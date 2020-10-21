RebelGrove - Notes: Kiffin knows Auburn will be a challenge

Notes: Kiffin knows Auburn will be a challenge
OXFORD -- Lane Kiffin talked about Auburn a lot Wednesday, but he was still referring to this past Saturday's loss to Arkansas, lamenting he clearly views as a lost opportunity.
Kiffin referred to the 31-22 loss in Fayetteville, saying Wednesday that he's looked back on the defeat a lot this week.
"I really think if we'd played, not perfect, but just played well, we could've won that game," Kiffin said. "It was kind of a crazy game. I was thinking today it was a crazy trip. Our plane broke down on Friday so we ended up staying here, went through meetings here and went there late Friday night and it just kind of started into a lot of bad breaks and a lot of self-inflicted ones as well."
Of course, it's going to be another year or so before the Rebels can redeem themselves against Arkansas, so the focus this week is on an Auburn team that is a blown call away from a three-game losing streak. The Tigers (2-2) lost at Georgia, were bailed out in the final seconds in a win over Arkansas and then lost at South Carolina, 30-22, this past Saturday.
"It's a big challenge for us," Kiffin said. "They've been recruiting elite (players) for a long time at a high level. It'll be a big challenge for us to play well and play a lot better than last week."
Kiffin said Ole Miss (1-3) is worried about defending Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who, in addition to possessing a strong arm, can beat teams with his feet.
"We haven't done great with that this season," Kiffin said. "It's a team that if you don't stop the run, you're going to get 50 carries. That's always how (Auburn coach) Gus (Malzahn) has been. They're very physical and downhill with how they run. You better stop them or the day gets long."
Kiffin said Auburn is bigger and more physical up front than Arkansas, though he said he senses a little more confidence in the Ole Miss defense after it had some success in Fayetteville.
"Hopefully we can build on that," Kiffin said, though he said injuries and COVID-19 social tracing have impacted that side of the ball.
Kiffin wouldn't give names, but he said Ole Miss has moved two offensive players to defense this week.
"I think you'll actually see one, if not both of them on Saturday," Kiffin said. "That's how bad our numbers are over there. We've just tried to make the best of a situation none of us have been in. ...It's very challenging."
Arkansas dropped eight into coverage, played zone and forced Ole Miss into seven turnovers last weekend. Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is known for a more aggressive approach, similar to what Alabama runs now.
"Once he kind of gets you, he keeps coming after you," Kiffin said. "He attacks your progressions with a lot of multiple looks and does a great job. There's a reason he makes a lot of money. I tell my guys you have to evolve and change from week to week because this conference isn't going to sit there and play the same defense on you every week. They know what they're doing."
Kiffin not a fan of conference-only schedule
Kiffin admitted Wednesday he's not a fan of the 10-game, conference-only schedule the league adopted this season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Any coach that tells you they like it, I don't know if they're really being honest," Kiffin said. "I think it really doesn't help the development of your team. Having a game or two that hopefully goes in your direction where you can play a lot of players in the second half, especially for first-year coaches, (is helpful). This is something I don't think coaches would want permanently."
Needs change after four games
Kiffin was asked Wednesday if his program's needs have changed after four weeks worth of games to evaluate. He lamented the lack of ability to recruit in-person, adding "there's a very good chance" Ole Miss will sign players in December and February the coaches have never seen or met "to evaluate them as people, let alone as players."
Kiffin said he doesn't know when the NCAA-imposed dead period will expire. Throw in the likelihood of a one-time, no-penalty transfer rule and things could get wild.
"If everybody can transfer, it's really going to be crazy, and if COVID issues haven't been lifted and now guys are just going to transfer schools and never going to see it or meet the staff or anything," Kiffin said. "I don't know. It's going to be crazy, especially if the SEC allows inter-conference (transfers)."