Notes: Givens returns to practice, but his role remains unknown
OXFORD -- Alex Givens practiced for the first time this fall on Tuesday but his role for Saturday's season opener at Memphis has not been determined.
Givens, who had back surgery in July, has spent fall camp watching practice and doing some conditioning work, but he was wearing pads and going through limited activity Thursday.
"I was excited to see him out there," Ole Miss offensive line coach Jack Bicknell said. "I guarantee you that."
Bicknell said Ole Miss trainers and doctors will see how Givens feels Wednesday and then go from there.
"It's obviously a positive sign he was out there, an exciting sign, but we need to see how he progresses, what he feels like tomorrow, what he can do tomorrow, that kind of thing," Bicknell said. "We're hopeful we can get something out of him. That's for sure."
Bicknell said Ole Miss also has to gauge what Givens can give them at Memphis while considering the rest of the season.
"He means a great deal to the team," Bicknell said. "He brings a toughness to the team. Believe me, I'm a better coach when he's out there as opposed to when he's not."
If Givens can play, the offensive line shuffles somewhat, but Bicknell said that's been a constant this month.
"Really and truly, it's a day-to-day thing and I think it's going to be a game-to-game thing until we settle in a little bit and understand where we're at," Bicknell said.
EALY EXCITED TO MAKE COLLEGE DEBUT
Freshman running back Jerrion Ealy said Tuesday he's excited to make his college debut Saturday, adding he's very comfortable in the offense after learning Rich Rodriguez's system.
"It took me the first four or five days, maybe, but after that, once I got the basics down, it was one building block on top of another," Ealy said.
Ealy said he's worked at running back, in the slot and at punt returner and kick returner during camp. He said he won't be nervous heading into Memphis.
"It's like any game," Ealy said. "It's another game I have to go out and play. I'm a man who lives by if you go out and play the game hard, God will take care of everything. So I'll go out and play hard. God will take care of the rest."
NIX PLEASED WITH WILLIAMS
Ole Miss outside linebackers coach Tyrone Nix said he has high hopes for junior college transfer Sam Williams heading into the season opener. Williams, Nix said, has improved as fall camp has gone along and has earned a prominent role in the Rebels' defense.
"He had a heck of a practice today," Nix said Tuesday. "He's actually a kid that gets better with each rep and I'm happy with Sam. He came in here mid-year and learned our system and he continues to improve. He earned a starting spot. We think he's one of our best 11. I think he's a guy that he's a guy who's going to show up, if he does what he's done on the practice field, a lot on Saturday."
Nix said Williams' adjustment from junior college to the college game is typical. Understanding the importance of technique, the importance of every play and being fundamentally sound are things players making that transition must learn.
"You're going to meet guys who are just as good if not better than you every week," Nix said. "He's been great. He's come in and tried to study and he's put in extra time. He doesn't want to let his teammates down. He doesn't want to let himself down. I'm happy with the progress he's made thus far."
Nix said Williams will be on the field "as much as possible" on Saturday, adding he plans to play 5-6 outside linebackers at Memphis, including special teams.
SMITH EAGER TO GET STARTED
Cornerback Keidron Smith was forced into major playing time a year ago. Now, the "veteran" defensive back is very comfortable heading into his second season.
"Each game, I started to get more and more confident," Smith said. "I was learning more every game and getting used to the speed of the game. ...Being at this level, you're going to learn more and more each day."
Smith said he's watched Memphis quarterback Brady White, but his job is the same no matter who's on the other side.
"My job is to go out there and cover, so if I'm out there covering, he has nowhere to throw and the D-line gets back there and my job is done," Smith said.