sense of self. I think MSU controls the game, but I worry about a letdown after such a big win, especially one in which so many guys got hurt. Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 38, Arkansas 21 Zach Berry: How long before Mike Leach and Co. come back down to Earth? Could this be a trap game after a road win against a ranked opponent? Nah, Arkansas sucks. Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 38, Arkansas 18

No snark here. When I was covering Auburn, Pat Dye was always good to me, always generous with his time. This was classy of Gus Malzahn to pay tribute to Coach Dye last Saturday. Coach Dye was a legend and a character. He will be missed. (Butch Dill/Associated Press)

No. 7 Auburn (+7) at No. 4 Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This should be a great game, and it's definitely a litmus test of sorts for both teams. I'm going to assume that JT Daniels helps the Bulldogs, who are pretty strong in every other aspect. Neal's Pick: Georgia 27, Auburn 17 Chase Parham: JT Daniels is a wildcard here that we don't know what to do with yet. This is that point where I just pick a close game and hope the points hold up. Auburn was more impressive Saturday than it's getting credit for. Parham's Pick: Georgia 24, Auburn 20 Jeffrey Wright: So much for that new, updated Georgia offense. However, they still looked like Georgia on defense, and I remember what Georgia did to Bo Nix for 90% of the game last year. While I love the Bo Nix experience, I do not love the Bo Nix quarterback play. I also like what I hear from Kirby this week, just blatantly lying about which team has better players. When Kirby lies his hardest, that’s when you can trust him the most. Wright's Pick: Georgia 24, Auburn 14 Zach Berry: Typically I lean quarterback play in a toss-up, but give me the better defense here. Zach's Pick: Georgia 24, Auburn 22

Uh O (Associated Press)

No. 20 LSU (-20) at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I actually believe LSU bounces back a bit Saturday, and I'm not sure Vanderbilt can score points. Neal's Pick: LSU 31, Vanderbilt 9 Chase Parham: Myles Brennan gives LSU a ceiling that doesn't sniff the top couple spots in the SEC West. But it's plenty to overwhelm Vanderbilt. The Commodores got a moral victory against Texas A&M, but we just got proof they can't score. Parham's Pick: LSU 34, Vanderbilt 10 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t think what happened in Baton Rouge was a fluke last week. I spent the entire summer believing that Joe Burrow covered up flaws rather than began a revolution. I think Orgeron knows that he has to make a statement this week, and Vanderbilt’s lack of offensive power makes them just the team that the Tigers need this week. Wright’s pick: LSU 38, Vanderbilt 13 Zach Berry: Who cares? Ed Orgeron is new-age Gene Chizik. Zach's Pick: LSU 38, Vanderbilt 13

Sunday's game

Great teams pay backup quarterbacks $20 million. On Sunday, we saw why. (Associated Press)

Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Chicago Bears, Noon, CBS Neal McCready: The undefeated Bears, with Super Bowl champion quarterback Nick Foles, are getting points? Bear Down indeed. Neal's Pick: Bears 27, Colts 24 Chase Parham: The Colts aren't good, but the Bears can only ride this poor schedule and horseshoe up their collective rear for so long. The Colts seem like the safer pick. Parham's Pick: 31, Bears 27 Jeffrey Wright: Captain Checkdown v. the Bears front. No thank you. Wright’s pick: Bears 20, Colts 17 Zach Berry: Chicago-style pizza isn't pizza. Give me shrimp cocktail all day. Zach's Pick: Colts 24, Bears 20

Monday's game

Nissan Stadium, which may host an NFL game on Sunday. Or Monday. Or Tuesday. (Associated Press)