Notes: Broeker believes Rebels' OL close to earning accolades
OXFORD — Nick Broeker has heard the criticism.
His coach, Lane Kiffin, bristled a bit earlier this week when asked about Pro Football Focus’ praise of Ole Miss’ offensive line.
Broeker, the Rebels’ starting left tackle, believes he and his offensive line mates are close to earning the accolades PFF placed on them.
“I think the biggest thing is still just communication and finishing blocks up front,” Broeker said.
No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0) faces Tulane (1-1) Saturday at 7 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels have blown out Louisville and Austin Peay to start the season, but the competition is about to get stiffer.
After Tulane and an open date, Ole Miss is set to face No. 1 Alabama, No. 20 Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and No. 22 Auburn in the month of October.
“I think we’ve done some good things,” Broeker said. “I think we have some things to clean up, especially penalties. …This will be a really good game, for sure. Oklahoma is a really good team and (Tulane) took them down to the last snap.”
Broeker said he believes the Rebels’ front, one that has seen Jeremy James shift to tackle and Ben Brown shift to guard to accommodate Utah transfer Orlando Umana, is gaining chemistry on a weekly basis.
“It’s gone really smooth, especially just having spring to do it as well,” Broeker said. “Jeremy is a more natural tackle and Ben definitely prefers guard.”
Broeker also believes the Rebels have figured out what’s tolerated and what’s not tolerated in terms of aggressiveness up front. Penalties have been an Achilles heal early, with Broeker being a culprit once.
“Proper practice habits kind of get rid of things like that,” Broeker said. “I’ve matured more and been smarter with it, kind of realizing what’s the right thing to do and what’s the wrong thing to do.”
Johnson wants to dominate
Cedric Johnson said the proverbial lights started to come on late last season. Ole Miss was wrapping up the regular season with a home game against Mississippi State and road trip to LSU, and the Mobile native was starting to see serious playing time.
A year later, Johnson is a starting defensive tackle and he's beginning to exert his will. Johnson, who said Tuesday he feels much stronger as a sophomore, recorded his first quarterback sack of season -- and the fourth of his career -- last weekend in a win over Austin Peay.
His bookend defensive end, Sam Williams, had two sacks and five tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Johnson said he believes the Rebels' edge rushers are beginning to find their stride in time for Saturday's date with Tulane.
“I think we’re going to come out there and dominate," said Johnson, who has two tackles and two quarterback hurries so far this season. "That’s the plan.
"Overall, as a team, it’s finishing. I feel like we should be dominating across the board, from the first quarter to the fourth quarter. It’s a mindset. After the half, we have to go in and finish. Go in fast and finish faster.”
Johnson said he's also excited to see some newcomers beginning to contribute. Freshman Tywone Malone recorded his first career sack against Austin Peay. as well. Malone, Johnson said, is a “strong, fast player. He’s going to be a big part of our defense. ...As long as you have a motor, you can go.”
Knight finds home on defense
Tylan Knight has played running back and wide receiver during his time at Ole Miss, but he appears to have found a home in the defensive secondary.
Through two games, Knight has six tackles, putting him ninth on the Rebels' roster in that category.
"I did my fair share of moving around," Knight said. "I finally feel like I’m at home on the defensive side of the ball."
Ole Miss' secondary was victimized somewhat last week by pass interference calls that kept Austin Peay drives alive. With more explosive offenses on deck, starting with Tulane, Knight said avoiding those miscues has been a point of emphasis this week.
"The film showed a little bit of grabbing," Knight said. "Everybody’s grabbing. The wide receiver’s grabbing. The DBs are grabbing. It’s a two-way street, but nine times out of 10, we’re going to get called for it."
It hasn't always been a blast for Knight at Ole Miss. The position shifts and the on-field struggles were frustrating. This season, however, has been enjoyable.
"I'm having fun," Knight said. "Fun comes with winning."