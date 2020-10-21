RebelGrove - Notes: Kiffin knows Auburn will be a challenge

OXFORD -- Lane Kiffin talked about Auburn a lot Wednesday, but he was still referring to this past Saturday's loss to Arkansas, lamenting he clearly views as a lost opportunity.

Kiffin referred to the 31-22 loss in Fayetteville, saying Wednesday that he's looked back on the defeat a lot this week.

"I really think if we'd played, not perfect, but just played well, we could've won that game," Kiffin said. "It was kind of a crazy game. I was thinking today it was a crazy trip. Our plane broke down on Friday so we ended up staying here, went through meetings here and went there late Friday night and it just kind of started into a lot of bad breaks and a lot of self-inflicted ones as well."

Of course, it's going to be another year or so before the Rebels can redeem themselves against Arkansas, so the focus this week is on an Auburn team that is a blown call away from a three-game losing streak. The Tigers (2-2) lost at Georgia, were bailed out in the final seconds in a win over Arkansas and then lost at South Carolina, 30-22, this past Saturday.

"It's a big challenge for us," Kiffin said. "They've been recruiting elite (players) for a long time at a high level. It'll be a big challenge for us to play well and play a lot better than last week."

Kiffin said Ole Miss (1-3) is worried about defending Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who, in addition to possessing a strong arm, can beat teams with his feet.

"We haven't done great with that this season," Kiffin said. "It's a team that if you don't stop the run, you're going to get 50 carries. That's always how (Auburn coach) Gus (Malzahn) has been. They're very physical and downhill with how they run. You better stop them or the day gets long."

Kiffin said Auburn is bigger and more physical up front than Arkansas, though he said he senses a little more confidence in the Ole Miss defense after it had some success in Fayetteville.

"Hopefully we can build on that," Kiffin said, though he said injuries and COVID-19 social tracing have impacted that side of the ball.

Kiffin wouldn't give names, but he said Ole Miss has moved two offensive players to defense this week.

"I think you'll actually see one, if not both of them on Saturday," Kiffin said. "That's how bad our numbers are over there. We've just tried to make the best of a situation none of us have been in. ...It's very challenging."

Arkansas dropped eight into coverage, played zone and forced Ole Miss into seven turnovers last weekend. Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is known for a more aggressive approach, similar to what Alabama runs now.

"Once he kind of gets you, he keeps coming after you," Kiffin said. "He attacks your progressions with a lot of multiple looks and does a great job. There's a reason he makes a lot of money. I tell my guys you have to evolve and change from week to week because this conference isn't going to sit there and play the same defense on you every week. They know what they're doing."