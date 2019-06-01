News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-01 11:46:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Notes: Camp season gets underway at Ole Miss

Causnijumgsrbrtcy9lo
Oxford's J.J. Pegues was back on the Ole Miss campus Saturday. (Neal McCready)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove.com
Publisher

OXFORD -- J.J. Pegues was back at Ole Miss on Saturday, a good sign for the Rebels, considering the Oxford, Miss., athlete could have been camping at any number of schools. However, it's anything b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}