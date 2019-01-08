OXFORD — Kermit Davis never wanted to put a timetable on it.

He just knew he wanted to put a team on the floor that Ole Miss fans would embrace and appreciate. He wanted to turn The Pavilion at Ole Miss into a boisterous arena that would be difficult for opponents.

Just 13 games into his tenure at Ole Miss, Davis is nowhere near the finish line, but on Wednesday night, he’s going to a glimpse of what he’s hoping to see one day.

Ole Miss entertains No. 12 Auburn Wednesday at 6 p.m., and with the Rebels on an eight-game winning streak and coming off a 10-point win at Vanderbilt Saturday, the Rebels’ arena should be rocking.

“We know we have a lot of work ahead of us, but yeah, that’s exactly why you want to come to Ole Miss and coach in the SEC,” Davis said. “You get these kinds of games on national TV against a team that can maybe go to the Final Four in front of hopefully a sellout in your building. That’s really what you do it for.”

Ole Miss will be an underdog Wednesday and then again on Saturday when it travels to face No. 15 Mississippi State in Starkville. Davis said he won’t approach the game as an underdog. Instead, he’ll simply urge his team to continue to replicate in games what it does in practice.

“Let them see what we are,” Davis said. “Don’t go out there and try to do things we haven’t done. We did it a little bit against Vanderbilt early and I’m really looking forward to seeing the crowd on Wednesday night. I’m looking forward to seeing a home-court advantage against a top-10 or top-12 team on a Wednesday night on national TV. It doesn’t get any better than that this early in the year. I think we all want to be right in the middle of it, so I’m really looking forward to watching our guys compete in that arena.”

As for the Tigers, they’re 11-2 entering their SEC opener. Bruce Pearl’s team has lost to Duke in Hawai’i and at North Carolina State. Their wins include victories over Washington, Arizona, Xavier and Dayton.

Auburn “looks like a team that could play in the Final Four,” Davis said. "They have depth, great experienced guards, really athletic. They kind of play, in some ways, an unconventional style that kind of causes teams problems. When you look at their team, I’m big on extra possessions, and they lead on every extra possession category in the SEC — steals, blocks, turnover margin, offensive rebounds. We’ll have our hands full just from a physical standpoint trying to rebound the ball. …The Auburn game is obviously a real big test. They’re as physical and talented as maybe any team in the country besides maybe Duke, and you watch that game (in Hawai’i in November) and that game is a five- or six-point game in the last two or three minutes. I’m looking forward to it.”

This Auburn team, Davis said, reminds him of some of Pearl’s teams at the end of his tenure at Tennessee.

“They’re just well-coached,” Davis said. “They rebound the ball. They guard at a high level and it’s just a team, when you play them like in a big game on Wednesday night, you’re going to get their very best. They do a lot of things well.”