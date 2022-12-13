OXFORD -- Lane Kiffin looked out the door of Ole Miss' halftime meeting room toward the playing field of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Tuesday.

Just 19 days earlier, Kiffin had walked off that field after congratulating his friend, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

Leach's Bulldogs defeated Kiffin's Rebels that Thanksgiving night, 24-22, sending Kiffin to the same meeting room to answer questions about his future, Auburn and more. What Kiffin didn't know then -- what no one could have known -- was he had just watched Leach walk off a football field for the final time.

"You'd never have thought it was his last game," Kiffin said.

Leach died Monday night at the age of 61 after suffering a cardiac event on Sunday.

Kiffin and Leach were "very close," Kiffin said Tuesday, calling the former Texas Tech and Washington State coach "an awesome person."

"There aren't too many people that, when you meet them, no matter who you are, are like Mike Leach, where you remember meeting them," Kiffin said.

Kiffin and Leach arrived in Mississippi together in December 2019 and coached three seasons in the Magnolia State on opposite sides of a bitter rivalry. Their friendship, however, never changed.

"We didn't call and say, 'How are we going to do this thing?'" Kiffin said. "If you know our personalities, you could've guessed how it would be. We weren't going to fall into this, 'Now, we're going to change and dislike each other.'"

Kiffin recalled his first Southeastern Conference head coaches' meeting after taking the Ole Miss job. One coach told Kiffin he couldn't ride in the elevator with him because "if our fans see me get off with you, they'll be mad."

"That's not our personalities," Kiffin said.

Kiffin always enjoyed talking to Leach before their meetings, whether it be when they were competing in the Pac 12 or in the SEC.

"Every conversation I'd always say to myself or to a coach that played for him or coached with him and say, 'Somehow we started over here and we got over here,'" Kiffin said.