RebelGrove - Notes: Jones ready to get back to field, Mingo motivated by Sunday stars

Notes: Jones ready to get back to field, Mingo motivated by Sunday stars
OXFORD — Jacquez Jones intended to sleep in on Saturday.
The plan was to sleep until noon and then relax on Ole Miss’ only open Saturday of the fall.
You know what they say about best-laid plans, though.
“I’m so used to waking up early so I was up by 8 o’clock, just looking around, wondering what I was going to do,” said Jones, a starting linebacker for the Rebels. “I turned on (ESPN’s) College Gameday. It’s weird not playing on a Saturday. I’d rather play than be at home.”
Ole Miss entertains South Carolina Saturday at 6;30 p.m. in Oxford. The Gamecocks were throttled by Texas A&M, 48-3, Saturday night in Columbia, S.C. Jones watched some, but he, like others tuned in for the Aggies and Gamecocks, got distracted.
“I was mostly tuned in to that Clemson-Notre Dame game,” Jones said, referring to the Irish’s double-overtime upset of the top-ranked Tigers.
After the loss, South Carolina opened up the quarterback competition. Either Collin Hill, Ryan Hilinski or Luke Doty will start at Ole Miss. All could play.
“I think it’s the same as always, because at the end of the day, if we go out and play our ball, we should have no problems,” Jones said.
Jonathan Mingo had 12 catches in 2019. Through six games this season, Mingo already has 19 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He’s not satisfied, however. Instead, the sophomore wide receiver is seeking consistency.
“I’m just coming in every week with the same mindset,” Mingo said. “I’m just coming in and staying patient and being ready to work. When my time comes, I just have to execute and be ready.”
Mingo said getting consistent is easier to do in this offense, as opposed to the run-oriented offense of a year ago.
“The offense is better so everything is getting easier for me.”
Mingo is also getting motivation on Sundays. Former Ole Miss wide receivers A.J. Brown (Titans) and DK Metcalf (Seahawks) are becoming NFL stars. Like Mingo, they’re Mississippi products, and they now serve as role models for Mingo, who aspires to play in the NFL one day as well.
“It motivates me,” Mingo said. “We’re from the same state. We played in 6A (Brown at Starkville, Metcalf at Oxford and Mingo at Brandon) and I’ve played the teams they used to play. Seeing them play in the NFL motivates me every day and makes me want to go out there every day and do better every week and try to match their intensity.”
Ole Miss’ game at Texas A&M on Nov. 21 has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. start, the league office announced Monday. The game will be televised on CBS.
This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies.
Ole Miss (2-4) will host South Carolina (2-4) this weekend at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers on the call.