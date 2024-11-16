No. 25 Ole Miss dominates Colorado State, improves to 4-0

No. 25 Ole Miss had a dominant first half and then held on for an 84-69 win over Colorado State Saturday in Southaven, Miss.

The Rebels never trailed on Saturday, dominating a Colorado State team that reached the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The game was tied for just 29 seconds.

With the win, Ole Miss improved to 4-0 on the season. Colorado State fell to 3-1.

JuJu Murray led five Rebels scoring in double figures with 16 points. Mikeal Brown-Jones added 14 points. Dre Davis and Malik Dia had 11 each. Matthew Murrell, back in the lineup after missing a game earlier this week due to injury, contributed 10 points.

Jalen Lake led Colorado State with a game-high 21 points. Nique Clifford added 18 and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 11.

Ole Miss led, 45-26, at halftime, the result of a hot-shooting first half combined with strong defense. The Rebels led by as many as 24 points in the second half before the Rams began chipping away at the lead. The Rams got as close as nine points in the second half before Ole Miss finished things off.

Ole Miss shot 51 percent from the field and 47 percent (9-for-19) from the 3-point line. The Rebels only lost the rebounding battle by one, 29-28. More importantly, at least for this Ole Miss team, the Rebels committed just four turnovers while forcing 15.

Ole Miss won points off turnovers (22-8), second-chance points (10-8), bench points (27-17), points in the paint (30-24) and fast-break points (7-0).

Ole Miss plays host to Oral Roberts Thursday in Oxford. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.