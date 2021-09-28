Notes: A year later, Finley eager for redemption in his home state

OXFORD — A.J. Finley grew up in Mobile.

A friend played for Auburn, so he cheered for the Tigers, but he cheered for the Crimson Tide too.

Alabama recruited the former St. Paul’s star but never offered. Ole Miss’ former staff made the Port City a priority of sorts and loved Finley, ultimately signing him to join the Rebels.

So, yes, last season’s 63-48 loss to Alabama still resonates with Finley. He doesn’t dwell on it, he said Tuesday, but a defender doesn’t forget giving up 723 yards on 71 plays in a single game.

“It definitely did stick with me that they put up so much last year,” Finley said. “We just have to move forward and make the progression that we need to. I definitely do think we’re further along than we were last year, considering we had a new defense last year. We didn’t have much time and we weren’t really comfortable. This year, we’re definitely more comfortable and we know what we need to do in the system. So we’re definitely locked and loaded.

“I definitely think having a spring and having a fall camp helped us get more reps and get more comfortable with the system.”

Finley said it’s business as usual this week, adding that Saturday’s game between the 12th-ranked Rebels and No. 1 Alabama (2:30 p.m., CBS) in Tuscaloosa is “just another game.” Finley would concede going to his home state is special, but that was as far as he’d go.

“It’s always fun going back to Tuscaloosa to play because I’ve got a lot of friends that go to Alabama and it’s always fun to go play in front of them and try to get a win,” Finley said.

Finley, who has 18 tackles so far this season, knows to control Alabama, the Rebels have to do a solid job on the Tide’s sensational first-year starting quarterback, Bryce Young.

“He doesn’t look like a young guy when he’s playing out there,” Finley said. “He looks more comfortable than most young guys. He’s definitely a really challenging guy. He’s got a good arm. He can make plays with his legs though. We have to make sure we keep him in the box.”