{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 22:45:22 -0500') }}

Notes: Corral leads Ole Miss to win over Austin Peay

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Matt Corral convene prior to Saturday's win over Austin Peay.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Matt Corral convene prior to Saturday's win over Austin Peay. (Neal McCready)
Walker Bailey
Staff Writer

Oxford -- Ole Miss defeated Austin Peay, 54-17, in its home opener to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Notes:

-- The Rebels led by as many as 37 in the first half, and carried a 37-7 lead into halftime. -- Ole Miss amassed 627 total yards and averaged 7.7 yards per play.

-- Ole Miss’ defense held Austin Peay to 404 total yards and an average of 5 yards per play.

-- Matt Corral finished 21 of 33 for 281 yards and five touchdown passes. He ran for 35 yards on eight carries. Corral played just under three quarters in the win.

-- Luke Altmyer saw his first extended game action tonight. He finished without a completion in three attempts. He had one rush for 14 yards.

-- Tywone Malone made his debut and had a sack and three tackles.

-- Henry Parrish was Ole Miss’ leading rusher with 72 yards on eight carries. Jerrion Ealy also had 48 yards on four carries.

-- Dontario Drummond led the Rebels in the receiving department again. He had six receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Jonathan Mingo was second with seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Sam Williams had two sacks and two forced fumbles on the night to go with five total tackles.

-- Demon Clowney had a sack tonight in his first action of the season.

Ole Miss will play its second straight home game next week when they host Tulane on Saturday at 7 p.m.

