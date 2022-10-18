OXFORD -- Casey Kelly has heard the criticism.

He knows it's assumed that he's just a blocker and not as a pass-catching threat, but the 6-foot-3, 255-pound junior tight end doesn't spend any time dwelling on it.

"I mean, I don't listen to any of that," Kelly said Tuesday. "I'm going to come with my own mindset and I'm not going to let other people's thoughts or actions dictate what I'm doing every day in day-to-day life. They don't see what I do on a daily basis and I'm not going to let that affect me."

Kelly has more to focus on anyway, starting with Saturday's showdown between his seventh-ranked Rebels (7-0 overall, 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference) and LSU (5-2, 3-1) in Tiger Stadium. The game, which will be televised nationally by CBS, kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

It won't be Kelly's first start in Baton Rouge. He made his first career start there in 2020, catching one pass for 57 yards in a 53-48 loss to the Tigers.

"That was a good game," Kelly said. "We came out with a loss but we did have a chance to win at the end. It was a COViD year, so there wasn't as many fans as there will be this time."

Kelly said he's going into every week expecting the opponent's best effort.

"We play in the SEC West, best conference in America," Kelly said. "You go in those games. You expect loud noises, fans to be booing you, saying this and that. You expect all of that."

With USC transfer tight end Michael Trigg out, presumably with a fractured clavicle, Kelly's role has increased in recent weeks. He's entering Saturday's game with two catches for 16 yards, though it appeared Saturday against Auburn his role was growing.

"I just do as I'm told and go out to the best of my abilities and perform as best I can," Kelly said. "I'm just taking every rep I can, every opportunity and making the most of it. Every time I get on the field, I'm going to go as hard as I can and do the best I can and perform."