Notes: A year later, Finley eager for redemption in his home state
OXFORD — A.J. Finley grew up in Mobile.
A friend played for Auburn, so he cheered for the Tigers, but he cheered for the Crimson Tide too.
Alabama recruited the former St. Paul’s star but never offered. Ole Miss’ former staff made the Port City a priority of sorts and loved Finley, ultimately signing him to join the Rebels.
So, yes, last season’s 63-48 loss to Alabama still resonates with Finley. He doesn’t dwell on it, he said Tuesday, but a defender doesn’t forget giving up 723 yards on 71 plays in a single game.
“It definitely did stick with me that they put up so much last year,” Finley said. “We just have to move forward and make the progression that we need to. I definitely do think we’re further along than we were last year, considering we had a new defense last year. We didn’t have much time and we weren’t really comfortable. This year, we’re definitely more comfortable and we know what we need to do in the system. So we’re definitely locked and loaded.
“I definitely think having a spring and having a fall camp helped us get more reps and get more comfortable with the system.”
Finley said it’s business as usual this week, adding that Saturday’s game between the 12th-ranked Rebels and No. 1 Alabama (2:30 p.m., CBS) in Tuscaloosa is “just another game.” Finley would concede going to his home state is special, but that was as far as he’d go.
“It’s always fun going back to Tuscaloosa to play because I’ve got a lot of friends that go to Alabama and it’s always fun to go play in front of them and try to get a win,” Finley said.
Finley, who has 18 tackles so far this season, knows to control Alabama, the Rebels have to do a solid job on the Tide’s sensational first-year starting quarterback, Bryce Young.
“He doesn’t look like a young guy when he’s playing out there,” Finley said. “He looks more comfortable than most young guys. He’s definitely a really challenging guy. He’s got a good arm. He can make plays with his legs though. We have to make sure we keep him in the box.”
Campbell ready for first SEC game
Yes, it’s Chance Campbell’s first Southeastern Conference game Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Yes, crowd noise will be a factor.
But no, it’s not the first time the former Maryland linebacker has played in front of rowdy crowds. Maryland, you may have heard, plays in the Big Ten, so Campbell has played in front of large gatherings of humanity before.
Penn State, Campbell, gets pretty loud. Ohio State gets loud too. Michigan’s stadium is more of a bowl, so the noice dissipates a bit.
“I’ve played in front of some loud crowds and obviously some of the guys here have already been to Alabama and to LSU and some of those places,” Campbell said. “Communication is difficult in those situations, so you have to be real direct. You have to use hand signals when you can, be intentional and be as on it as you can.”
Rebels and Tide creating a betting frenzy of sorts
Oddsmakers are still trying to get a grip on Saturday's game in Tuscaloosa.
Circa Sports bookmaker Matt Metcalf opened Alabama as a 20-point favorite Sunday. All of the action rolled in on Ole Miss in the first few hours to drive the line to 14.5.
“I have Bama rated too high evidently,” Metcalf told the New York Post. “I don’t think my Ole Miss number is wrong.”
The Crimson Tide typically attracts overwhelming betting support, but this week’s show of respect for the Rebels is a twist in the storyline.
Ole Miss was a 23-point underdog a year ago, losing by 15 in a game that was tied in the fourth quarter.
“I tend to think Ole Miss can trade points in this game,” The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall told the New York newspaper. “I’m not sure this Alabama team is at the level it was last year.”
As reported in Tuesday's New York Post, the betting public seems likely to play Over the total of 77.5, considering last year’s game produced 111 points and 1,370 total yards. Picking a side is a tougher decision, but the sharps were quick to pull the trigger on the Rebels at an inflated number. Metcalf said the high total means there is more gray area or wiggle room in the point spread.
“I had 18 but liked how the 20 looked on the board,” Metcalf told the New York Post.
South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews, who opened the Tide as 22-point favorites against Mississippi in the summer, said the Rebels are better than he expected. Also, Alabama’s air of invincibility was lost in its 31-29 win at Florida on Sept. 18.
“My number would be right around 17,” Andrews said. “I have raised Mississippi’s rating a little bit. I thought this would be one of the best Alabama defenses of all time, but they have not played like that. At some point the coaching will kick in, and that always happens with Saban, but it has not happened yet.”