OXFORD -- Alex Givens practiced for the first time this fall on Tuesday but his role for Saturday's season opener at Memphis has not been determined.

Givens, who had back surgery in July, has spent fall camp watching practice and doing some conditioning work, but he was wearing pads and going through limited activity Thursday.

"I was excited to see him out there," Ole Miss offensive line coach Jack Bicknell said. "I guarantee you that."

Bicknell said Ole Miss trainers and doctors will see how Givens feels Wednesday and then go from there.

"It's obviously a positive sign he was out there, an exciting sign, but we need to see how he progresses, what he feels like tomorrow, what he can do tomorrow, that kind of thing," Bicknell said. "We're hopeful we can get something out of him. That's for sure."

Bicknell said Ole Miss also has to gauge what Givens can give them at Memphis while considering the rest of the season.

"He means a great deal to the team," Bicknell said. "He brings a toughness to the team. Believe me, I'm a better coach when he's out there as opposed to when he's not."

If Givens can play, the offensive line shuffles somewhat, but Bicknell said that's been a constant this month.

"Really and truly, it's a day-to-day thing and I think it's going to be a game-to-game thing until we settle in a little bit and understand where we're at," Bicknell said.