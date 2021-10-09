Notes: Corral, running game lead Ole Miss to dramatic win over Arkansas

OXFORD -- Ole Miss defeated Arkansas, 52-51, in Ole Miss’ Southeastern Conference home opener. Ole Miss stopped Arkansas on a two-point conversion with no time remaining on the clock to clinch the victory.

Notes:

-- Matt Corral had another solid game. He finished 14-for-21 passing for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He was turnover-free again today, this time with Arkansas mostly dropping eight in coverage.

-- The run game that never got going against Alabama absolutely got going today. Ole Miss had 324 rushing yards today and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Ole Miss got more push in the run game and really took advantage of the three man front for Arkansas. Snoop Conner ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Henry Parrish had 111 yards. Matt Corral ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Overall, the Ole Miss offense finished with 611 yards of offense and averaged 8.7 yards per play. Ole Miss found a rhythm after a punt on the first drive and never looked back.

-- Defensively, Ole Miss allowed 676 yards and 7.3 yards per play. Ole Miss faced a lot of the same problems that Arkansas did. They couldn’t stop the run with a three man front. Arkansas ran for 350 yards and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. The secondary then got beat deep multiple times looking for run. As long as they stick with a three man front, opposing teams are going to be able to run the football against Ole Miss.

-- Braylon Sanders was finally able to get deep. He led Ole Miss in receiving with 127 yards and a touchdown. Dontario Drummond was second with 78 yards and a touchdown.

-- Otis Reese led Ole Miss with eleven tackles today. Keidron Smith and AJ Finley 10 tackles today. Smith and Reese both forced fumbles. Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson both had nine tackles.

-- Ole Miss had only had one sack. Chance Campbell sacked KJ Jefferson in the fourth quarter but outside of that the pass rush was non-existent. Ole Miss has to find a way to get more pressure on quarterbacks.

Ole Miss will travel to Knoxville to play Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network next Saturday.