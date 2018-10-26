THE GREEN -- You'll all be glad to know the Great Intern Micro-Aggression Crisis is over. That's right. You'll hear nothing more about it, at least not here. The Green, otherwise known as the Neal's Picks Palatial Estate, won't be getting re-named anytime soon. The interns are gone. I fired them. Security escorted them off the premises. All the tequila is mine. They whined and cried and begged for another chance as they left. Snowflakes. Who needs them? Not me, obviously. Not after a 4-2 week that saw me claim my first weekly win of the season (the championship belt has been ordered) and climb within a mere seven games of first place. In the words of the great motivational speaker Ed Orgeron...

Great leaders, you may have read, delegate. That's bunk. That, frankly, was my problem at Neal's Picks. I gave Victoria and Paulina and Katarina too much leeway. Well, I gave them too damn much vodka, but regardless... Anyway, without them in the way, I'm a ruthless, efficient game-picking machine, as has been evidenced by the past two weeks. I've even thrown in a Big Ten and Pac-12 game this week. You're damn right, the CFL isn't far behind. Let's get it! On to the picks... Last week: Jeffrey Wright: 6-0 overall, 3-3 ATS Neal McCready: 6-0 overall, 4-2 ATS Chase Parham: 6-0 overall, 3-3 ATS Barrett Clark: 6-0 overall, 1-5 ATS Corey Clark: 6-0 overall, 1-5 ATS Overall records: Jeffrey Wright: 62-11 overall, 33-27 ATS Neal McCready: 59-14 overall, 30-30 ATS Chase Parham: 62-11 overall, 37-23 ATS Barrett Clark: 63-10 overall, 35-25 ATS Corey Clark: 64-9 overall, 30-30 ATS

All times are Central Daylight Time. All games Saturday.

How much has my life changed? Now I look at this photo and think nothing but, "I wonder what sorority she's in? Do we know anyone she knows? Could she write a recommendation?" USA Today Sports

Vanderbilt (-2) at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: Wow, talk about an unstoppable force meeting an immoveable object. Neither team is good, and Arkansas is 4-3-1 against the spread while Vanderbilt is 4-4 ATS. Arkansas is getting points at home, and Fayetteville is a tough place to play unless you’re North Texas or Alabama. I’ll continue to fade the Dores. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Arkansas 27, Vanderbilt 24 Neal McCready: On the surface, I don't get it. This is the first time in Derek Mason's tenure at Vanderbilt when the Commodores are a road favorite. There's a part of me that believes the Hogs are the better team, and I think by next fall, they will be. However, Vanderbilt is poised for an interesting November, and the 'Dores can kick that off with a win in Fayetteville over what is still a beat-up Arkansas team. I don't feel great about this one, but... Neal's Pick: Vanderbilt 24, Arkansas 20 Chase Parham: This line has moved four points since it opened. Arkansas was the favorite and then it flipped within the first 24 hours. Who knows. Both these teams suck, and Vanderbilt is probably dealing with some sort of anxiety from being the favorite. But I'm riding with the 'Dores. The quarterback situation favors them, and Fayetteville won't exactly be full. Parham's Pick: Vanderbilt 24, Arkansas 21 Barrett Clark: Vanderbilt covers in Fayetteville. Hogs play it close. Barrett's Pick: Vandy 27 Arkansas 24 Corey Clark: There's no chance that anyone takes my picks seriously, right? In a McCreadyesque move, and with full acknowledgement that he couldn't do any worse than his father, I'd like to introduce you all to my oldest son, soon-to-be-nine-year-old, Ross Clark. *I'd like for the record to show that we named this child before anyone knew who would replace Pete Boone in 2012. This is not a situation where you yell "Eli" in the Grove and 30 kids turn around. Ross's favorite teams are the Chicago Cubs, the New Orleans Saints, and the Ole Miss Rebels. Being only nine years old, he has no clue how much pain can accompany the teams he's inherited rooting for. Ross's pick: Arkansas 30 Vandy 21.

Simple but creative. USA Today Sports

No. 20 Wisconsin (-7) at Northwestern, 11 a.m., FOX: Jeffrey Wright: I see we’ve reached the “Neal needs to get back in the standings week, so he’s making us pick games that he gets to watch (early Big Ten games and late Pac-12 games)” week. I have zero faith in Alex Hornibrook, but Northwestern isn’t great against the run, so I’ll say he won’t have to do anything but make sure he puts the ball in his backs’ pocket. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 14 Neal McCready: Wisconsin is 2-5 ATS this season, and these are the kinds of games the Wildcats always play close. What scares me is 89 percent of the money, as of this writing, is coming in on Northwestern. I wrote all of that to impress Jeffrey. All that said, Carson wants to go to Northwestern one day, and who am I to kill the boy's dream? Neal's Pick: Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 21 Chase Parham: Northwestern has a reputation for playing these games close, but honestly the Wildcats just aren't very good this year. Wisconsin is laying some eggs here and there, but I'll take the talent even if it's on the road. Also, next week must be horse racing and midget wrestling since McCready is so far behind. Parham's Pick: Wisconsin 31, Northwestern 20 Barrett Clark: Wisconsin will beat Northwestern on the road but will not cover. Barrett's Pick: Wisconsin 27 Northwestern 21 Corey Clark: "I don't know those teams. Who's better?" "Well, Wisconsin is supposed to win by a touchdown." Ross's pick: Wisconsin 50 Future "Reach School" #1 30

