RebelGrove - Notes: Irony of Saturday's finish not lost on Brown

Notes: Irony of Saturday's finish not lost on Brown
OXFORD -- Even in the moment, the irony wasn't lost on Mac Brown.
Brown was the holder last November when his friend and roommate, kicker Luke Logan, missed a game-tying extra point moments after Elijah Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the waning seconds of Ole Miss' loss at Mississippi State.
On Saturday, it was Kentucky missing an extra point in overtime, followed by Moore's touchdown reception and Logan's successful PAT that gave the Rebels a 42-41 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
"He deserved that," Brown said. "The hard work he put in. We've been working now for over four years and he deserved a kick like that. A game-winner is a game-winner. We were very happy about that and he deserved it."
Brown said one of Ole Miss' coaches came up to Logan before the game and said, "Tonight might be the night. Tonight might be the night."
"It was interesting seeing Elijah score like that," Brown said. "I was happy he didn't celebrate too crazy, but Elijah's been great for us this year. If 2 (Matt Corral) keeps putting the ball in 8's (Moore's) hands, we're going to be successful."
Brown was named Southeastern Conference Special Teams of the Week by the league office on Monday. Brown punted five times for an average of 49 yards per punt against the Wildcats. His 56-yard punt in the final minute of regulation flipped the field and helped Ole Miss to an overtime win.
"Tensions were high and they were in a safe look," Brown said. "I knew they weren't bringing too much pressure and I had a little time. I could tell. ...I just take a deep breath and calm down. I've punted the ball a thousand times or so. It's the same kick every single time. You just have to relax and make contact."
The senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has appeared in 30 career games for Ole Miss and continues to be a special weapon for the Rebels. Brown's 49 yards per punt average ranks No. 2 in the NCAA. Half of his eight punts have traveled more than 50 yards and he's force three fair catches.
"My coverage team has gotten downfield and forced some fair catches," Brown said Tuesday. "Me, I'm just trying to keep the ball away from the returner and that's all I'm kind of focused on. Stacking good days on good days is kind of the mentality our special teams are taking this year."
Jones braced for Alabama's passing attack
Alabama has torched teams through the air so far this season, and Ole Miss' defense has struggled in almost every facet.
In other words, as Jaylon Jones said Tuesday, the Rebels' defense will have their hands. full when No. 2 Alabama comes to Oxford Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).
"They're No. 2 for a reason," Jones said. "They've got some dynamic guys. You definitely have to respect their speed. You see it on the film. On third downs, we have to make sure we keep everything on top and underneath us and limit those explosive plays."
Ole Miss has given up some 600 yards of offense per game so far this season, but the defense did make some critical stops late against Kentucky. Jones said he's hoping that provides some momentum, but he acknowledged the defense has a lot of work to do.
"I think we had a good scheme going into that game," Jones said. "Second half, things started to slow down a little bit. We made certain key stops but overall, this week the focus is on execution, really locking in on the game plan and getting better. Just tackling, assignment, everybody doing their job."
Broeker, Rebels focused on run blocking
Ole Miss struggled to establish a running game Saturday at Kentucky. Corral and the Rebels' passing game saved the day, but Broeker said Tuesday he knows Ole Miss has to have success on the ground moving forward.
"The run game does start with us," Broeker said. "There are ways we can run the ball better. ...We just need a little bit of space. We've got some really good guys behind us with Snoop (Conner) and (Jerrion) Ealy. Whoever's back there running the ball, we just need to give those guys enough of a crease to hit it."
Alabama will prepare a real challenge, obviously, with elite talent on all levels, a four-down base front that can create pressure on its own and fast linebackers to fill gaps. Broeker said communication up front is critical. More than anything, it's a mindset the Rebels must fully embrace.
"I think running the ball, no matter what anyone else says, I think that's how you win football games, especially in this conference," Broeker said. "Just look at the front seven of every team. It's a physical league. Running the football is paramount to any team's success. I think that's something we really have to establish moving forward."