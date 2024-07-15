DALLAS — There are obvious questions facing LSU as the Tigers prepare for the coming season.

How does LSU move on from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. How does it replace wide receivers Brian Thomas, Jr. and Malik Nabers after they left Baton Rouge for the NFL?

“I don't think you look towards one player,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “I think when we look at our football team in its totality, there will be a number of players that we'll count on. Kyren Lacey, he will be certainly a player that we lean on. But I think at the wide receiver position, there is probably six to eight players that will get the opportunity to contribute and make an impact.

“I think that's what I like about our receiving corps more than anything else, is the depth. I think we've got speed on the perimeter. Chris Hilton showed that in our bowl game against Wisconsin, his ability to track the ball down the field. I think we've got the ability to play inside out at the slot receiver position. I think we've got great depth there.”

Replacing Daniels is going to fall on veteran Garrett Nussmeier. The former starter was replaced by Daniels but brings talent and experience to the job.

“Oh, there is certainly common traits,” Kelly said. “I think the first one certainly, if we're talking outside of the skill factor, right, the ability to throw the football. If you talk about just from the neck up, the ability to certainly translate. In other words, take the offense, take the things that are taught in the classroom, and be able to translate those things to the field.

“That was one of Jayden Daniel's best assets. You could watch it, talk about it, he could recite it. You could be in a meeting and you would walk out of that meeting and go, amazing. His recall, his ability to go through all the progressions, his ability to know everything in terms of blitz protection, and then in a game he could do it.

“That gift, that ability is what makes the great quarterbacks great, and Garrett has been able to do that as well. Now, he has to go do it in the games like Jayden did. But that's the first thing we look for, the ability to take it from the meetings, film study, walk-throughs, practice, and apply it to the games real time. I believe Garrett will be able to do that as well.”

The Tigers also must make major strides on defense after being borderline awful on that side of the football in 2023. That deficiency was big enough to spoil a season in which the Tigers had the top-ranked offense nationally.

“Clearly being the No. 1 offense in the country was not good enough,” Kelly said. “I think you have to have much more balance. So I the balance that we need is offensively and defensively we have got to be able to complement each other. We didn't do that last year.

“What we're going to need is that complement on defense; going to have to play better defense this year. I think we've made the necessary strides in the off-season to continue on that growth. So again, complementary football, offense and defense. I know that sounds like coach speak, but the numbers prove it out. You can't have the No. 1 offense in the country and not play the kind of defense necessary to get you to the next level.



