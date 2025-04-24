Nolen silences critics with first-round NFL Draft selection

Walter Nolen came to Ole Miss following a not-so-ceremonious departure from Texas A&M and amid whispers that he was a locker room problem.

Nolen silenced those whispers during his dominant season at Ole Miss.

A year-plus after leaving College Station, Nolen was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night. Nolen was selected 16th overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

Nolen, a 6-foot-4, 296-pound defensive tackle from Powell, Miss., was a first-team Associated Press All-American last season at Ole Miss. He was also voted first-team All-Southeastern Conference.

Nolen tied for the team lead with 14 tackles for loss, just one stat line in an amazing season that included 48 tackles, 6.5 quarterback sacks, three pass break-ups and a spot as a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

“Nolen has NFL-starting size but won’t blow you away with his physical traits,” NFL.com wrote in the lead-up to Thursday’s draft. “However, he gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up. He has the athletic talent to play into gaps but needs to play with better hands to keep himself clean at the point of attack. He wins as a rusher with his athleticism and play strength, and doesn’t need to be schemed for. The pass rush still requires refinement, but he already flashes quick-win moves that foreshadow good pressure and sack production as a pro. Nolen’s blend of explosiveness and playmaking talent create high upside as a three-down interior lineman.”

Nolen saw his stock rise over the past few months after helping lead Ole Miss to a 10-3 season in 2024, one that ended with a win over Duke in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Fla.