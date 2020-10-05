RebelGrove - Notes: Experience with Saban no advantage for Kiffin, Rebels

Lane Kiffin knows his relationship with Alabama coach Nick Saban will be a major national story line this week as the first-year Ole Miss coach prepares for Saturday's game against the second-ranked Crimson Tide.

He's just not sure it should be.

"I don't think that's that big of a deal," Kiffin said. "We worked together for three years, I learned a lot from him and we had a great run. I think at one point we won 24 or 26 straight games. It was very productive times with a lot of great players and a lot of wins. The only two regular-season losses were to Ole Miss, so good time and I'm obviously very grateful to him."

Kiffin was Alabama's offensive coordinator from 2014-2016, helping modernize the Alabama attack. Kiffin left with one game left in the 2016 college football playoff, taking over at Florida Atlantic. Almost four years later, Kiffin clearly has worlds of respect for his former boss.

Kiffin referred to Alabama as the "No. 1 team in the country coming in, in my opinion, and the premier program in the country, no offense to Clemson. They are the premier programs operating at the highest level for the last 10 years and this one's doing it in the SEC, so it's a little harder. We'll have our hands full. I think this is probably the best team Coach has had as far as being balanced all over and not having holes anywhere."

Kiffin was asked if he has heard from Saban much since leaving Tuscaloosa.

"That's not really his wheelhouse," Kiffin said. "He's not really sending out some texts every once in a while checking on you."

What Kiffin has heard are predictions he will be the first former Saban assistant to defeat the legendary coach in a head-to-head matchup.

"All these people who say it's an advantage having worked with him," Kiffin said. "I don't really understand that. He's 20-0 against coaches who worked for him, so if you working for him (makes you think it) gives you an advantage, you're not a very good gambler. Twenty and 0 is a pretty strong record.

"He knows them, too. Everybody says they know him but he knows the assistants. I think it goes both ways and except for Ole Miss those two times and a few Iron Bowls, he's kind of 100 percent against everybody else, really, until you get to Clemson in the playoffs. He's 100 percent against a lot of coaches."

Kiffin's stated goal is to turn Ole Miss into a national power, one that can ultimately contend with Alabama and other SEC West powers for a conference title. On Saturday, however, Ole Miss is a 24-point favorite against the Crimson Tide.

"You don't walk in and everything's perfect," Kiffin said. "You come into a job and there are some things that you have to get fixed and you have to work on. It can't happen overnight. There's no pixie dust."