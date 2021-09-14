Notes: Broeker believes Rebels' OL close to earning accolades

OXFORD — Nick Broeker has heard the criticism.

His coach, Lane Kiffin, bristled a bit earlier this week when asked about Pro Football Focus’ praise of Ole Miss’ offensive line.

Broeker, the Rebels’ starting left tackle, believes he and his offensive line mates are close to earning the accolades PFF placed on them.

“I think the biggest thing is still just communication and finishing blocks up front,” Broeker said.

No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0) faces Tulane (1-1) Saturday at 7 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels have blown out Louisville and Austin Peay to start the season, but the competition is about to get stiffer.

After Tulane and an open date, Ole Miss is set to face No. 1 Alabama, No. 20 Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and No. 22 Auburn in the month of October.

“I think we’ve done some good things,” Broeker said. “I think we have some things to clean up, especially penalties. …This will be a really good game, for sure. Oklahoma is a really good team and (Tulane) took them down to the last snap.”

Broeker said he believes the Rebels’ front, one that has seen Jeremy James shift to tackle and Ben Brown shift to guard to accommodate Utah transfer Orlando Umana, is gaining chemistry on a weekly basis.

“It’s gone really smooth, especially just having spring to do it as well,” Broeker said. “Jeremy is a more natural tackle and Ben definitely prefers guard.”

Broeker also believes the Rebels have figured out what’s tolerated and what’s not tolerated in terms of aggressiveness up front. Penalties have been an Achilles heal early, with Broeker being a culprit once.

“Proper practice habits kind of get rid of things like that,” Broeker said. “I’ve matured more and been smarter with it, kind of realizing what’s the right thing to do and what’s the wrong thing to do.”