Florida's Dan Mullen breathes a sigh of relief and begins preparing for the Cocktail Party after Vanderbilt's Derek Mason agreed not to kill him (this time). USA Today Sports

No. 9 Florida (+7.5) vs. No. 7 Georgia, EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m., CBS: Jeffrey Wright: This line is messing with me. It seems like it should be lower, so I feel like they’re begging you take Florida. I don’t think Jake Fromm is a good quarterback, but I do think he’s better than Filipe Franks (Hot take, I know.). I’m not going to take the bait. Also, Dan Mullen has scored 7.8 points on average against Kirby Smart’s defenses when he doesn’t have Tim Tebow and his band of merry murderers and felons. I typically don’t bet against Dan Mullen when he is playing an equal or lesser team, but I think UGA is in a different class this year.Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Georgia 28, Florida 17 Neal McCready: Dan Mullen's time in this rivalry is coming, but I like Georgia here. The Bulldogs have enough athletes on defense to shut down the Gators' offense and just enough weaponry on offense to get a win. Neither of these teams have a prayer against Alabama, so in some weird ways, the loser is likely better off. Neal's Pick: Georgia 24, Florida 16 Chase Parham: Dan Mullen is going to win his fair share in this rivalry, but it won't be this year. The Gators have played above their heads because opponents couldn't move the ball offensively. While Jake Fromm does nothing for me, the Bulldogs have enough athletes. Also, the attention span should be long enough to make them focus after the debacle against LSU. Parham's Pick Georgia 34, Florida 24 Barrett Clark: Georgia easily takes care of Florida. Will be a physical game where Georgia has the advantage. Barrett's Pick: Georgia 31 Florida 21 Corey Clark: "What does cover the spread mean? I hear you and uncle Joe Bear talking about that all the time, but I don't know what it means." Ross's pick: Georgia 25 Florida 20

See, Ole Miss, this mascot thing doesn't have to be difficult. It really doesn't. Don't overthink it. Just get a fluffy shark costume and get out of the way. USA Today Sports

No. 12 Kentucky (+6.5) at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: What am I missing here? Kentucky doesn’t have a quarterback, sure, but their defense is legitimate. They also have the second best rushing totals in the league, and Lock has struggled against pass rushes this year. Kentucky won a game with 16 passing yards. Give me the points.Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Missouri 24, Kentucky 20 Neal McCready: I really hope I'm wrong here. I really do. Kentucky football is a cute story. The Wildcats are fun to cheer for. Benny Snell is terrific and his enthusiasm is infectious. I just think Missouri's passing game is going to find points, and right now, I'm not convinced Kentucky can score on anyone. Neal's Pick: Missouri 30, Kentucky 20 Chase Parham: Missouri's defense is pathetic, and Memphis was a great matchup for the Tigers because both teams just score points and play track meets. Kentucky is a monster truck. It's going to be a low-scoring bad night for Drew Lock. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 17, Missouri 16 Barrett Clark: Close game that comes down to the wire. Kentucky wins in Missery. Barrett's Pick: Kentucky 28 Mizzou 27 Corey Clark: "I don't know." I feel you, little man. Ross's pick: UK 31 Mizzou 30

This pass almost certainly fell incomplete. Those mechanics... USA Today Sports

No. 16 Texas A&M (+2.5) at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: Mississippi State is scoring 9.75 points per game in conference play. Do I think Texas A&M can score 10 points? Yes. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 20, Mississippi State 13 Neal McCready: Texas A&M is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games but just 1-4 ATS in its last five meetings against Mississippi State. However, the Bulldogs have killed me this year, both in this space and on Twitter, where they have the single most insane, obnoxious fan base in the country. In other words, I'm torn. I'm tired of getting burned by the Bulldogs. I expect a very close game, so I'll go with the home team. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 24, Texas A&M 20 Chase Parham: Mississippi State is really good defensively, but the offense is an eyesore. Texas A&M is going to hit some big plays, and that'll be enough in this one. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 20, MSU 13 Barrett Clark: The artificial noise makers make a difference. Barrett's Pick: State College 24 Texas A&M 21 Corey Clark: "Son. Are you sure?" "Yes sir." Ross's pick: MSU 21 aTm 14

We take a break from the snark to say congratulations to Brandon, Miss., product/Washington State quarterback/really good kid Gardner Minshew on his success in Pullman this year. I remember Gardner from the recruiting trail; this is a neat story. USA Today Sports

No. 14 Washington State (+3) at No. 24 Stanford, 6 p.m., Pac12 Network: Jeffrey Wright: I think the wrong team is favored in this game. Washington State is better up front, and they have the better coach. However, the Pac-12 makes no sense, so who knows. I’d rather bet on Leach and lose than bet on Shaw and lose.Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Washington State 24, Stanford 21 Neal McCready: I love Washington State here. The Cougars are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games, 5-0 ATS in their last five, 4-1-1 ATS in their last six against Stanford. More than anything, I just love the idea of Mike Leach and Gardner Minshew throwing a big stink bomb into the middle of college football. So, picking with my heart more than my head... Neal's Pick: Washington State 34, Stanford 27 Chase Parham: Next week we'll pick Idaho 1A football to see if McCready can catch up. Parham's Pick: Washington State 38, Stanford 30 Barrett Clark: Should be a good Saturday night game to watch if you can stay up that late. Washington State goes on the road for the W. Barrett's Pick: Washington State 28 Stanford 27 Corey Clark: "Who's better?" "Stanford is supposed to win by a field goal." Ross's pick: Future "Reach School" #2 51 Washington State 40

The South Carolina football season in one photo. USA Today Sports