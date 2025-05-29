Notes: Bianco goes with Maddox in regional opener

Ole Miss Rebels' Riley Maddox (2) pitches as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Ole Miss Rebels during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, May 23, 2025. Ole Miss Rebels defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 5-2. Photo courtesy Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OXFORD — Riley Maddox will start for Ole Miss on Friday when Ole Miss meets Murray State in the second game of the Oxford Regional at Swayze Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky meet at 2 p.m. to begin the regional. “We looked at it all and thought that worked best through all three games,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said Thursday morning following the Rebels’ practice. “I think first you want to take it one game at a time, as everybody would imagine. But a lot of the splits and things that you look at are similar to all three clubs. We thought it was the best way looking at all three clubs that we might end up playing.” Maddox (6-5) was dominant in Ole Miss’ win over Arkansas last Thursday at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Ala. He scattered three hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings versus the Razorbacks. He’s pitched well in four of his last five starts. Presumably, Ole Miss will use ace Hunter Elliott on Saturday.

Injury update:

Bianco said pitcher Mason Nichols, who suffered a mild oblique strain earlier this month and did not pitch in last week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament, threw a bullpen session Wednesday and should be available this weekend in some capacity. Outfielder Ryan Moerman, who suffered a knee injury in a collision with fellow outfield Isaac Humphrey in the Rebels’ SEC Tournament win over Arkansas last Thursday, is still feeling the effects of that incident but should be available. Bianco said he wanted to see how Nichols recovers from his bullpen. Moerman, he said, is “better.” “He’s in a brace but he’s come a long way,” Bianco said. “He’s taken (batting practice) and all his swings the last couple of days. He’s shagging balls in the outfield but if you watch real close you can see there’s a limp there. I watched him run the bases (Wednesday) and it was better than we thought, so each day, he keeps better and that’s what they say it will be, so we will have to see.”

McCausland enjoying better part of ‘two seasons’:

Will McCausland had a strong fall after transferring to Ole Miss from St. Joseph’s. Then, when the Rebels’ season began, the right-hander from Harleysville, Pa., was “a little tentative,” Bianco said. Following the Rebels’ series versus Florida in late March, Bianco and McCausland had a direct conversation. “I honestly got a little bit of a kick in the butt from Coach B and and the second half of the season, I was a totally different story. It was what I was anticipating for the entire year and it felt great really helping our team win in whatever possible role I can.” McCausland said Bianco asked him if “I wanted to be a dude or not.” “I obviously want to be a dude and I flipped the script, when out there on the mound with more of a killer instinct than I had in the first half and was really able to help my team in a way I wasn’t able to in the first half of the year.” McCausland has thrown 38 1/3 innings for Ole Miss this season, going 2-0 with two saves while striking out 51 hitters and walking just eight. He’s lowered his ERA to 4.23 while posting an impressive 1.17 WHIP. “He’s pitched with a lot more confidence,” Bianco said. “The stuff has ticked up from the fall but I think the biggest thing is his aggressiveness to attack hitters, which looks more like he attacked our hitters in the fall, and just body language and attitude. He’s been terrific in the second half of the season. He’s been elite for us.”

Jackets bringing aggravated chip to Oxford: