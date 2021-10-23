Notes: Defense dominates for Ole Miss in 31-17 win over LSU

OXFORD -- Ole Miss defeated LSU, 31-17, in front of a sellout crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. LSU scored first but Ole Miss scored 31 unanswered points to take control of the game.

Notes:

-- Ole Miss allowed LSU to score on a run heavy first possession, but they shut the Tigers offense down from that point on. LSU had 326 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per play. Ole Miss also forced three LSU turnovers.

-- The pass rush showed up again this week. Sam Williams, Cedric Johnson and Chance Campbell all forced fumbles rushing Max Johnson. Johson was replaced by Garrett Nussmeier in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss totaled five sacks and produced consistent pressure on Johnson and Nussmeier all day.

-- The run defense wasn’t bad either. LSU ran the football 35 times, but only rushed for 77 yards and 2.2 yards per carry. The defense continues to get better up front which has helped the backend immensely.

-- Offensively, Ole Miss started slow but found its footing eventually. The Rebels totaled 470 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per play.

-- Matt Corral did indeed suit up and play, and he played well. Corral completed 18 of 23 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown. Corral didn’t turn the football over at all today. He also only carried the ball 12 times and ran for 24 yards, a far cry from the 30 attempts from last week.

-- The run game bounced back in a big way this week. No doubt that the return of Caleb Warren helped aid the Rebels in that aspect. Snoop Conner led Ole Miss with 117 yards, while Jerrion Ealy had 97 yards and a touchdown. Henry Parrish and Corral also ran for touchdowns.

-- Penalties were once again an issue for Ole Miss. Ole Miss had 12 penalties for 106 yards. It didn’t bite them today, but Ole Miss has to clean up penalty issues if it’s going to reach its ceiling for the rest of the season.

Ole Miss travels to Auburn next week and will square off with the Tigers at 6 p.m. on ESPN.