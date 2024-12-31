Notes: Dart focused on team, not record book, as Gator Bowl nears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —Jaxson Dart reiterated Tuesday he never considered opting out of Thursday’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Further, Dart said he’s not entering the contest versus Duke at EverBank Stadium on any sort of pitch count.

“I’m going to play to my full extent,” Dart said following the Rebels’ practice Tuesday at the University of North Florida.

Dart recently accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. That week is a glorified NFL convention, leading up to the Feb. 1 game.

“I’m real excited for it,” Dart said. “It’s going to be a great time to showcase my abilities and be in front of the NFL coaches and really learn the systems and how it works. I can’t wait to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I think I’m going to make some ground up in my interview process. I feel really confident in myself going into those. At the same time, I’ve been a starting quarterback in college football since I was a freshman, 17-, 18-years old. I have a lot of tape for coaches to go through so I feel like my product’s been on display for the last four years.”

Before he turns his attention to NFL prep, Dart is soaking in these last few days with his teammates and focusing on getting the Rebels to 10 wins for the second straight season.

“It’s been an honor wearing this jersey,” Dart said. “I take. Lot of pride in it.”

Dart will also take one final assault on the Ole Miss record book on Thursday, one he’s already re-written over the last three seasons. Here’s a look at the records within sight entering Thursday’s game:

— Passing Yards (3,875, 3rd): Dart needs 167 passing yards to tie, 168 to pass Chad Kelly’s 2015 record of 4,042.

— Passing Efficiency (177.7, 1st): Dart has a narrow margin to hold onto record of 177.6 from Matt Corral in 2020.

— Passing Yards/Attempt (10.7, 1st): Dart is in decent shape to hold onto this record over the 10.2 yards per attempt set by Corral in 2020.

— Passing Yards/Completion (15.6, 1st): Dart is in decent shape to hold onto this record over the 15 yards per completion set by Jevan Snead in 2008.

— Total Offense (4,327, 3rd): Dart needs 215 total yards (pass plus rush) to tie, 216 to pass Chad Kelly’s 2015 record of 4,542.

— Total Offense/Play (9.11, 1st): Dart is in decent shape to hold onto this record over 8.77 from Matt Corral in 2020.

“I mean, I never even thought about it,” Dart said. “There were times when they would come in and I would say, ‘I had no idea I even broke that one.’ I’ve really just been out there having fun playing. There’s a little talk about it among the coaches but that’s never been a thought for me going into games.”

More than anything, as the end of his Ole Miss career nears, Dart is relishing this time.

“I’m just really living in the moment right now, taking advantage of being with my teammates and soaking it all in,” Dart said. “I’m just going to be where my feet are. I’m sure those emotions will come.”