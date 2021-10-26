Notes: Battle spending work time on offense

OXFORD -- Miles Battle had embraced the move to cornerback last season, so much so that he began to envision a professional career at that position.

This week, however, as No. 10 Ole Miss prepares for Saturday's showdown against No. 18 Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN), Battle is a wide receiver again. The move, made in the aftermath of Ole Miss' win over Tennessee two weeks ago, was one made out of necessity, if not desperation. With Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders either out or fighting to return from injury, the Rebels' receiver corps is scary thin.

"I know both sides of the ball and I'm able to play both sides of the ball and it was just another opportunity," Battle said. "I kind of learned the plays on the fly and I was able to learn them, so it wasn't (difficult to make the switch)."

Battle said he's going to continue to spend his personal time perfecting his skills as a cornerback. He's hoping his unselfishness shows pro scouts his versatility.

Battle caught one pass last week against LSU, getting 18 yards receiving in the 31-17 win, one that improved Ole Miss' mark to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Suddenly, as much as Ole Miss focuses on each game and each practice, the Rebels are in the very early playoff discussion.

"We're looking more towards the bigger bowls or the playoffs really," Battle said, noting that no one in the building is talking about reaching bowl eligibility. "We're trying to go 1-0 every week.

"We know it's there. We focus on the next game at hand. We take it one by one, because we know if you look over a game, we're in the SEC and it's easy to fall and lose one. We're looking at each game as it comes and however it falls, that's how it should fall out."