Notes: Corral leads Ole Miss to win over Austin Peay

Oxford -- Ole Miss defeated Austin Peay, 54-17, in its home opener to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Notes:

-- The Rebels led by as many as 37 in the first half, and carried a 37-7 lead into halftime. -- Ole Miss amassed 627 total yards and averaged 7.7 yards per play.

-- Ole Miss’ defense held Austin Peay to 404 total yards and an average of 5 yards per play.

-- Matt Corral finished 21 of 33 for 281 yards and five touchdown passes. He ran for 35 yards on eight carries. Corral played just under three quarters in the win.

-- Luke Altmyer saw his first extended game action tonight. He finished without a completion in three attempts. He had one rush for 14 yards.

-- Tywone Malone made his debut and had a sack and three tackles.

-- Henry Parrish was Ole Miss’ leading rusher with 72 yards on eight carries. Jerrion Ealy also had 48 yards on four carries.

-- Dontario Drummond led the Rebels in the receiving department again. He had six receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Jonathan Mingo was second with seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Sam Williams had two sacks and two forced fumbles on the night to go with five total tackles.

-- Demon Clowney had a sack tonight in his first action of the season.

Ole Miss will play its second straight home game next week when they host Tulane on Saturday at 7 p.m.