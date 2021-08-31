Notes: Ealy eager to get back in the spotlight

OXFORD — It’s been a long 10 months or so for Jerrion Ealy.

He’s not used to being the shadows, so to speak. He’s a two-sport star, so he’s used to the action — and the spotlight that comes with that action — all year long.

However, Ealy didn’t play in Ole Miss’ bowl game against Indiana on Jan. 2 and he didn’t play baseball this past spring and summer either, instead taking that time to recover from injuries suffered during the 2020 football season.

He’ll be back on the field and in the spotlight on Monday night when Ole Miss opens the 2021 season in Atlanta versus Louisville.

“I’m real excited,” Ealy said. “I’ve sat out the spring one time and that was going into my freshman year of high school. I was miserable then and I was miserable now. Getting back on the field, you know, to play a game with fans in the stadium is going to be unreal. It’s going to be a good show I’m going to put on.”

Ealy had a strong preseason camp, winning a competitive battle for the starting running back slot. Observers and coaches alike have commented on what they perceive as added speed.

“Everybody has been saying that,” said Ealy, who is also listed as the Rebels’ No. 1 kickoff return specialist. “I don’t know why. I do feel faster. I feel like I’m moving more efficiently. It’s taking me less steps to get places and that’s the name of the game — chew up grass.”

Ealy is expected to play an extended role in Ole Miss’ offense this fall, taking up some of the slack left in the wake of Elijah Moore’s absence. Moore, the Rebels’ leading receiver last season, is now with the NFL’s New York Jets. Ealy and fellow tailback Henry Parrish Jr. have worked in the slot at times this preseason.

“Through camp, we did it a lot with me and Henry and we excelled at it and we look forward to it being in the game plan,” Ealy said.

Despite his success at Ole Miss, media continue to label Ealy as an all-purpose back, a utility man of sorts. He’s fine with the label, but he believes he’s a better traditional running back than he’s getting credit for.

“I do, but then again, there are many parts to my game that the world hasn’t seen,” Ealy said. “So the only thing I have to do is change their opinion at the end of the year and leave no doubt in doing it.”

PRAISE FOR BULLOCK

Take depth charts with a grain of salt, of course, but Ole Miss’ running back depth chart Tuesday listed Ealy on top, followed by Parrish. Kentrell Bullock, who had a big spring while some of his teammates nursed injuries, was listed at No. 3, ahead of proven commodity Snoop Conner.

Make no mistake; they’re all going to play, and making too much of a depth chart is a recipe for ridicule, but Bullock has clearly impressed this preseason. Ealy said Bullock has a combination of the skills that make he, Parrish and Conner effective. In other words, Bullock has speed, quickness and power.

“Take all three and put it in one guy and that’s Kentrell,” Ealy said. “That’s very valuable. He’s got home-run speed but he’s also got red-zone power. He’s got the best of both worlds and size to go along with it.”