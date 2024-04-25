Notes: JT Quinn back in fold for Rebs; TJ McCants returns to Oxford
OXFORD | JT Quinn gave Ole Miss a lift out of the bullpen in a Saturday win against Georgia, pitching for the first time in weeks.
With the Rebels still looking for workable pieces and roles deep into the season, Quinn’s potential reemergence could assist in that, as Ole Miss hosts Alabama for three games starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and continuing at 6:30 on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“Our backs were against the wall,” Mike Bianco said. He’s as tough as nails. We don’t win (the Georgia) finale without him.”
Ole Miss is 22-18 overall and 6-12 in the SEC with the No. 22 RPI. Alabama is 26-15 with a 7-11 record in the league and the No. 17 RPI.
Prior to Saturday, Quinn last pitched on March 2 against Iowa. He warmed up for a relief appearance against South Carolina two weeks later but suffered an oblique injury in the bullpen.
It’s a nagging ailment for a pitcher that must get completely well. Quinn threw a bullpen before the Mississippi State series but wasn’t sharp, then last week his form returned in a 15-pitch outing against live hitters.
The right-hander was first out of the bullpen against Georgia in the third game of the series and threw 1.2 innings, allowing an unearned run on no hits and two walks. He struck out two and threw 15 of 28 pitches for strikes. He ran his fastball up to 96 MPH.
Quinn stranded an inherited runner in the fifth and then worked around a leadoff runner in the sixth. He walked Charlie Goldstein to begin the seventh with his last batter. Goldstein scored on an infield error with two outs against Austin Simmons.
“Everything you’d hope for with someone who hadn’t pitched in weeks,” Bianco said. “Brought some electricity out of the bullpen and something we need.”
Quinn made three starts to begin the year, going 3.1 innings against Hawaii and High Point and 2.2 innings against Iowa. He walked 10 and gave up 14 combined hits in those 9.1 innings.
TJ MCCANTS MAKES HIS OXFORD RETURN
TJ McCants is back in Oxford this weekend.
The Alabama outfielder played three seasons for Ole Miss, claiming Freshman All-America honors in his debut year and then had two key hits in the Rebels’ College World Series Championship Series win over Oklahoma in 2022.
McCants transferred to the Crimson Tide following last season. He played in 167 games for Ole Miss over three seasons, hitting .300 in 2021, .236 in 2022 and .232 in 2023. McCants had 22 home runs as a Rebel. McCants hit .351 in SEC play as a freshman.
“It’s a sign of the times, and we’re happy for him and proud of him,” McCants said. “Everybody in the program loves him and he was aa great player for us. Certainly a national champion and part of that team. Great kid and family. Lot of really good memories, but he needed a new place and he’s having a great year. Proud of him.”
McCants is hitting .330 with a 1.033 OPS and a career-high13 home runs for Alabama. In SEC play, McCants is hitting .295 with one home run.
McCants started the back-to-back-to-back home runs that punctuated Ole Miss’ win over Oklahoma in game one of the title series in Omaha, and then his one-out single in the eighth inning of game two ran OU star Cade Horton and set up the comeback and eventual winning rally.