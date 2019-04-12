In recent years, Ole Miss fans have learned the value of having multiple capable quarterbacks on the roster. Former back-up QB's thrown into the mix due to injury include both Shea Patterson (now at Michigan) and Jordan Ta'amu, who is hoping to hear his name called later this month.

Going into the 2019 season, Ole Miss has a capable starter in Matt Corral, and signed three QB's in the 2019 class (below) to back him up.

In part two of this week-long series, we will take a look at the recruits who don't currently hold an offer, but could by the time they kick off their Sr. seasons.