RebelGrove - Notes: Irony of Saturday's finish not lost on Brown

OXFORD -- Even in the moment, the irony wasn't lost on Mac Brown.

Brown was the holder last November when his friend and roommate, kicker Luke Logan, missed a game-tying extra point moments after Elijah Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the waning seconds of Ole Miss' loss at Mississippi State.

On Saturday, it was Kentucky missing an extra point in overtime, followed by Moore's touchdown reception and Logan's successful PAT that gave the Rebels a 42-41 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.

"He deserved that," Brown said. "The hard work he put in. We've been working now for over four years and he deserved a kick like that. A game-winner is a game-winner. We were very happy about that and he deserved it."

Brown said one of Ole Miss' coaches came up to Logan before the game and said, "Tonight might be the night. Tonight might be the night."

"It was interesting seeing Elijah score like that," Brown said. "I was happy he didn't celebrate too crazy, but Elijah's been great for us this year. If 2 (Matt Corral) keeps putting the ball in 8's (Moore's) hands, we're going to be successful."

Brown was named Southeastern Conference Special Teams of the Week by the league office on Monday. Brown punted five times for an average of 49 yards per punt against the Wildcats. His 56-yard punt in the final minute of regulation flipped the field and helped Ole Miss to an overtime win.

"Tensions were high and they were in a safe look," Brown said. "I knew they weren't bringing too much pressure and I had a little time. I could tell. ...I just take a deep breath and calm down. I've punted the ball a thousand times or so. It's the same kick every single time. You just have to relax and make contact."

The senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has appeared in 30 career games for Ole Miss and continues to be a special weapon for the Rebels. Brown's 49 yards per punt average ranks No. 2 in the NCAA. Half of his eight punts have traveled more than 50 yards and he's force three fair catches.

"My coverage team has gotten downfield and forced some fair catches," Brown said Tuesday. "Me, I'm just trying to keep the ball away from the returner and that's all I'm kind of focused on. Stacking good days on good days is kind of the mentality our special teams are taking this year."