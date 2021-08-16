Nicholson back to Square 1 after decommitment
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (Miss.) cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson committed to Mississippi State back in July, but that commitment only lasted a month.The Petal, Miss., native announce...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news