OXFORD — Tre Harris’ first few minutes in an Ole Miss uniform were quite productive.

The wide receiver transfer from Louisiana Tech scored on touchdown passes from Jaxson Dart on Ole Miss’ first three offensive possessions.

Harris’ TDs, covering 38, 28 and 20 yards, gave him three touchdown receptions in the first 3:15 of Saturday’s game.

Harris became the first Ole Miss player since Michael Trigg to catch three touchdown passes in a since game since Michael Trigg Jr. did it last season versus Central Arkansas.

Midway through the third quarter, Harris added a fourth touchdown reception, catching a 16-yarder from Dart, to become the all-time single-game record-holder at Ole Miss. Harris is the 22nd player in Southeastern Conference history to catch four touchdown passes in a single game.

"We had a bunch of explosive plays we knew we could hit," Harris said. "We came out there and executed really well and they hit. It was a good day for everybody.

"I looked up at the scoreboard and realized it was 21-7 pretty quickly and I was like, 'Dang, that happened real quick.' My mindset going into the game was to just dominate. That was the whole team's mindset. We really didn't care who we were playing."

Starters: Ole Miss’ opened with Dart, Judkins, Harris, Dayton Wade, Jordan Watkins, Kyirin Heath, Micah Pettus, Jeremy James, Caleb Warren, Quincy McGee and Victor Curne on offense Saturday.

Daijahn Anthony, Zamari Walton, Trey Washington, Deantre Prince, Monty Montgomery, Isheem Young, Isaac Ukwu, Stephon Wynn Jr., JJ Pegues, Cedric Johnson and Jared Ivey started on defense.

Captains: Watkins, Ulysses Bentley IV and Trey Washington served as Ole Miss’ captains on Saturday.

Are you ready?: Former Ole Miss defensive tackle KD Hill, who lost a leg in an auto accident earlier this summer, led the pregame Hotty Toddy cheer on the north end zone Jumbotron.

Wolfe makes first catch — Tight end Hudson Wolfe hauled in an 18-yard reception late in the second quarter. Wolfe appeared to injure a shoulder on the play and was taken to the locker room with time left in the half.

Wolfe did not return to the game. Michael Trigg Jr., who did not dress in the first half, dressed for the second half and caught three passes for 44 yards. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Trigg's playing was not related to Wolfe's injury.

Return snaps decade-long drought: Watkins returned a third-quarter punt 61 yards for a touchdown. It was the first return for touchdown for an Ole Miss player since Jeff Scott did it against Texas in 2013.