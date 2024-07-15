DALLAS — High expectations were one of the biggest storylines around the Ole Miss program on Monday when the Rebels made their way through the press gauntlet at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas. Lane Kiffin calls the hype “rat poison,” and that’s a term the trio of Ole Miss players in Dallas Monday — Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and Jared Ivey — are more than familiar with from the countless hours they’ve spent around Kiffin in the Manning Center and on practice fields. “‘Rat poison’ has been one that has gone around our facility,” Dart said. “You see Coach Kiffin tweet about it all the time. I think the biggest thing is the expectations of the preseason doesn’t matter. Results, at the end of the day, matter. We are focused on being where our feet are. We’re trying not to look too far ahead and just live in the moment.” “We don’t really talk about it too much,” Harris added. “For us, it’s really getting better and building relationships on and off the field. With expectations, we’re not too worried about them. We’re going to go in each week and try to play to the best of our ability.” “It’s impossible not to see, but it’s something that we actively block out,” Ivey said. “We’re so internally focused and I’m worried about myself and the guy next to me and the guy next to him and when you’re that obsessed with your own process, it’s easy to block all the outside stuff up.”



NEW LENGTH A MAJOR BENEFIT FOR REBELS: Kiffin talked about the Rebels having new length on both the offensive and defensive lines this fall. Ivey said he can see the increased size making a real difference for Ole Miss, a marked improvement from that five-touchdown loss last November at Georgia that exposed the Rebels’ lack of size up front. “Obviously that wasn’t a performance that we felt was indicative of us as a team,” Ivey said. “It was a tough one to go through. We finished the season in a great way after taking a loss like that and kind of turning that into something great, I feel like that’s a philosophy of our team.” Ole Miss added Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen and Chris Hardie, among others, to their defensive front-seven. “We’re excited about those guys,” Ivey said. “On top of them being good players, they’re good dudes. They fit into the culture. “(The increased length) changes the way you reset the line of scrimmage, having that type of length. Being able to get off the ball and use your hands with that length, I think you’ll see pictures of us this year really moving the offensive line back in unison.” Speaking of offensive lines, Ivey said the Rebels’ revamped offensive front is a massive group to work against in practice. “(Washington transfers) Juice (Julius Buelow) and Nate (Kale) are huge. Nate is 6-6 and Juice is 6-8, so you can obviously see it. It’s apparent and they play with that length, too. It’s one thing to have it but it’s another thing to be able to utilize it and continue to be elite. Jeremy (James) is 6-5. Jayden (Williams) is 6-5, Micah (Pettus) is 6-7. That’s a huge group. That’s going to really show up this year.”

