RebelGrove - Notes: Jones ready to get back to field, Mingo motivated by Sunday stars

OXFORD — Jacquez Jones intended to sleep in on Saturday.

The plan was to sleep until noon and then relax on Ole Miss’ only open Saturday of the fall.

You know what they say about best-laid plans, though.

“I’m so used to waking up early so I was up by 8 o’clock, just looking around, wondering what I was going to do,” said Jones, a starting linebacker for the Rebels. “I turned on (ESPN’s) College Gameday. It’s weird not playing on a Saturday. I’d rather play than be at home.”

Ole Miss entertains South Carolina Saturday at 6;30 p.m. in Oxford. The Gamecocks were throttled by Texas A&M, 48-3, Saturday night in Columbia, S.C. Jones watched some, but he, like others tuned in for the Aggies and Gamecocks, got distracted.

“I was mostly tuned in to that Clemson-Notre Dame game,” Jones said, referring to the Irish’s double-overtime upset of the top-ranked Tigers.

After the loss, South Carolina opened up the quarterback competition. Either Collin Hill, Ryan Hilinski or Luke Doty will start at Ole Miss. All could play.

“I think it’s the same as always, because at the end of the day, if we go out and play our ball, we should have no problems,” Jones said.