Notes: Battle spending work time on offense
OXFORD -- Miles Battle had embraced the move to cornerback last season, so much so that he began to envision a professional career at that position.
This week, however, as No. 10 Ole Miss prepares for Saturday's showdown against No. 18 Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN), Battle is a wide receiver again. The move, made in the aftermath of Ole Miss' win over Tennessee two weeks ago, was one made out of necessity, if not desperation. With Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders either out or fighting to return from injury, the Rebels' receiver corps is scary thin.
"I know both sides of the ball and I'm able to play both sides of the ball and it was just another opportunity," Battle said. "I kind of learned the plays on the fly and I was able to learn them, so it wasn't (difficult to make the switch)."
Battle said he's going to continue to spend his personal time perfecting his skills as a cornerback. He's hoping his unselfishness shows pro scouts his versatility.
Battle caught one pass last week against LSU, getting 18 yards receiving in the 31-17 win, one that improved Ole Miss' mark to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Suddenly, as much as Ole Miss focuses on each game and each practice, the Rebels are in the very early playoff discussion.
"We're looking more towards the bigger bowls or the playoffs really," Battle said, noting that no one in the building is talking about reaching bowl eligibility. "We're trying to go 1-0 every week.
"We know it's there. We focus on the next game at hand. We take it one by one, because we know if you look over a game, we're in the SEC and it's easy to fall and lose one. We're looking at each game as it comes and however it falls, that's how it should fall out."
James providing leadership at tackle
Ben Brown is out for the season. Caleb Warren was only able to play sparingly versus LSU. That's meant a shuffle up front and several new faces. For offensive tackle Jeremy James, it's meant he's asked to lead.
"We help them when we can, but it's everyone do your part and help the younger guys," James said. "They've done a great job. It's huge having guys that can step in the lineup up and keep the offense going. We have one of the best offenses in the country and they've done a good job keeping it rolling."
James said Auburn's defensive front is athletic and physical, with edge guys who get off the ball quickly and pressure the quarterback.
Tigers preparing for improved Ole Miss defense
Ole Miss' defense has improved since the last time Auburn saw the Rebels, and the Tigers acknowledge that.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen out of them this season is that they play more physical,” Auburn offensive lineman Council said. “Last year wasn’t—they were OK on defense; they just were not as physical. This year they’re way more competitive. I believe they’re more sound.”
Council expects himself and the offensive line to be ready for the physicality of Ole Miss’ front seven.
“Our goal is to walk out there with no sacks, and I believe we can do that against any team,” he said. “I believe that will be the case this week.”
As for getting the running game going, something Auburn has failed to do in the past few games, the senior says it is about coming out of the gates and getting the job in the trenches early, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
“As soon as we touch that field we need to just get our hand in the dirt and go straight vertical on these guys and move them off the ball,” Council said. “I believe first and second down, we just need to have that confidence more of starting off the drive just smart.”