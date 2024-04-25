OXFORD | JT Quinn gave Ole Miss a lift out of the bullpen in a Saturday win against Georgia, pitching for the first time in weeks.

With the Rebels still looking for workable pieces and roles deep into the season, Quinn’s potential reemergence could assist in that, as Ole Miss hosts Alabama for three games starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and continuing at 6:30 on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Our backs were against the wall,” Mike Bianco said. He’s as tough as nails. We don’t win (the Georgia) finale without him.”

Ole Miss is 22-18 overall and 6-12 in the SEC with the No. 22 RPI. Alabama is 26-15 with a 7-11 record in the league and the No. 17 RPI.

Prior to Saturday, Quinn last pitched on March 2 against Iowa. He warmed up for a relief appearance against South Carolina two weeks later but suffered an oblique injury in the bullpen.

It’s a nagging ailment for a pitcher that must get completely well. Quinn threw a bullpen before the Mississippi State series but wasn’t sharp, then last week his form returned in a 15-pitch outing against live hitters.

The right-hander was first out of the bullpen against Georgia in the third game of the series and threw 1.2 innings, allowing an unearned run on no hits and two walks. He struck out two and threw 15 of 28 pitches for strikes. He ran his fastball up to 96 MPH.

Quinn stranded an inherited runner in the fifth and then worked around a leadoff runner in the sixth. He walked Charlie Goldstein to begin the seventh with his last batter. Goldstein scored on an infield error with two outs against Austin Simmons.

“Everything you’d hope for with someone who hadn’t pitched in weeks,” Bianco said. “Brought some electricity out of the bullpen and something we need.”

Quinn made three starts to begin the year, going 3.1 innings against Hawaii and High Point and 2.2 innings against Iowa. He walked 10 and gave up 14 combined hits in those 9.1 innings.